Disney World set to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this Summer

Disney World announced it will open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Splash Mountain’s replacement, this Summer at Florida’s Magic Kingdom. Disneyland’s version of the ride opens later in the year.

The announcement of the Florida ride opening comes during Mardi Gras season, which is fitting since the storyline for the new ride draws heavy inspiration from New Orleans.

“In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans,” Walt Disney Imagineer Charita Carter has previously said.

Disney has slowly released teases to give fans a sneak peak into what they can expect when the flume ride reopens.

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season,” Disney said on its website to preview the ride, which is based on the film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Disney also recently teased a look at the realistic-looking Audio-Animatronic for the first Black Disney princess who will appear on the ride in her “adventure outfit.” No princess dress here, at least not in the first look Disney shared this week.

Tiana will be joined by dozens of other audio-animatronics, Disney has said.

Grammy Award-winning artists PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard are recording original music for the ride.

“The music will borrow from several musical styles that either originated or took up permanent residence in New Orleans. Some of our brand-new Audio-Animatronics figures will bring the invigorating sounds of New Orleans to life,” Disney said on its parks blog.

The ride is replacing Splash Mountain, a beloved ride but also one with a problematic history. Splash Mountain was based on characters, like Brer Rabbit, from the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South.” The catchy tune “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” is actually music sung by minstrel entertainers who performed in blackface to mock free Blacks.

Splash Mountain shut down in January 2023 as construction began on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.