New Lincoln Project ad blasts Donald Trump, Republicans for blocking border bill

A new Lincoln Project ad running in Florida and South Carolina is putting Donald Trump and Washington Republicans on blast for blocking a bill that would provide funding for border security and aid to Israel and Ukraine.
The one-minute “Security” airs near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and Charlottesville.
Its message is clear: If voters care about protecting America’s southern border and cracking down on undocumented immigration, sex trafficking, deadly drugs and terrorism, the former President isn’t the man for the job.
“Joe Biden is ready to protect America’s southern border,” the ad says. “There’s only one problem: Donald Trump, (who) has ordered Republicans to block the toughest immigration bill in decades … because Donald Trump needs chaos to win.”
Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked the bipartisan border and foreign aid package, scuttling months of negotiations with Democrats on legislation intended to cut back record numbers of illegal border crossings.
The move came after Trump, the likely GOP nominee for President, bashed the proposal in January. House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly rejected it, as did Sen. Marco Rubio, who suggested online that no acceptable deal would ever be reached with Biden in the White House.
Meanwhile, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell complained that Trump had strong-armed House Republicans into opposing any deal. Mitt Romney decried the strategy.
“Please hurt my country so I can blame my opponent and help my politics is a shocking development,” he said.
Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson called it “one of the most sinister political maneuvers you’ll ever see.”
“Trump has formed a tacit alliance with the drug cartels and child traffickers, allowing them to keep operating along the border because he thinks it will help his campaign,” he said in a statement. “Trump and the MAGAs are the best allies the cartels and coyotes could ever have.”
The new ad follows others the Lincoln Project released recently that likens Trump’s vision for the U.S. to Nazi Germany, reminding voters of the cruelty and unrest Americans endured under his one-term presidency and highlighting his legal troubles for sexual assault and defamation.
Jacob Ogles contributed to this report, which includes material from The Associated Press — republished with permission.
3 comments
Ricky Bobby
February 7, 2024 at 8:33 pm
No mention of the fact that Slooooow Joe signed those Executive Orders on day one of his Presidency basically opening the Southern Border. No mention of the fact that Slooooow Joe had both the Senate and the House his first two years as President, yet no immigration reforms while they had control. Sloooooow and the Demos now realize this open border th8ng is a problem and they are attempting to spin it that it is the Republicans fault. Sorry old man. That spin won’t work, but your zombies will be here soon to defend you.
Michael K
February 7, 2024 at 8:51 pm
Immigration reform has been an issue for decades, going back to Reagan. Trump did not solve any of the problems, he only offered a wall and rhetoric as a distraction. What has been missing is a truly bipartisan effort at comprehensive reform.
The Democrats gave Republicans everything they wanted – just ask Sen. Lankford of Oklahoma. But guess what? Republicans are not serious about the complex issues – all they want is complaints and a campaign slogan – and Trump has nothing but xenophobia to run on. So now, we have nothing, because Republicans are terrified of Trump and incapable of governing. Just look at the House of Representatives. What a joke.
Where Am I
February 7, 2024 at 8:57 pm
Tell us how many illegals entered while Trump was President. Now tell us about the number of illegals entering since Sloooooow Joe became the Hologram for the Democratic Party. Poor Joe needs to go to memory care now. The guy is done. Enough of the media and everyone else covering for him. He’s done mentally.