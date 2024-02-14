Adam Ross lands endorsements from 4 Senators

Four Republican Senators are backing Adam Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector.

Sens. Danny Burgess, Nick DiCeglie, Joe Gruters and Ed Hooper are all lending their support to the Republican candidate in the open race to replace incumbent Republican Charles Thomas, who has endorsed Ross as his preferred successor.

“Adam Ross has been a fearless conservative who knows how to fight for an America First agenda,” said Gruters, who previously chaired the Florida GOP and was recently elected state committeeman for the Republican National Committee.

Gruters said Ross “is ready to work for the people of Pinellas County as their next Tax Collector” and that Ross “has the values and ability to get the job done.”

Ross chairs the Pinellas County GOP.

Burgess called Ross a “statesman” and said he’s “the right man for the job.”

“He has a servant’s heart and is smart, competent, and compassionate. The whole package,” Burgess said. “He will be an amazing advocate for Pinellas residents and a diligent administrator.”

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office. He first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco.

During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

DiCeglie praised Ross for “his commitment to advancing the conservative mission” and touted his professional experience.”

“He is a responsible leader with extensive experience in budgeting public funds, managing employees, and serving citizens,” DiCeglie said.

Added Hooper: “The Tax Collector serves a vital function for the residents of Pinellas County. Adam Ross is a leader, and I know the Pinellas Tax Collector’s office will continue its tradition of great customer service and excellence under his leadership.”

Ross is running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s Office continue to deliver on its commitment to families, he said when announcing his candidacy in December, following Thomas’ announcement that he would not seek re-election.

Ross said the community is “blessed” to have representation from leaders like Burgess, DiCeglie, Gruters and Hooper.

“From securing crucial funding to advancing meaningful legislative reforms, Senators Burgess, DiCeglie, Gruters and Hooper all perform an important duty in enhancing our wonderful way of life,” Ross said. “They are productive legislators who care deeply about their constituencies and I am honored to have their support.”

The endorsements follow several others, including from Pinellas County Commissioners Dave Eggers, Chris Latvala and Brian Scott; Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke; Public Defender Sara Mollo; Property Appraiser Mike Twitty; Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri; Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco; State Attorney Bruce Bartlett; former House Speaker Chris Sprowls; and the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association.

Ross is so far the only candidate in the race.