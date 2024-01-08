January 8, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis ad trashes Nikki Haley for insulting Iowans

A.G. GancarskiJanuary 8, 20243min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill defining antisemitism in Florida Statutes heads to House floor — with 1 ‘no’ vote

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida GOP elects Evan Power as new state Chair

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Carlos Guillermo Smith tops $350K raised for state Senate bid

Haley Iowa DeSantis
The Florida Governor is standing up for the Hawkeye State in a new commercial.

Ron DeSantis is taking up for the people who have seen him most in the last six months, with a new ad targeting Nikki Haley.

Iowa Insults vs Iowa Values” takes the former South Carolina Governor to task for impolitic comments she made in the Granite State that suggest Iowa’s ultimate importance in the presidential nomination process is limited at best.

The ad, framed as the closing argument ahead of next week’s vote, will “air on broadcast and cable television in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport media markets,” according to the DeSantis campaign.

“You know Iowa starts it. You know that you correct it,” Haley said in New Hampshire, where she is in a competitive second place with Donald Trump.

That kind of language, whether technically correct or not, is a no-no according to the stentorian narrator of the DeSantis spot.

“Haley disparages the caucuses and insults you,” the bass voice booms. “It is Ron DeSantis who embodies and defends Iowa’s values of faith, family, and freedom. He’s tirelessly working to earn your support.”

“Haley’s insult to Iowans paints a stark contrast with her and DeSantis, who shares Iowa values of faith, family, and freedom, has the support of key Iowa conservatives like Kim Reynolds and Bob Vander Plaats, and has visited all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State,” the DeSantis campaign assertED.

With just a week before Iowans caucus on Jan. 15, polling suggests a competitive race between Haley and DeSantis for second place, with Trump at or above 50% in most recent surveys. The best Iowa poll for the Governor, from CBS News last month, showed him 36 points behind Donald Trump, with 22% support.

See the new spot below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCarlos Guillermo Smith tops $350K raised for state Senate bid

nextFlorida GOP elects Evan Power as new state Chair

2 comments

  • Earl Pitts "Sage Political Expert Emeritas" American

    January 8, 2024 at 2:57 pm

    The main reason Nikki insulted and offended the “Good Citizens Of The Great State of Iowa is because she was too pre-occupied with her knitting, darning of sox, and the typical housekeeping duties expected of a woman.
    And America, that is why we dont need a “Skirt” in The White House. I’m sure you all agree I mean when Iran launches all 3 of their Nukes at us why should we wait for President Haley to finish swiffering the White House floors and folding the laundry prior to responding?
    Thank you America,
    Earl Pitts American

    Reply

  • Eugene Krabs

    January 8, 2024 at 3:01 pm

    Exactly Earl,
    Thats the exact same logic I provided to Mrs. Krabs back when she wanted to be POTUS.
    Eugene

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Christian Ziegler out as Florida GOP Chair
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more