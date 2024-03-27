March 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney affordable housing project gets OKed after long debate
Jerry Demings relaxes — but not repeals — the Orange County mask mandate.

Gabrielle RussonMarch 26, 20247min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

‘ROCKSTAR’: Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters’ potential CFO campaign

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.26.24 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

To protect community, prosecutor wants UF student accused in sex attack jailed until trial

Mayor-Demings
With a 4-2 vote, the Orange County commissioners approve Disney's affordable housing project.

During a contentious meeting Tuesday, the Orange County Commissioners approved Walt Disney World’s affordable housing complex. Local residents voiced concerns the development would only exacerbate the community’s problems with overcrowding and transportation.

In a vote of 4-2, the commission approved moving the project along for state agencies to review it. However, the two dissenters argued that the decision should be delayed so that officials could obtain more information.

Disney is working with a private developer to construct a 1,400-unit affordable housing complex on 80 acres in booming west Orange County.

Orange County has been hit hard with an affordable housing crisis. Rents and housing prices have skyrocketed, and wages rarely increase to match those costs in a city that revolves around a tourism-driven economy. Ask any Disney cast member, and it’s not hard to find someone who commutes two hours or shares housing with a half-dozen roommates because finding somewhere affordable to live is difficult.

“We’re here today because leaders in Orange County residents have identified affordable housing as one of the biggest needs in our region, and we at Disney have developed a plan that can contribute to the solution,” said Kathy Hattaway of Walt Disney Imagineering during Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re working very thoughtfully alongside a prominent developer to create a place that strengthens the surrounding area while making a real difference in people’s lives for years to come.”

According to Michaels Organization, the country’s largest privately held owner of affordable housing, the new complex off Hartzog Road would include sidewalks, bike paths, playgrounds, dog parks, and community gardens. Anyone who meets income requirements could live there, not just Disney workers.

“We are expecting to pay millions of dollars in impact fees to Orange County. Those impact fees can be used for roadway updates and infrastructure updates like building and extending roadways, school capacity, fire safety, law enforcement and parks,” said Adrianna Sekula, a former government relations manager for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts who acted Tuesday as a spokesperson for Michaels.

The issue drew a crowd, with more than 50 people signing up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings took an informal show of hands, which showed a divided group.

Several residents complained that traffic was already nightmarish and the schools were crowded. 

“I’m simply pointing out the growing pains of a thriving community, and adding 1,400 more units will devastate our already strained infrastructure,” said Winter Garden resident Nick Ortego.

Romulo Martinez said it takes him 24 minutes to drive five miles. “It’s a packed situation.”

Resident Clinton Burnham added: “I’m not opposed to affordable housing, just not in our area.”

In support of the project, others said they are proud of Disney for stepping up to donate the land and acknowledged how devastating the affordable crisis is as people sleep in cars or work two jobs.

“The biggest problem in this community is affordable housing. We have broken people coming to our door all day long,” said Capt. Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army of Orlando. “We need to give people dignity by allowing them to have a place that is safe, where they can call their own and raise their children properly.”

Commissioner Nicole Wilson said she was excited when she first heard about Disney’s project but also acknowledged it was hard to listen to the “us versus them” mentality.

One concern Wilson brought up was Disney’s development is isolated and could create more transportation problems.

“This would be an island,” Wilson said. “There really is nowhere to walk to without risking your life. There’s no service at all for many other transit operators.”

Sekula said Disney, the Lynx bus service, and Michaels were in early talks about working together to provide bus service.

“It was only a couple of conversations, so it’s hard to say if there’s funding for it. It’s difficult to say what it will be. But yes, we are looking at a lot of possible partnerships for transit in this area,” Sekula said.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'ROCKSTAR': Donald Trump endorses Joe Gruters' potential CFO campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories