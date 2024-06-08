Mike Beltran won’t seek a fourth term, opening HD 70 seat

State Rep. Mike Beltran will not seek another term representing House District 70.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve six years as State Representative. However, I find it increasingly difficult to perform public service while tending to a growing law practice,” Beltran said. “Accordingly, I am not seeking reelection to the Florida House this year.”

The Riverview Republican announced the news a week ahead of a June 14 deadline to qualify. He first won election in 2018, and was allowed to seek two more years in office before term limits required his exit from the House.

Hours before his announcement, Republican Jessica Harris filed for the seat. Her campaign filings show she will utilize Gainesville treasurer William Jones, who for years provided accounting for Beltran’s campaigns.

Democrat Luther Keith Wilkins filed in May for the seat against Beltran. He has not filed his first fundraising report yet and must do so by June 10.

The now-open seat, which covers portions of south Hillsborough and north Manatee counties, leans Republican. More than 61% of voters there supported Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election in 2022, and almost 56% of voters there in 2020 supported Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Beltran said he intends to remain engaged in politics.

“I will remain active in public commentary, and will vigorously oppose constitutionalized abortion-on-demand this Fall,” he said.

“I ran six years ago on my own initiative, on my own terms, and without permission from anybody. I reach this decision in the same way, without any regret for speaking my mind and voting my conscience. Review of literature from past campaigns shows I kept my promises and achieved my goals to preserve the constitution, limit government and protect the unborn.”

Beltran sponsored a bill this year allowing parents to surrender infants to hospital staff, priority legislation for anti-abortion activists. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation (HB 775) into law on May 29.

“I am also proud of my work in the Judiciary silo to ensure laws are clearly written and to strengthen our courts,” Beltran said. “Independent jurists and attorneys are nothing less than the guardians of a free state.

“I would like to thank my family, mentors, friends, and constituents who supported me throughout my service, particularly those who believed in me when I was first running for office.”