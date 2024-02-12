February 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida gas prices fall 9 cents
oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 12, 20242min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

State economists can’t say if stripping age increase would cost Florida money or not

HeadlinesOrlando

Uber, Orlando International Airport still battling over passenger fees nearly 7 years after state law took effect

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Donald Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

oil pump and nozzles at the gas station on the street in daylight
A jump at the pump as early as Monday morning is expected.

Gas prices in Florida fell 9 cents last week to $3.14 on Sunday, the 10th straight day of declines, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Since Feb. 1, Sunshine State pump prices have fallen 13 cents. That trend is likely to end soon, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again,” he said. “That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.”

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices rose last week. The U.S. price for crude oil increased $5, a 6% gain. Meanwhile, gasoline futures shot up nearly 20 cents per gallon.

AAA said the increases were attributed to reduced activity at refineries, which are beginning scheduled seasonal maintenance and switching from Winter to Summer blend gasoline.

The priciest metro market for fuel in Florida is again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.34 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.24) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.22).

The cheapest gas is in Panama City, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying an average $2.93 for a gallon, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.99) and Pensacola ($3.04).

Florida’s per-gallon price of $3.14 is 6 cents lower than the national average of $3.20.

The state with the most expensive fuel is Hawaii ($4.68). Wyoming, at $2.70 per gallon, is the cheapest.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCould Joe Gruters ascend to chair the Republican National Committee?

nextDonald Trump arrives in federal court in Florida for closed hearing in his classified documents case

One comment

  • Michael K

    February 12, 2024 at 10:46 am

    Thank you, President Biden.

    Of course, no president has control over fuel prices – but if you blame him or her for price increases (instead of global market supply/demand) then give him or her credit when prices drop.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more