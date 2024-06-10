Amendment 4 raises nearly $12M in April and May, including $20K from Judy Blume

The campaign for the Amendment 4 abortion rights ballot issue raised nearly $12 million in two months.

Florida currently has a six-week abortion ban that took effect last month. A grassroots effort successfully got language on the ballot this November that would protect abortion rights from state limitations.

“Floridians are already reeling from the devastating impacts of the May 1 implementation of Florida’s extreme abortion ban. Seeing increased financial support for the Yes on 4 effort provides us a glimmer of hope,” said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director for the Yes On 4 Campaign.

Floridians Protecting Freedom said it had received 28,000 contributions, with about 70% coming from Florida for the period of April and May. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $32 million.

Some of the biggest contributors, however, were from out of state. The San Francisco-based left-leaning Tides Foundation gave $2.8 million — the top donation. Other major donors included Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.

But author Judy Blume, famous for “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” donated $20,000. Blume, who lives in Key West, is known for her activism on progressive issues, including fighting book bans.

The campaign had six donations in April and May that were $1 million or larger, but the vast majority of the campaign contributions were for $100 or less.

“Our campaign to stop government interference with abortion is in service to Floridians and funded by Floridians which is a testament to the grassroots power of this effort,” said Natasha Sutherland, Communications Director for the Yes On 4 Campaign.

“Raising over $11.7 million dollars is very encouraging as we get closer to November and we look forward to passing Amendment 4 to put the power of health care back into the hands of the people.”

Amendment 4 needs at least 60% to prevail this November.

Early polling showed it has enough support to win — although it’s in for a tight election.

About 61% of voters support the issue, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll conducted April 28 to May 7 with a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points.