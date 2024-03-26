To protect community, prosecutor wants UF student accused in sex attack jailed until trial

In a highly unusual move, a prosecutor is asking a judge to keep in jail indefinitely a University of Florida student accused of attempted sexual battery on a classmate at her off-campus apartment, calling him a serious threat and saying no conditions of release could protect the city from him.

William Thomas Horan, 21, of Pembroke Pines in South Florida is accused of pinning a classmate on a bed while groping, choking and kissing her and pulling down her pants the evening of Feb. 12. Police said Horan’s accuser had bruises on her neck. They had been platonic friends and never had a sexual relationship, she told investigators.

In a highly unusual move on Monday, Assistant State Attorney Nicole Reed filed a motion in Alachua County Circuit Court asking Judge Philip Pena to revoke Horan’s bond. She predicted a “substantial probability” that Horan, who is 5-feet-7 and weighs 150 pounds, would be a threat to the city. She said no conditions of his release — such as GPS monitors or court-ordered supervision — could protect the community.

Reed told the judge that the facts in the case “indicate a disregard for the safety of the community.”

If the judge were to agree, Horan could be returned to jail for months or even years before a trial.

Horan, studying political science at the University of Florida, was released from the Alachua County Jail on Friday evening on a $25,000 bond. The university banned him from campus on Friday for at least three years. The registrar’s office said Tuesday he remains enrolled as a student for the spring semester, which runs until April 24.

A judge already ordered Horan not to come within 500 feet of his accuser or contact her in any way.

Horan’s accuser said Tuesday in an interview she reported the assault to police on Feb. 13. Gainesville police arrested Horan last week on March 21, five weeks later. She said she had described the evening’s events repeatedly with close friends.

“I’ve talked about it so many times, I’m desensitized at this point,” she said. “I just want to move on.”

She was unaware a prosecutor was seeking to have Horan jailed again. She said she was feeling better physically from her bruises. Her friends have supported her.

“Even if nothing comes from this, I’m just glad it’s on his record forever,” she said.

Horan would not speak about the case. He answered his phone Saturday evening but hung up abruptly when a reporter identified herself and began asking about his arrest. In his jail booking photo, Horan appeared to have suffered an injury consistent with someone driving his eyeglasses against his face.

Police said Horan told a detective the actions were consensual and acknowledged he choked and held down his classmate but said it was a light choke that wouldn’t cause bruises. Police said he also acknowledged touching her genitals as she sobbed and told him no.

Horan entered a not guilty plea this week. He is represented by local criminal attorney Christopher James Jones, who did not return phone messages left with his secretary.

Horan wrote on social media that he is deeply passionate about politics and the legal system and posted photos of himself with Democratic U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the U.S. House Minority Leader, and former U.S. Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell of Florida. The photos were not dated, and Horan appeared to be wearing the same shirt in all the photos.

Horan’s accuser told police he accompanied her to buy lights for her off-campus apartment southeast of the university. She said Horan slapped her butt then pulled her onto her bed. She told police she clenched her knees to prevent him from removing her pants, as she sobbed and asked him to stop. She said she feared she would be raped. Horan stopped, she said.

Attempted sexual battery is a first-degree felony in Florida punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Horan appears to have no prior arrests or criminal record.

___

This story was produced by Fresh Take Florida, a news service covering business news from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications. The reporter can be reached at [email protected]. You can donate to support our students here.