Ron DeSantis ad trashes Nikki Haley for insulting Iowans

Ron DeSantis is taking up for the people who have seen him most in the last six months, with a new ad targeting Nikki Haley.

“Iowa Insults vs Iowa Values” takes the former South Carolina Governor to task for impolitic comments she made in the Granite State that suggest Iowa’s ultimate importance in the presidential nomination process is limited at best.

The ad, framed as the closing argument ahead of next week’s vote, will “air on broadcast and cable television in the Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport media markets,” according to the DeSantis campaign.

“You know Iowa starts it. You know that you correct it,” Haley said in New Hampshire, where she is in a competitive second place with Donald Trump.

That kind of language, whether technically correct or not, is a no-no according to the stentorian narrator of the DeSantis spot.

“Haley disparages the caucuses and insults you,” the bass voice booms. “It is Ron DeSantis who embodies and defends Iowa’s values of faith, family, and freedom. He’s tirelessly working to earn your support.”

“Haley’s insult to Iowans paints a stark contrast with her and DeSantis, who shares Iowa values of faith, family, and freedom, has the support of key Iowa conservatives like Kim Reynolds and Bob Vander Plaats, and has visited all 99 counties in the Hawkeye State,” the DeSantis campaign assertED.

With just a week before Iowans caucus on Jan. 15, polling suggests a competitive race between Haley and DeSantis for second place, with Trump at or above 50% in most recent surveys. The best Iowa poll for the Governor, from CBS News last month, showed him 36 points behind Donald Trump, with 22% support.

See the new spot below.