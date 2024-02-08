3 Pinellas County Commissioners endorse Adam Ross for Tax Collector

Three Pinellas County Commissioners — all Republicans — are endorsing Adam Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector.

The endorsements come from Dave Eggers, the longest serving Commissioner of the three, Chris Latvala and Brian Scott.

All three touted Ross’ ability to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.

“Adam Ross is a trusted conservative who will guard our tax dollars,” Latvala said in a statement. “He will continue the great customer service our residents are accustomed to in the Pinellas Tax Collector’s office.”

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office. He also serves as Chair of the Pinellas GOP.

Ross is running to replace incumbent Tax Collector Charles Thomas, who is backing Ross as his preferred successor.

Ross first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes.

In his announcement Thursday, Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

“Pinellas County has a long tradition of professional leadership in Constitutional Offices,” Eggers wrote in a statement backing Ross. “Adam Ross is a proven leader and his professional background as an attorney and administrator will be an asset to the citizens of Pinellas County.”

Added Scott: “With his experience as Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office managing millions of dollars in public funds while helping manage employees, Adam Ross has the proven qualities to be our next Tax Collector.”

Ross said he jumped into the race for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s Office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.

He celebrated the latest endorsements Thursday.

“Pinellas County is an incredible place to live and work thanks to conservative leadership at the local level,” Ross said. “Commissioners Eggers, Latvala, and Scott are all devoted to the principles of free markets and individual liberty that help our communities prosper. I’m excited to continue working with each of them.”

The latest endorsements follow a host of others, including from Pinellas County Clerk of Court Ken Burke, Public Defender Sara Mollo, Property Appraiser Mike Twitty, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett, former House Speaker Chris Sprowls and the Suncoast Police Benevolent Association.