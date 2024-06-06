June 6, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Weatherford Capital invests in safe school buses
Stock image via Adobe.

Janelle Irwin TaylorJune 6, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: The Southern Group tops $8.7M in Q1

HeadlinesInfluence

Leon Judge upholds Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of ex-felon Crescent City official

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ashley Moody sues Directed Benefits Foundation over $142M in missing benefits for the disabled

Stop Arm Cameras
The investment firm is stepping in to help grow BusPatrol, a company that provides stop-arm cameras for school buses to catch drivers who blow passed the vehicles.

Weatherford Capital is investing in a leading school bus safety technology company, the investment firm announced.

The unspecified investment will help the BusPatrol company grow its business to further accommodate a 2023 law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed allowing school districts to use cameras to capture images of drivers who illegally pass school buses.

BusPatrol already partnered with Miami-Dade County Public Schools to launch a school bus camera enforcement program, the largest so far in the state.

The new state law allows districts to equip buses with cameras on stop arms — the stop signs that protrude from buses when dropping off and picking up students — and expands the ability to ticket drivers for violations.

The Virginia-based company fronted the $10 million cost to install cameras on all approximately 1,000 public school buses in Miami-Dade County and, in return, will collect half of all revenue from fines levied against drivers in violation of state law requiring motorists to stop when school buses have their stop arms down.

With new investment from Weatherford Capital, BusPatrol will be able to expand its offerings to other interested school districts.

“We are excited to welcome Weatherford Capital to BusPatrol’s safety mission,” BusPatrol CEO Karoon Monfared said. “Their deep sector expertise and investment will further accelerate our industry-disrupting approach to delivering public safety with modernizing technology. I look forward to working with Will and his team as we continue our rapid scaling.”

Weatherford Capital is a technology and business-to-government focused investment firm co-founded by Will Weatherford, a former House Speaker. He will join the BusPatrol Board along with GI Partners and FIT Ventures.

Established in 2017, BusPatrol is a leading stop-arm bus safety solutions company. It collaborates with school districts, law enforcement agencies and municipalities to thwart illegal and dangerous school bus passings. Its offerings include cloud-connected internal cameras and telematics data school districts can use to ensure student safety.

“BusPatrol is a cutting-edge public safety company that is bringing innovation to pupil transportation in Florida and across the country. As a former public official, what most attracted me to BusPatrol is their ability to deploy tailored community partnerships that actually make our children safer — and to do it on an unmatched scale in the industry,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford Capital has more than $1 billion of assets under management and, to date, has transacted 23 platform investments across a variety of sectors, including technology, finance, business and consumer services. It specializes in business-to-business, business-to-government and highly regulated industries. The firm has offices in Tampa and Dallas.

Its latest investment comes after Weatherford Capital also launched Collegiate Athletic Solutions, a “purpose-driven, dedicated capital and business-building platform” for school athletics, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLeon Judge upholds Gov. DeSantis’ suspension of ex-felon Crescent City official

nextLobbying compensation: The Southern Group tops $8.7M in Q1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories