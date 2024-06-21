SeaWorld Orlando’s new coaster opens in July as Orlando theme parks add more rides

Roller coaster fans, mark your calendar: Penguin Trek opens July 7 at SeaWorld Orlando.

Passholders can also get a first ride on the family-friendly coaster starting July 2, the park has announced.

“We are incredibly excited to unveil our newest addition to SeaWorld Orlando’s outstanding coaster lineup,” said SeaWorld Orlando Park President Jon Peterson.

The snowmobile-styled ride cars travel up to 43 mph on a 3,020-foot track that winds both indoors and outside on “a series of twists, turns, and breathtaking moments,” SeaWorld Orlando said in a press release this week.

“But the true highlight awaits at the end of the journey: upon disembarking the ride, guests will find themselves immersed in the chilly confines of the extraordinary and unique penguin habitat. This finale not only thrills but also educates, underscoring SeaWorld’s commitment to animal care and conservation,” the company said.

Another perk: Guests wait in air-conditioned queues.

It’s an exciting time at Orlando’s theme parks.

Disney World’s newest ride debuts next week, although it’s been in soft opening mode for a few weeks to the media and passholders. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the redone Splash Mountain, officially opens to the general public June 28. The ride is a tribute to Disney’s first Black princess, who starred in the animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Meanwhile, Universal Orlando opened its new kid area this month. DreamWorks Land features intellectual property from “Shrek,” “Trolls” and “Kung Fu Panda,” with attractions, character meet and greets, interactive play areas and a new live show.

Universal visitors can also see the new CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, a nighttime lagoon show at Universal Studios Florida.

But the biggest Universal expansion is coming next year, when Disney’s competitor opens Epic Universe, a theme park built from the ground up with five lands. This week, Universal released details about what to expect at Epic Universe’s monster-themed land.