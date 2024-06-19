June 19, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Rancher Don Quincey joins Florida Conservation Group Board of Directors
Image via Facebook.

Ryan NicolJune 19, 20243min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Kevin Doyle: Lower electricity rates are a daily victory for Florida families, businesses

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis touts $5M investment in artificial reefs, more than Joe Biden requested nationwide

APoliticalHeadlines

Americans for Prosperity warns Floridians to avoid getting ripped off on hurricane supplies

Quincey Cattle Company ranch
Quincey has a long legacy in the Florida ranching community.

Rancher Don Quincey, founder of the Quincey Cattle Company, is joining the Board of Directors for the Florida Conservation Group (FCG).

Quincey is a member of the Florida Agriculture Hall of Fame and is a founding member of the Florida Cattle Ranchers, which helps supply Florida beef to customers. He is a fifth-generation cattleman who founded Quincey Cattle Company in 1992.

“We are thrilled to welcome Don Quincey to our Board of Directors,” said Julie Morris, FCG Executive Director. “His extensive knowledge and unwavering dedication to environmental stewardship will without a doubt strengthen our organization’s ability to protect and preserve Florida’s diverse ecosystems and agricultural lands for generations to come.”

Quincey has also served in multiple leadership roles in the Florida Cattlemen’s Association, and has also served the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Future Farmers of America. He’s also a former member and Chair of the Suwannee River Water Management District Board of Directors.

FCG has worked for years to help protect agricultural land as part of the Florida Forever program and the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, in addition to other conservation work. The Florida Cabinet recently approved two easements in the Myakka and Peace River watersheds that the FCG helped push for.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis touts $5M investment in artificial reefs, more than Joe Biden requested nationwide

nextWhat happens to World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party during Jags' stadium renovations?

One comment

  • Emily Hazel

    June 19, 2024 at 2:19 pm

    I have made $200 reliably in one day.That was my ideal day in my life and my boss was to a great degree content with me..CNN is additionally awed from my work and is outstandingly happy..check also unpretentious parts by open the affiliation and tap on HOME TECH OR MEDIA………

    Begin here>>>>>>>>> workshighs.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories