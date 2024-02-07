Baptist Health Care’s $16M taxpayer bailout smacks of fiscal irresponsibility

In the latest episode of corporate shortsightedness meets taxpayer exploitation, we find Baptist Health Care executing a masterclass in dodging fiscal responsibility for the mess it’s left behind in Pensacola. The regional health system moved its main hospital campus to greener (and wealthier) pastures, leaving taxpayers on the hook for an estimated $16.4 million tab to demolish its old E Street campus.

Baptist Health Care, once a cornerstone of care in Pensacola, decided to up the stakes and move to a more affluent part of town, leaving behind a 50-acre reminder of what they abandoned. This isn’t just about changing neighborhoods; it’s about moving away from a commitment to the community that supported them for so long. They tried, unsuccessfully, to dump this problem in the laps of private buyers, but they refused to take the bait.

Despite promising to be “intentional about the redevelopment” of the site, Baptist’s latest plan hinges on donating the abandoned property to the City of Pensacola — and expecting state and local governments (that means us, the taxpayers) to cover the demolition costs. How philanthropic of them!

Baptist repeatedly said they would continue providing some medical services at or near the old campus so neighboring residents wouldn’t lose critical access to care, even reaffirming that commitment as recently as May 2022. Today, they’ve completely abandoned that community, choosing to expand into more affluent areas, like the new Nine Mile ER they plan to open in northern Escambia County this month.

Planning and budgeting for the demolition should have been part of Baptist’s grand scheme for its new $650 million campus. Instead, it’s become a multimillion-dollar oversight they’re happy to pass onto taxpayers.

Now, let’s give credit where it’s due. Sen. Doug Broxson and Rep. Alex Andrade have stepped up in an attempt to clean up this mess from Tallahassee. Their willingness to help the City of Pensacola is commendable, but it should never have come to this. This abandoned complex, now a symbol of corporate neglect, is an albatross around the neck of Pensacola, threatening to drag an already impoverished area further into despair.

And here’s the kicker: Baptist has only been asked to contribute a paltry $3 million toward demolition costs — which they’re still “exploring” but haven’t even committed to yet. Meanwhile, the potential cost isn’t getting smaller — and should it exceed estimates, who will cover the difference? Construction of the new Baptist campus went $100 million over budget, so why should we believe any estimates now?

If costs do run over, it’s only right that Baptist steps up. They should agree to the $3 million ask without delay and commit to cover any overruns beyond the $16.4 million estimate. That seems not only fair, but also the least they can do. After all, this was their property, their responsibility, and their decision to leave an impoverished Pensacola neighborhood high and dry.

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves and city leadership are doing their part, committing to taking on the property if they can raise enough for demolition. But let’s not fool ourselves into thinking this is a done deal. The city is contemplating a multiyear funding strategy that could see this issue drag on, with state and local taxpayers paying a growing share of the bill.

The proposed funding breakdown — which mixes city, county, state and federal dollars with a sprinkle of Baptist’s trifling contribution — is a stark reminder that taxpayers will be stuck cleaning up another mess they didn’t create. Baptist Health Care’s strategic oversight (or strategic avoidance) has left us all holding the bag.

This cautionary tale isn’t just about demolishing old buildings. It’s about accountability, responsibility and community stewardship. Baptist Health Care has an opportunity to show they’re still committed to Pensacola, not just in words but in deeds and dollars. Let’s hope they take it.