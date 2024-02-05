New Lincoln Project ad warns of grim future under ‘angry, petty and cruel’ Donald Trump

Some Americans don’t seem to remember how bad things were under ex-President Donald Trump, and it’s time they got a blunt reminder, according to the Lincoln Project, which just released a new ad offering one.

The one-minute video “What Could Be” warns voters against re-electing a divisive commander-in-chief who “almost broke us apart.”

“Have so many already forgotten what the Trump years were — chaos, corruption, ugliness, cruelty, violence, a wrecked economy, and over half a million dead Americans? That’s the past that Trump’s presidency brought, and it would be our future, too,” a voice-over in the video says.

“He’s worse than ever — unstable and angry, petty and cruel, promising dictatorship and retribution, assuring his legion of unhinged fanatics that he is their instrument of vengeance. He’s not even hiding it, and not one American can hide from it.”

The latest Lincoln Project ad covers several shocking events under Trump’s presidency. Among them: the racist and deadly 2017 protest in Charlottesville, the teargassing of peaceful protesters outside the White House, detained migrants in cages, mass deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It follows others the group released recently, including one comparing Trump’s plans for America to Adolph Hitler’s vision for Germany, another highlighting the sexual assault and defamation charges he faces, and a third likening support for Trump to religious fanaticism.

“What Could Be” calls attention to the choice voters face this fall, Lincoln Project Communications Director Greg Minchak said in a statement.

“(It’s) a choice between repeating the chaotic past with a new focus on vengeance, versus a hopeful future led by President (Joe) Biden,” he said. “The choice is stark.”