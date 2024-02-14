February 14, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Disney World set to open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure this Summer

Gabrielle RussonFebruary 14, 20244min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislative push to give Sheriffs more budget power continues

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Slow movement in state, federal court leaves uncertainty looming over Florida’s congressional map

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Adam Ross lands endorsements from 4 Senators

Orlando, Florida, USA - February 9, 2022: A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA. Walt Disney World is an entertainment resort complex.
Tiana’s Bayou Adventure promises a Mardi Gras celebration.

Disney World announced it will open Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Splash Mountain’s replacement, this Summer at Florida’s Magic Kingdom. Disneyland’s version of the ride opens later in the year.

The announcement of the Florida ride opening comes during Mardi Gras season, which is fitting since the storyline for the new ride draws heavy inspiration from New Orleans.

“In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans,” Walt Disney Imagineer Charita Carter has previously said.

Disney has slowly released teases to give fans a sneak peak into what they can expect when the flume ride reopens.

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season,” Disney said on its website to preview the ride, which is based on the film “The Princess and the Frog.”

Disney also recently teased a look at the realistic-looking Audio-Animatronic for the first Black Disney princess who will appear on the ride in her “adventure outfit.” No princess dress here, at least not in the first look Disney shared this week.

Tiana will be joined by dozens of other audio-animatronics, Disney has said.

Grammy Award-winning artists PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard are recording original music for the ride.

“The music will borrow from several musical styles that either originated or took up permanent residence in New Orleans. Some of our brand-new Audio-Animatronics figures will bring the invigorating sounds of New Orleans to life,” Disney said on its parks blog.

The ride is replacing Splash Mountain, a beloved ride but also one with a problematic history. Splash Mountain was based on characters, like Brer Rabbit, from the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South.” The catchy tune “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” is actually music sung by minstrel entertainers who performed in blackface to mock free Blacks.

Splash Mountain shut down in January 2023 as construction began on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Disney fans can expect more new rides coming to the Disney theme parks. The company plans to spend $60 billion over the next 10 years on its theme parks and experiences, according to an update made during a recent Disney quarterly earnings call.
Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAdam Ross lands endorsements from 4 Senators

nextSlow movement in state, federal court leaves uncertainty looming over Florida's congressional map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories