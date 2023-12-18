Ron DeSantis casts doubt on Iowa polls showing Donald Trump way ahead

Florida’s Governor continues to downplay polls showing Donald Trump handily defeating him and others in next month’s Iowa caucuses.

“I will say this, the people on the ground here, you know, they kind of will just shake their head at some of the polls because, you know, they know the areas where there was rabid Trump support, say in 2016 and 2020. And they say that things have changed on the ground,” Ron DeSantis said on “Morning Joe.”

The Governor’s comments come after new polling from CBS News shows Trump leading DeSantis in the pivotal state, 58% to 22%, with Nikki Haley at 13%.

Despite the 36-point gap in what has been the best poll for DeSantis in months, the Florida Governor believes that it’s “baked in the cake” that Trump would seek to cast doubt on a DeSantis victory in the state, should it happen.

“We win Iowa and then he’ll say something, but people aren’t going to buy that, especially here in Iowa,” DeSantis predicted.

The Governor also chided a “concerted effort” from Trump to say “why even bother having people vote.”

“That is not the way people feel on the ground here in Iowa. Once that (voting) starts happening, I think there’s a lot of clarity and you know, people have said from the beginning about how there were so many candidates running, but the field has narrowed already before Iowa,” DeSantis said, adding that observers are “going to continue seeing that (narrowing) after the first few Primaries.”

DeSantis is in Iowa all week for various events before his campaign takes a Christmas break from the trail in the Hawkeye State. But plans are they will return again before the New Year.