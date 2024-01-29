January 29, 2024
Senate bill expanding Sheriffs’ budget authority moves forward
Stock image via Adobe.

A.G. Gancarski
January 29, 2024

Sheriff Deputy
The bill applies to chief lawmen in consolidated governments.

Does a Sheriff have the right to move allocated funds around their budget at will?

New legislation moving through the Legislature would explicitly assert that right for Sheriffs in consolidated governments, giving chief law officers in a given county latitude to shift money from budgetary silos as needed.

The Senate Community Affairs committee unanimously advanced Sen. Clay Yarborough’s measure (SB 1704) that allows a Sheriff, including one of a consolidated city/county government, to move funds without the approval of the County Commission or Budget Commission after their budget is approved by the legislative body. This independence extends to procurement and personnel issues.

Yarborough said his bill would “clarify that a Sheriff in a consolidated government can transfer funds between categories and code levels after their budget has been approved.” Furthermore, he said it would clarify “the independence of Sheriffs to make personnel and procurement decisions” in consolidated governments.

The companion bill is also sponsored by a Jacksonville Republican in the House, and is moving there as well.

The House Local Administration, Federal Affairs & Special Districts Subcommittee unanimously advanced HB 1447, sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan.

The language in the two bills matches after a technical amendment in the House committee Monday.

Both the Senate and House products have two committee stops before they hit the floor. Yarborough’s bill will head to Criminal Justice and Rules. Duggan’s bill has the Judiciary Committee and State Affairs Committee ahead.

The Jacksonville connection to the bill is no accident, given the city has a Democratic Mayor and a Republican Sheriff. After eight years of GOP domination of the entirety of Duval County’s government, it’s clear the legislators are looking to protect the prerogatives of the GOP lawman.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

