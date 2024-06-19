Rancher Don Quincey joins Florida Conservation Group Board of Directors

Rancher Don Quincey, founder of the Quincey Cattle Company, is joining the Board of Directors for the Florida Conservation Group (FCG).

Quincey is a member of the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame and is a founding member of the Florida Cattle Ranchers, which helps supply Florida beef to customers. He is a fifth-generation cattleman who founded Quincey Cattle Company in 1992.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don Quincey to our Board of Directors,” said Julie Morris, FCG Executive Director. “His extensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship will without a doubt strengthen our organization’s ability to protect and preserve Florida’s diverse ecosystems and agricultural lands for generations to come.”

Quincey has also served in multiple leadership roles in the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and has also served the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Future Farmers of America. He’s also a former member and Chair of the Suwannee River Water Management District Board of Directors.

FCG has worked for years to help protect agricultural land as part of the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, in addition to other conservation work. The Florida Cabinet recently approved two easements in the Myakka and Peace River watersheds that the FCG helped push for.