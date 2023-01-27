January 27, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Gruters loses bid for RNC Treasurer to K.C. Crosbie
Rioters or patriots? Joe Gruters walks a thin line in the debate among Republicans over Jan. 6.

Jacob OglesJanuary 27, 20235min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lawmaker refiles bill letting businesses sue local governments over ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

HeadlinesNE Florida

Nassau Co. School Board, teachers’ union boost pay in new deal

FederalHeadlines

President picks Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff

FLAPOL113021CH074
The Florida GOP Chair announced last month he would run for the national position.

Joe Gruters will not be the Republican National Committee Treasurer.

The Republican Party of Florida Chair lost his election for the national party role to K.C. Crosbie, Kentucky’s National Committeewoman.

But Gruters earned raves from other state Party Chairs, who said the work in Florida over the past four years offers a template of success.

Gruters ran as an ally of newly re-elected RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, who won a closely watched contest earlier in the day to keep her position over challengers Harmeet Dhillon and Mike Lindell.

Peers who supported Gruters’ bid praised him in nomination speeches. “He took a purple state and made it red,” said New Hampshire GOP Party Chair Stephen Stepanek.

Massachusetts Republican National Committeewoman Janet Fogarty noted Gruters professional credentials as well. Gruters, a certified public accountant, regularly audits nonprofits and private schools. That qualified him for the job of treasurer. She also stressed his connections in Florida could be consequential for the RNC.

“Florida should be front and center in the next election cycle,” she said.

Gruters said he felt good about the campaign that he ran. He jumped into the race only last month.

“I’ve exceeded my expectations in terms of the support I was able to get as a result of getting into the race so late,” he said.

He reaped endorsements from former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. But that didn’t overcome years of connections for Crosbie.

The loss leaves Gruters’ future uncertain, at least as far as party politics. He isn’t running for another term as RPOF Chair, and his tenure was extended until February for him to run for RNC Treasurer. That position made him one of the 168 RNC members eligible to run and vote in the elections for the national officer post.

He no longer holds the position of Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota, leaving that post to longtime ally Jack Brill. That means Gruters will not have a post on the state Republican Executive Committee once his time as state Chair closes.

He still serves in the state Senate, where he won re-election in August.

While he is still a loyal ally to McDaniel, Gruters said he is not looking for a job at the RNC.

“I have a job. I like my job,” said Gruters, who also runs a certified public accounting firm in Sarasota.

But Gruters does want to stay involved in national politics heading into the Presidential Election cycle.

“I want to win in 2024,” he said.

Florida may be the site of plenty of activity in terms of presidential politics. Trump, now living in Mar-a-Lago, already launched a third campaign for President. Gruters notably co-chaired the Florida arm of Trump’s successful campaign in 2016.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis is also expected to run for the position, fueled by policies popular among conservative voters, many passing with Gruters’ support in the Legislature.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLawmaker refiles bill letting businesses sue local governments over ‘arbitrary or unreasonable’ ordinances

One comment

  • Woody

    January 27, 2023 at 7:21 pm

    We all expect to see Joe front & center in the battle for our nation in 2024!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories