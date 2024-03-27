Disney affordable housing project gets OKed after long debate

During a contentious meeting Tuesday, the Orange County Commissioners approved Walt Disney World’s affordable housing complex. Local residents voiced concerns the development would only exacerbate the community’s problems with overcrowding and transportation.

In a vote of 4-2, the commission approved moving the project along for state agencies to review it. However, the two dissenters argued that the decision should be delayed so that officials could obtain more information.

Disney is working with a private developer to construct a 1,400-unit affordable housing complex on 80 acres in booming west Orange County.

Orange County has been hit hard with an affordable housing crisis. Rents and housing prices have skyrocketed, and wages rarely increase to match those costs in a city that revolves around a tourism-driven economy. Ask any Disney cast member, and it’s not hard to find someone who commutes two hours or shares housing with a half-dozen roommates because finding somewhere affordable to live is difficult.

“We’re here today because leaders in Orange County residents have identified affordable housing as one of the biggest needs in our region, and we at Disney have developed a plan that can contribute to the solution,” said Kathy Hattaway of Walt Disney Imagineering during Tuesday’s meeting. “We’re working very thoughtfully alongside a prominent developer to create a place that strengthens the surrounding area while making a real difference in people’s lives for years to come.”

According to Michaels Organization, the country’s largest privately held owner of affordable housing, the new complex off Hartzog Road would include sidewalks, bike paths, playgrounds, dog parks, and community gardens. Anyone who meets income requirements could live there, not just Disney workers.

“We are expecting to pay millions of dollars in impact fees to Orange County. Those impact fees can be used for roadway updates and infrastructure updates like building and extending roadways, school capacity, fire safety, law enforcement and parks,” said Adrianna Sekula, a former government relations manager for Walt Disney Parks & Resorts who acted Tuesday as a spokesperson for Michaels.

The issue drew a crowd, with more than 50 people signing up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings took an informal show of hands, which showed a divided group.

Several residents complained that traffic was already nightmarish and the schools were crowded.

“I’m simply pointing out the growing pains of a thriving community, and adding 1,400 more units will devastate our already strained infrastructure,” said Winter Garden resident Nick Ortego.

Romulo Martinez said it takes him 24 minutes to drive five miles. “It’s a packed situation.”

Resident Clinton Burnham added: “I’m not opposed to affordable housing, just not in our area.”

In support of the project, others said they are proud of Disney for stepping up to donate the land and acknowledged how devastating the affordable crisis is as people sleep in cars or work two jobs.

“The biggest problem in this community is affordable housing. We have broken people coming to our door all day long,” said Capt. Ken Chapman with the Salvation Army of Orlando. “We need to give people dignity by allowing them to have a place that is safe, where they can call their own and raise their children properly.”

Commissioner Nicole Wilson said she was excited when she first heard about Disney’s project but also acknowledged it was hard to listen to the “us versus them” mentality.

One concern Wilson brought up was Disney’s development is isolated and could create more transportation problems.

“This would be an island,” Wilson said. “There really is nowhere to walk to without risking your life. There’s no service at all for many other transit operators.”

Sekula said Disney, the Lynx bus service, and Michaels were in early talks about working together to provide bus service.

“It was only a couple of conversations, so it’s hard to say if there’s funding for it. It’s difficult to say what it will be. But yes, we are looking at a lot of possible partnerships for transit in this area,” Sekula said.