Adam Ross will run for Pinellas Tax Collector

Just one day after Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas announced he would not seek re-election, his preferred successor has entered the race.

Adam Ross, a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office, announced he would run to replace Thomas.

“I’m announcing my campaign today to build upon the excellent track record Pinellas families expect from their Tax Collector,” Ross said in a prepared statement. “I know my experience as Executive Director of the State Attorney’s office managing over $49 million in public funds and an office of over 400 employees will translate well to this new role.”

Ross first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. In his announcement Thursday, Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

Ross also currently serves as the Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, a position for which he was elected by GOP members in 2022. He said he is now running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.

Thomas announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election to the post in 2024 and endorsed Ross to succeed him. Now that Ross has agreed to run, Thomas is offering his official endorsement.

“I am proud to endorse Adam Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector. His leadership experience and skills, his unparalleled commitment to serving this community, and his government and private sector business experience make him the ideal candidate to become the next Pinellas County Tax Collector,” Thomas said.

“I am confident he will lead the organization to continue offering exceptional service and an excellent vision for its future.

Ross said he was excited for the endorsement “and for the opportunity to continue my career in public service.”

Ross is so far the only candidate to announce a bid for the seat.