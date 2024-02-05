February 5, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New Lincoln Project ad warns of grim future under ‘angry, petty and cruel’ Donald Trump

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 5, 20243min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Deferred again: Third party litigation financing bill lingering in House Appropriations Subcommittee

HeadlinesInfluence

As State Guard goes to Mexican border, Legislature mulls leadership, logistics

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Here’s how 2 sentences in the Constitution rose from obscurity to ensnare Donald Trump

Trump What COuld Be Lincoln Project
‘He’s worse than ever.’

Some Americans don’t seem to remember how bad things were under ex-President Donald Trump, and it’s time they got a blunt reminder, according to the Lincoln Project, which just released a new ad offering one.

The one-minute video “What Could Be” warns voters against re-electing a divisive commander-in-chief who “almost broke us apart.”

“Have so many already forgotten what the Trump years were — chaos, corruption, ugliness, cruelty, violence, a wrecked economy, and over half a million dead Americans? That’s the past that Trump’s presidency brought, and it would be our future, too,” a voice-over in the video says.

“He’s worse than ever — unstable and angry, petty and cruel, promising dictatorship and retribution, assuring his legion of unhinged fanatics that he is their instrument of vengeance. He’s not even hiding it, and not one American can hide from it.”

The latest Lincoln Project ad covers several shocking events under Trump’s presidency. Among them: the racist and deadly 2017 protest in Charlottesville, the teargassing of peaceful protesters outside the White House, detained migrants in cages, mass deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

It follows others the group released recently, including one comparing Trump’s plans for America to Adolph Hitler’s vision for Germany, another highlighting the sexual assault and defamation charges he faces, and a third likening support for Trump to religious fanaticism.

“What Could Be” calls attention to the choice voters face this fall, Lincoln Project Communications Director Greg Minchak said in a statement.

“(It’s) a choice between repeating the chaotic past with a new focus on vengeance, versus a hopeful future led by President (Joe) Biden,” he said. “The choice is stark.”

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHere’s how 2 sentences in the Constitution rose from obscurity to ensnare Donald Trump

nextAs State Guard goes to Mexican border, Legislature mulls leadership, logistics

One comment

  • My Take

    February 5, 2024 at 3:28 pm

    Angry, petty, cruel …
    … and unrestrained.
    I wonder if he has a written enemies list. And does it have catagories?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
House, Senate budgets clash on prisons, health care
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more