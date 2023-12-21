December 21, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Adam Ross will run for Pinellas Tax Collector

Janelle Irwin TaylorDecember 21, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTallahassee

Maintaining ‘public housing’ mattered to Ron DeSantis in 2022 re-election bid

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Santa Claus is ‘in a pretty good spot’ to meet his kids’ Christmas needs

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.21.23

Screen Shot 2023-12-21 at 9.33.40 AM
Incumbent Charles Thomas announced Wednesday he would not seek re-election, and he wants Ross to replace him.

Just one day after Pinellas County Tax Collector Charles Thomas announced he would not seek re-election, his preferred successor has entered the race.

Adam Ross, a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office, announced he would run to replace Thomas.

“I’m announcing my campaign today to build upon the excellent track record Pinellas families expect from their Tax Collector,” Ross said in a prepared statement. “I know my experience as Executive Director of the State Attorney’s office managing over $49 million in public funds and an office of over 400 employees will translate well to this new role.”

Ross first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. In his announcement Thursday, Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

Ross also currently serves as the Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, a position for which he was elected by GOP members in 2022. He said he is now running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.

Thomas announced Wednesday that he would not seek re-election to the post in 2024 and endorsed Ross to succeed him. Now that Ross has agreed to run, Thomas is offering his official endorsement.

“I am proud to endorse Adam Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector. His leadership experience and skills, his unparalleled commitment to serving this community, and his government and private sector business experience make him the ideal candidate to become the next Pinellas County Tax Collector,” Thomas said.

“I am confident he will lead the organization to continue offering exceptional service and an excellent vision for its future.

Ross said he was excited for the endorsement “and for the opportunity to continue my career in public service.”

Ross is so far the only candidate to announce a bid for the seat.

Post Views: 0

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Florida voters want clear process for voting rights restoration

nextRon DeSantis says Santa Claus is 'in a pretty good spot' to meet his kids' Christmas needs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories