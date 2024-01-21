Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters for GOP National Committeeman

Former President Donald Trump endorsed state Sen. Joe Gruters for Republican National Committeeman.

Trump posted his support for the Sarasota Republican on his Truth Social account.

“Florida State Senator Joe Gruters of the Great State of Florida was one of the very first Patriots to join the MAGA Movement that puts America First,” Trump wrote.

He praised Gruters’ leadership of the Republican Party of Florida from 2019 to 2023. During that time, Trump won Florida’s electoral votes, one of the only states in the 2020 election where the Republican’s share of the vote went up.

“As Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe delivered massive and historic victories across the State,” Trump posted. “Joe is a ‘rockstar’ when it comes to Securing our Borders, Keeping our Communities Safe, and Promoting an America First Agenda. Joe will make an incredible National Committeeman, and he has MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.”

The last year marked one of the first times in more than a decade that Gruters didn’t play a leadership role at the state or local level in Republican politics. After deciding not to seek another term as state Chair, he made an unsuccessful run for Republican National Committee Treasurer, but then stepped back from party politics.

Meanwhile, he was succeeded as state Chair by Christian Ziegler, who was removed amid a sex scandal earlier this month. Leon County Republican Chair Evan Power was then elected as the new state Chair, and announced he was ending his own bid for National Committeeman.

Gruters has since started to campaign for the National Committeeman role. The job is held now by Peter Feaman, who already said he is not seeking a second term.

The Trump endorsement came the same weekend it seemed more certain he will be the party’s 2024 nominee for President. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday announced he was suspending his own campaign, leaving Trump to face only former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.