January 21, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters for GOP National Committeeman
Joe Gruters, Donald Trump, Susie Wiles. Image via Twitter.

Jacob OglesJanuary 21, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Ron DeSantis hits finish line on road to destruction

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis suspends presidential campaign, endorses Donald Trump

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump campaign says it’s ‘honored’ by Ron DeSantis endorsement

Gruters Trump Wiles
Gruters was an early supporter of Trump in 2016.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed state Sen. Joe Gruters for Republican National Committeeman.

Trump posted his support for the Sarasota Republican on his Truth Social account.

“Florida State Senator Joe Gruters of the Great State of Florida was one of the very first Patriots to join the MAGA Movement that puts America First,” Trump wrote.

He praised Gruters’ leadership of the Republican Party of Florida from 2019 to 2023. During that time, Trump won Florida’s electoral votes, one of the only states in the 2020 election where the Republican’s share of the vote went up.

“As Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe delivered massive and historic victories across the State,” Trump posted. “Joe is a ‘rockstar’ when it comes to Securing our Borders, Keeping our Communities Safe, and Promoting an America First Agenda. Joe will make an incredible National Committeeman, and he has MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.”

The last year marked one of the first times in more than a decade that Gruters didn’t play a leadership role at the state or local level in Republican politics. After deciding not to seek another term as state Chair, he made an unsuccessful run for Republican National Committee Treasurer, but then stepped back from party politics.

Meanwhile, he was succeeded as state Chair by Christian Ziegler, who was removed amid a sex scandal earlier this month. Leon County Republican Chair Evan Power was then elected as the new state Chair, and announced he was ending his own bid for National Committeeman.

Gruters has since started to campaign for the National Committeeman role. The job is held now by Peter Feaman, who already said he is not seeking a second term.

The Trump endorsement came the same weekend it seemed more certain he will be the party’s 2024 nominee for President. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday announced he was suspending his own campaign, leaving Trump to face only former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis suspends presidential campaign, endorses Donald Trump

nextJoe Henderson: Ron DeSantis hits finish line on road to destruction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories