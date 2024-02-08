AIF launches coalition to navigate AI use, regulations

The AI revolution is here, and the Associated Industries of Florida is launching a new initiative to develop policies and guidelines for its use and regulation.

The AIF Coalition for the Future of Artificial Intelligence in Business will feature a mix of technology companies, such as tech industry behemoths Google and Meta, as well as Florida businesses, such as Florida Blue, JM Family, HCA, TECO and Disney.

AIF is also bringing several partner organizations to the table, including The Florida Council of 100, James Madison Institute, Florida Retail Federation, Florida Insurance Council, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association, and the Florida Ag Coalition.

AIF President and CEO Brewster Bevis said the genesis of the Coalition came last week when a group of businesses asked AIF to take a leadership role on AI policy.

“With the rapid expansion of AI and the enormous impact it will have on all sectors of the business community, AIF felt it necessary to establish this Coalition to bring together our key members and partners to engage on this important issue,” Bevis said in a news release.

“This will put the business community at the forefront of addressing this evolving technology, developing the strategies and collaborating with legislators to ensure Florida’s employers have a voice as AI is defined and policies are crafted. By leading on this issue, the business community can help ensure well-informed decisions are made by policymakers to allow for continued advancement while mitigating possible risks.”

AIF said the Coalition will work to educate key legislative leaders on how businesses are currently using AI as well as employers’ concerns about its future applications. The Coalition’s efforts will include roundtable events that bring elected officials and business leaders together as well as “a focus on developing and passing a broadly agreed-upon definition of AI to be used as a launching point for policy development moving forward. “

AIF Vice-President of Governmental Affairs Adam Basford said, “Artificial intelligence and its impact on Florida’s employers is a here-and-now issue, not something that is coming later. There are bills being debated in the legislature this session that deal with AI and how it may be regulated to standard business practices.”