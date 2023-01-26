Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters for RNC Treasurer

President Donald Trump wants a Florida political leader running the books for the Republican National Committee (RNC). He is endorsing Joe Gruters, Republican Party of Florida state Chair, for RNC Treasurer.

“Joe Gruters, currently Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, is running for Treasurer of the Republican National Committee in Friday’s big election,” Trump said in a statement released by his presidential campaign.

He noted Gruters both leads the state party and holds public office as a Florida state Senator.

“I have known Joe since before I was a candidate in 2016, and before he was even elected to office. Now he is representing Sarasota, the home of Truth Social, very, very well. Joe has done a great job leading Florida Republicans to historic wins, including my two great victories, and he will do a fantastic job as RNC Treasurer. Joe Gruters has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Gruters for more than a decade served as Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota, and in that capacity honored Trump as Statesman of the Year as far back as 2012. A few years later, he endorsed Trump shortly after he launched his presidential campaign, and ended up co-chairing the Florida arm of the Trump campaign in 2016, when the business executive won a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Gruters’ influence in state politics continued to grow and he was elected to chair the state party in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. He is not seeking re-election to that role.

He announced in December he’s running for RNC Treasurer, where he faces K.C. Crosbie of Kentucky.

Gruters has faced criticism from some in his party for supporting Ronna McDaniel’s re-election as RNC Chair. That included a group of state Republican Executive Committee members calling for a special meeting to denounce McDaniel, though not enough showed up to the Sarasota meeting last week to make a quorum.

Other high-profile supporters for Gruters include U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, who led the political arm for Senate Republicans in the 2022 Midterms.