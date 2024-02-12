Florida gas prices fall 9 cents

Gas prices in Florida fell 9 cents last week to $3.14 on Sunday, the 10th straight day of declines, according to AAA — The Auto Club Group.

Since Feb. 1, Sunshine State pump prices have fallen 13 cents. That trend is likely to end soon, AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again,” he said. “That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon.”

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices rose last week. The U.S. price for crude oil increased $5, a 6% gain. Meanwhile, gasoline futures shot up nearly 20 cents per gallon.

AAA said the increases were attributed to reduced activity at refineries, which are beginning scheduled seasonal maintenance and switching from Winter to Summer blend gasoline.

The priciest metro market for fuel in Florida is again the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where motorists are shelling out $3.34 per gallon on average, followed by Naples ($3.24) and Fort Lauderdale ($3.22).

The cheapest gas is in Panama City, where drivers and motorcyclists are paying an average $2.93 for a gallon, followed by the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($2.99) and Pensacola ($3.04).

Florida’s per-gallon price of $3.14 is 6 cents lower than the national average of $3.20.

The state with the most expensive fuel is Hawaii ($4.68). Wyoming, at $2.70 per gallon, is the cheapest.