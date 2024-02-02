New Lincoln Project ad compares Donald Trump’s plans for America to Nazi Germany

A new Lincoln Project ad is likening Donald Trump’s plans for a second presidential term to Adolf Hitler’s seizure of dictatorial power in Germany — and it’s using the former President’s words to support that juxtaposition.

The one-minute spot, titled “Translation,” states plainly, “We’ve heard the kind of promises Donald Trump is making before. But last time, they were in German.”

For its remainder, the video shows footage of massive Nazi-supporting crowds, German soldiers marching with swastika flags, book burnings, savagery against Jews, and images evocative of the 1933 Reichstag fire that laid the groundwork for Hitler’s tyrannical reign.

Throughout, Trump can be heard explaining his five-step plan for reshaping America’s government:

— Reissue his 2020 executive order to weed out what he sees as a “deep state” bureaucracy.

— Remove “corrupt actors” in U.S. national security and intelligence agencies “so that faceless bureaucrats will never again be able to target and persecute conservatives.”

— Establish a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” to declassify all documents on domestic spying, censorship and corruption.

— Launch a “major crackdown on government leakers who collude with the fake news to deliberately weave false narratives.”

— Move parts of the federal government to new locations outside of Washington, D.C.

The new ad, Lincoln Project Communications Director Greg Minchak said, “shows how Trump promises to consolidate power, eradicate dissenters and enact his autocratic agenda.”

“This playbook isn’t new — it was just written in German last time,” he said. “This ad is another in our series demonstrating how Trump is promising that his second term would be anti-democratic in nature — and that we should believe him.”

The ad follows other Trump-targeted videos the Lincoln Project recently released, including one last week highlighting the sexual assault and defamation accusations the former President faces and another from early January likening the Jan. 6 rioters to preachers waging a “holy war” to re-elect him.

Despite his legal troubles, Trump is polling neck-and-neck with President Joe Biden among likely voters, according to FiveThirtyEight.