Joe Gruters publicly backing Donald Trump in 2024

State Sen. Joe Gruters could not wait for Session to end before boarding the Donald Trump train.

The Sarasota Republican attended a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, dining alongside 10 Florida members of Congress who were supporting Trump for President over Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy within weeks.

Gruters, a former Republican Party of Florida Chair, made clear he’s with Trump for the long haul.

“With the A team,” he tweeted with pictures of the dinner. “Onward to ‘24!”

It’s no shock Gruters would cast his lot with Trump. He was an early supporter of Trump in 2016 when few took the construction mogul, then best known as a reality TV host for The Apprentice, as a serious candidate for President.

He was serious, of course. Gruters ended up appointed as Co-Chair for the Florida arm of Trump’s presidential campaign, when he ultimately won the GOP nomination and completed a shocking upset of Democrat Hillary Clinton in the General Election.

But Gruters’ attendance wasn’t necessarily a guarantee at the dinner. For one, the event primarily served to showcase Trump’s dominance in landing endorsements from members of Congress representing Florida, he and DeSantis’ shared home state.

The Legislative Session remains ongoing. Both Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner have declined to issue endorsements before the end of Session.

That’s practical in one sense. Gruters has policy and appropriations priorities that will land on DeSantis’ desk as Governor, after all.

But few in Gruters’ orbit have questioned who he would eventually support. He shared pictures of the dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Twitter, including one with Trump and Susie Wiles, a consultant working with Trump who is widely credited for helping Trump win Florida in 2016 and DeSantis win a close race for Governor in 2018.

Wiles has since had a falling out with DeSantis but is working with Trump’s presidential campaign.

In his political activities, Gruters has made his interest in national politics known. He ran unsuccessfully this year for Republican National Committee Treasurer, despite endorsements from Trump and from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. But he made clear then he wanted to stay involved in national politics in the coming Presidential Election cycle.

“I want to win in 2024,” he said.