Lincoln Project ad highlights sex assault, defamation damages against Trump

Three days after a jury ordered former President Donald Trump to pay E. Jean Carroll — a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in the 1990s — $83.3 million in damages for defamation, the Lincoln Project is releasing an ad aimed at tying Trump’s treatment of women to all Republicans who support him.

“Donald Trump must hand over $83 million as punishment for tormenting his victim and igniting the savagery of his online followers in order to destroy her life,” said Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, in a released statement. “Anyone who still supports Donald Trump is joining the war on women he and the rest of the GOP are waging.”

The award from the jury in a New York court came over comments Trump made about Carroll while he was President in 2019. Last year, a different jury awarded Carroll $5 million after finding Trump liable for sexually abusing her in the 1990s.

The 60-second ad features a female narrator describing the trauma faced by survivors of sexual assaults, before pivoting to clips of Trump responding to Carroll’s allegation and stating that support for Trump amounts to callous treatment of abuse survivors.

“There’s no excuse for sexual assault and abuse … unless you’re Republican Donald Trump,” the narrator states. “Supporting Donald Trump sends a message to every abuser, every rapist and every man who’s ever used his power to hurt a woman. Because if he can do it, why shouldn’t they?”

A media release from the Lincoln Project notes the ad will air on Fox News as part of the anti-Trump group’s “audience of one” strategy to “ensure Trump and his family see it,” but the ad will also be targeted toward GOP women voters in swing states.

Trump has been hounded by legal troubles, but despite that he’s been boosted by GOP voters to win Primary contests in Iowa and New Hampshire. One of his top Republican challengers, Gov. Ron DeSantis, dropped out after the Iowa caucus and endorsed Trump, leaving only former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to challenge Trump in the race for the GOP nomination.