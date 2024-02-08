New Lincoln Project ad blasts Donald Trump, Republicans for blocking border bill

A new Lincoln Project ad running in Florida and South Carolina is putting Donald Trump and Washington Republicans on blast for blocking a bill that would provide funding for border security and aid to Israel and Ukraine.

The one-minute “Security” airs near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and Charlottesville.

Its message is clear: If voters care about protecting America’s southern border and cracking down on undocumented immigration, sex trafficking, deadly drugs and terrorism, the former President isn’t the man for the job.

“Joe Biden is ready to protect America’s southern border,” the ad says. “There’s only one problem: Donald Trump, (who) has ordered Republicans to block the toughest immigration bill in decades … because Donald Trump needs chaos to win.”

Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the bipartisan border and foreign aid package, scuttling months of negotiations with Democrats on legislation intended to cut back record numbers of illegal border crossings.

The move came after Trump, the likely GOP nominee for President, bashed the proposal in January. House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly rejected it, as did Sen. Marco Rubio, who suggested online that no acceptable deal would ever be reached with Biden in the White House.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell complained that Trump had strong-armed House Republicans into opposing any deal. Mitt Romney decried the strategy.

“Please hurt my country so I can blame my opponent and help my politics is a shocking development,” he said.

Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson called it “one of the most sinister political maneuvers you’ll ever see.”

“Trump has formed a tacit alliance with the drug cartels and child traffickers, allowing them to keep operating along the border because he thinks it will help his campaign,” he said in a statement. “Trump and the MAGAs are the best allies the cartels and coyotes could ever have.”

The new ad follows others the Lincoln Project released recently that likens Trump’s vision for the U.S. to Nazi Germany, reminding voters of the cruelty and unrest Americans endured under his one-term presidency and highlighting his legal troubles for sexual assault and defamation.

Jacob Ogles contributed to this report, which includes material from The Associated Press — republished with permission.