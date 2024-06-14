John Budensiek elected unopposed as Martin County Sheriff

Martin County has elected Chief Deputy John Budensiek as its next Sheriff, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

Budensiek will succeed Sheriff William Snyder, who announced he would not seek re-election. Budensiek, endorsed by Snyder, announced himself as a candidate for the position the same day that Snyder made his decision.

Budensiek has served as a member of the Martin County police force for 27 years. Starting as a road patrol officer, he spent his career working as a narcotics detective as well as SWAT, where he graduated to SWAT Team Commander. He also has served on every supervisory rank within the Sheriff’s Office.

“Chief Budensiek has over 27 years of law enforcement experience at the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and was unequivocally endorsed by Sheriff Snyder,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office stated on their Facebook page. “For the past decade, Chief Budensiek has been at the Sheriff’s side making command-level decisions related to public safety and the overall operations of the organization.”

Budensiek ran unopposed for the position, with nobody filing to oppose him by the June 14 deadline. According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Budensiek’s campaign broke fundraising records and was able to file by petition in under 30 days.

“This is the first time in the history of Martin County there has been an uncontested, open sheriff’s seat,” the post read. “This speaks to the strong reputation of Sheriff Snyder’s administration, as well as the support Sheriff Elect Budensiek garnered throughout the years. less than 30 days. Sheriff Snyder is proud to have Sheriff Elect Budensiek as his successor, and both look forward to a seamless transition.”

Budensiek will be sworn into office in January.