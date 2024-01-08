January 8, 2024
Florida GOP elects Evan Power as new state Chair

Jacob OglesJanuary 8, 20244min1

EvanPower
Power succeeds the embattled Christian Ziegler, who was removed as Chair earlier Monday.

After booting Christian Ziegler as Republican Party of Florida, the executive committee has named Evan Power as his successor.

Power said he wanted to pull the party back together after a headline grabbing scandal largely paralyzed the party.

Power beat out National Committeeman Peter Feaman for the role. Indian River Republican Chair John Vacchiano also ran for the post. All three candidates could be spotted lobbying voters during check-in at the Tallahassee Conference Center, well before a vote took place to formally remove Ziegler.

Notably, this marks Power’s second run for state Chair in the last year. He ran against Ziegler and lost a close vote in February. Power won election as Vice Chair immediately after that vote, a recommendation from Ziegler after the divisive election.

Power previously served as the Chair of Chairs for the state party. He’s also chaired the Leon County Republican Executive Committee since 2014.

His role as the second-highest ranking official within the party put him in a place to act as Chair over the past month as Zieger faced a criminal investigation for rape and video voyeurism. The state party’s executive board in December voted to censure and sideline Ziegler amid the scandal.

Of note, Power called both the December meeting of the executive board in Orlando and a Monday meeting of the executive committee in Tallahassee. Ziegler at the Orlando meeting questioned if Power had the legal authority to do so, and brought a legal opinion saying as much. That could signal litigation in the future.

But Power’s election at least for now puts the scandal behind the party as an institution. Both Feaman and Power ran on a promise to restore organizing and fundraising ability.

Feaman had argued a vote for new leadership should have been delayed until a regular meeting in February. But he also came prepared for a vote.

In weeks leading up to the vote, Power announced the support of a number of party leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and former Republican Party of Florida Chairs Joe Gruters and Blaise Ingoglia.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

One comment

  • Eugene Krabs

    January 8, 2024 at 3:16 pm

    Well lets all hope Power learned from what got Ziegler $hit-Canned and keeps his weiner in his pants. Eugene

    Reply

