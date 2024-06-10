Amendment 4 raises nearly $12M in April and May, including $20K from Judy Blume

The campaign for the Amendment 4 abortion rights ballot issue raised nearly $12 million in two months.
Florida currently has a six-week abortion ban that took effect last month. A grassroots effort successfully got language on the ballot this November that would protect abortion rights from state limitations.
“Floridians are already reeling from the devastating impacts of the May 1 implementation of Florida’s extreme abortion ban. Seeing increased financial support for the Yes on 4 effort provides us a glimmer of hope,” said Lauren Brenzel, Campaign Director for the Yes On 4 Campaign.
Floridians Protecting Freedom said it had received 28,000 contributions, with about 70% coming from Florida for the period of April and May. So far, the campaign has raised nearly $32 million.
Some of the biggest contributors, however, were from out of state. The San Francisco-based left-leaning Tides Foundation gave $2.8 million — the top donation. Other major donors included Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union.
But author Judy Blume, famous for “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” donated $20,000. Blume, who lives in Key West, is known for her activism on progressive issues, including fighting book bans.
The campaign had six donations in April and May that were $1 million or larger, but the vast majority of the campaign contributions were for $100 or less.
“Our campaign to stop government interference with abortion is in service to Floridians and funded by Floridians which is a testament to the grassroots power of this effort,” said Natasha Sutherland, Communications Director for the Yes On 4 Campaign.
“Raising over $11.7 million dollars is very encouraging as we get closer to November and we look forward to passing Amendment 4 to put the power of health care back into the hands of the people.”
Amendment 4 needs at least 60% to prevail this November.
Early polling showed it has enough support to win — although it’s in for a tight election.
About 61% of voters support the issue, according to a Florida Chamber of Commerce poll conducted April 28 to May 7 with a margin error of +/- 4 percentage points.
3 comments
Michael K
June 10, 2024 at 6:43 pm
I’m not at all concerned about Amendment 4 passing. My concern is the governor and AG who will likely, yet again, ignore the will of the people.
And by the way, where did that hunting thing come from? Nothing “grass roots” about that.
Julia
June 10, 2024 at 6:44 pm
utilizinghours75.blogspot.com/
Julia
June 10, 2024 at 6:45 pm
Make $170 per hour. its very hard to find jobs nowadays. In this situation, you have access to a wealth of resources to help you with your working abilities. Be motivated to promote Thousands of works such as copy paste things through job boards and career ac-20 websites on internet
Just Take A Look At This>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> utilizinghours75.blogspot.com