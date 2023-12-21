Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.21.23

Good Thursday morning.

Florida voters trust their local poll workers and elected Supervisors of Elections, according to new polling commissioned by the Secure Democracy Foundation.

The poll, conducted Nov. 27-29 by the Tyson Group, found three-quarters of those polled trust their local election officials and nearly as many (73%) trust their county Supervisor, and party affiliation made little difference — the sentiment carried among 73% of Republicans, 77% of Democrats and 69% of third- and no-party voters.

Further, five out of six voters said they believed election administrators should have their private information protected by law to curb potential threats and harassment.

Floridians also said it was important for the state to preserve voting options, including early in-person, mail ballots and in-person on Election Day. Again, there was little gap between party affiliations, with more than 80% of Democrats, Republicans and NPAs in agreement.

About three-quarters said the state should work to expand early voting, either by applying it to all local elections (76%) or providing at least 10 days of early in-person voting (72%). Meanwhile, 63% said voters should have an additional weekend to cast ballots in person. About as many (62%) think Election Day should be a state holiday.

Mail-in ballots, derided by many election deniers following former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss, are beloved in the Sunshine State.

Three-quarters of respondents are confident their mail ballot will be counted; 87% support the right to drop them off at secure ballot intake stations; and large majorities say voters should be notified about any problem with their ballot (82%) and given more than two days to fix the potential error (76%).

And, in contrast to a change pushed by Florida’s GOP Legislature, 76% said they support allowing voters to sign up to automatically receive mail ballots for all elections in a two-year cycle.

The Tyson Group poll had a sample size of 1,000 likely General Election voters and a margin of error of +/-2.95%.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@ThirdWayMB: Oddly, I don’t see everyone on planet Earth flipping out about polls showing (Joe) Biden leading Trump and trending better.

—@ShelbyTalcott: Biden, asked if Trump is an insurrectionist, tells reporters: “It’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero.”

—@PoliticoAlex: (Chris) Christie was prodded by an attendee at an NH town hall last night to consider withdrawing. He responded by saying he had “no confidence” (Nikki) Haley would “make the case against Trump”

Tweet, tweet:

🚨CONSUMER ALERT🚨 With Christmas around the corner, beware of holiday heists. According to recent reports, 44 million Americans have had a package stolen in the last three months. View our latest Consumer Alert to learn more⬇️https://t.co/PJfHUgQOn1 pic.twitter.com/h5sbOsL648 — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) December 20, 2023

—@Jaguars: Congratulations to President and CEO of Operation New Hope Reggie Fullwood, our 2023 Inspire Change Changemaker Award winner! In addition to receiving a $10,000 donation for @renewhope, Reggie was gifted two tickets to the Super Bowl.

—@GovGoneWild: Can we ask the Colorado Supreme Court if they can knock Billy Napier off as coach of the Florida Gators football team?? Pleeeeease.

Tweet, tweet:

A new era in the O 🪄 Introducing @TheKiaCenter! pic.twitter.com/iEvER66GBp — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) December 20, 2023

Tweet, tweet:

Staff and I will all be Santa Helpers this week! 🎅 🥮We will be baking & delivering 78+ of our famous Firefighters Butterscotch Rum Cakes to District 17 firestations! In addition, we will be distributing toys. 🧸 🤗Thank you to The Jupiter School for the huge donation of toys! pic.twitter.com/jjIUgrPBPC — Linda Stewart (@LindaStewartFL) December 20, 2023

—@Aglorios: In 2023, I learned to listen to my husband when he tells me we shouldn’t buy an old house. Too bad I didn’t learn that lesson until after I already ignored his advice!

—@MDixon55: Among the things that will never make sense to me is waiting in a @ChickfilA drive-thru line that’s like 30 cars deep extending far out into traffic. Food is good, but there is nothing on earth I like enough.

— DAYS UNTIL —

Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ premieres — 1; Michael Mann’s ‘Ferrari’ premieres — 4; Matt Dixon’s ‘Swamp Monsters: Trump vs. (Ron) DeSantis ― the Greatest Show on Earth (or at Least in Florida)’ released — 19; 2024 Florida Chamber Legislative Fly-In and reception — 19; Florida’s 2024 Regular Session begins — 19; CNN to host first of two GOP Primary debates — 20; Iowa Caucuses begin — 25; 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards — 25; House District 35 Special Election — 26; Florida TaxWatch’s State of the Taxpayer Dinner — 27; CNN’s second GOP Primary debate — 31; New Hampshire Primary — 33; Red Dog Blue Dog 2024 — 34; Inter Miami CF 2024 season opener stand-alone — 42; South Carolina Democratic Primary — 45; New Hampshire and Nevada Democratic Primaries — 48; Super Bowl LVIII — 52; South Carolina GOP holds first-in-the-South Primary — 65; Michigan Democratic Primary — 68; ‘Dune: Part Two’ premieres — 71; Netflix to stream “The Netflix Slam,” Rafael Nadal/Carlos Alcaraz faceoff — 73; Trump’s D.C. trial on charges related to trying to reverse his 2020 Election loss — 74; Super Tuesday — 75; Last day of Regular Session, if Legislature completes work in 60 days — 78; 2024 Oscars — 80; Georgia Democratic Primary — 82; Major League Baseball’s (MLB) 2024 season — 98; 2024 Leadership Conference on Safety, Health & Sustainability — 140; ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ premieres — 154; ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ premieres — 190; Republican National Convention begins — 208; 2024 MLS All-Star Game — 216; ‘Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games — 218; Alien: Romulus’ premieres — 239; Georgia Tech to face Florida State in 2024 opener in Dublin — 247; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour stops in Miami — 302; 2024 Florida Chamber Annual Meeting & Future of Florida Forum — 305; Las Vegas Grand Prix — 336; MLS Cup 2024 — 352; ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ premieres — 421; ‘Moana’ premieres — 554; ‘Thunderbolts’ premieres — 582; ‘Blade’ reboot premieres — 687; ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot premieres — 687; ‘Avatar 3’ premieres — 729; ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ premieres — 862; Untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 888; Another untitled ‘Star Wars’ movie premieres — 1,093; ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ premieres — 1,233; ‘Avatar 4’ premieres — 2,192; ‘Avatar 5’ premieres — 2,920.

— TOP STORY —

“Raising the stakes: Are Donald Trump’s expectations too high in Iowa’s Jan. 15 caucuses?” via Paul Steinhauser of Fox News — “We’ve got to be sure that we put this thing away,” Trump told his supporters Tuesday night at a rally in this northeastern Iowa city. “You gotta show up. Even if you think we’re going to win by a lot. You gotta show up.”

With less than four weeks to go until the caucus, the Trump campaign has shifted into a higher gear. The former President is picking up the pace when it comes to stumping in Iowa. And the campaign is training close to 2,000 caucus captains in precincts across the state.

“Their sole job is to run each individual caucus that takes place and make sure that the list of the targeted voters supporting President Trump shows up,” Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told Fox News.

Trump and his campaign team are aiming for an overwhelming victory in Iowa as part of their plan to wrap up the nomination race as quickly as possible and pivot to a General Election rematch with Biden next November.

Their major concern — complacency.

“The poll numbers are scary because we’re leading by so much,” Trump told the crowd as he urged them to take part in the caucuses next month.

— THE TRAIL —

“Poll: Ron DeSantis falls to third place in Iowa. Is it Kim Reynolds’ fault?” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — A new Emerson College Poll shows Haley eclipsing DeSantis for third place, with both candidates far behind Trump. The former President has 50% support, with the former South Carolina Governor at 17%, 2 points up on DeSantis. No other candidate was in double digits. One potential detriment for DeSantis seems to be, ironically enough, the endorsement of Iowa’s Governor. “A majority of Republican caucus voters (60%) say Gov. Reynolds’ endorsement of Ron DeSantis makes no difference in their likelihood of voting for the Florida Governor. In comparison, 24% say it makes them less likely to support him and 17% say it makes them more likely to vote for DeSantis,” the polling memo notes.

—“DeSantis draws large crowd in Ankeny during Never Back Down meet-and-greet” via Kayla James of KCCI Des Moines

—“Poll: DeSantis hits new low in New Hampshire, slips to 6%” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Can DeSantis win Iowa?” via David Catanese of McClatchy D.C. — DeSantis projects confidence on the campaign stump that he’ll win the Iowa caucuses next month. But one of his top surrogates is pouring doubts on that proclamation, attempting to reframe expectations on what a good night for the Governor can look like in the contest that kicks off 2024 presidential voting in just over three weeks. “I don’t think they expect to win Iowa — and certainly not New Hampshire,” said Rep. Thomas Massie, the Republican Congressman representing Northern Kentucky who endorsed DeSantis in April. “But you can shake things out without winning. You’ve just got to over-perform and show people that their assumptions were wrong.”

“Wheels threaten to come off DeSantis campaign” via Julia Mueller of The Hill — Internal turmoil is threatening to torpedo Ron DeSantis’ already struggling presidential campaign as he heads toward a make-or-break moment in next month’s Iowa caucuses. Over the weekend, a Washington Post report detailed chaos within DeSantis’ super PAC, Never Back Down. Hours later, a top strategist left the operation — just four weeks before voting kicks off in Iowa with what might be the most critical contest for the Governor. A complaint filed by the nonprofit watchdog Campaign Legal Center also alleges DeSantis “illegally coordinated” with the super PAC and that Never Back Down went against an “explicit legal requirement that super PACs must remain ‘independent.’”

“How DeSantis’ $100 million ‘Death Star’ collapsed” via Jake Lahut of the Daily Beast — Long before DeSantis’ presidential ambitions began to falter, it was clear to anyone paying close attention that there were fatal flaws in his much-hyped political operation. “I had to have it explained to me the first time DeSantis came here for a parade,” an early DeSantis supporter in New Hampshire recalled. “I was gonna show up for the parade and I was informed, ‘This is a Never Back Down event, so you can’t mention anything about the campaign.’ And I was like, what the hell is this?” As the New Hampshire source’s befuddlement at the parade showed, however, Never Back Down’s ambitious vision was destined to collide with the strict federal rules barring campaigns and super PACs from cooperating on strategy or even communicating at all. But few in Republican politics expected just how spectacularly this vaunted Death Star would ultimately implode.

“DeSantis acknowledges it may have been ‘advantageous’ to launch presidential campaign earlier” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Governor says he doesn’t regret his decision to launch his presidential campaign until after Sine Die. But he also says it would have been better, perhaps, if he hadn’t felt the obligation to see the Legislative Session through. “I had a responsibility to see all that through before I started worrying about running for anything else,” DeSantis said — before presenting a counterfactual. “I had a job I had to do. I had promises I needed to keep, and I wasn’t going to turn my eye to a presidential race until I followed through on all those promises.”

“Tucker Carlson rips DeSantis’ political operation as ‘nastiest’ and ‘stupidest’ he’s seen” via Kelly Garrity of POLITICO — Former Fox News host Carlson lit into DeSantis’ allies during Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, calling “the people who represent him online” the “nastiest, the stupidest and the most zero-sum people” he has ever seen. One of those people — Christina Pushaw, the Republican presidential hopeful’s director of rapid response — appeared to hit back, dragging the Trump campaign in the process. “Hearing that some people find the rhetoric from DeSantis spokespeople vile and appalling,” Pushaw wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I guess we should do better and rise to the refined level of Team Trump, by calling opponents’ wives the C-word and accusing cancer survivors of faking it.”

— MORE 2024 —

“Florida Latino Republicans don’t like Trump’s immigration rhetoric. But they still love Trump.” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Florida’s Latino Republicans aren’t comfortable with Trump’s claim that undocumented immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of the United States. But they’re prepared to give him a pass on it anyway. Trump, they say, isn’t a traditional politician. The situation at the border is chaotic. And they disagree with Biden’s campaign that Trump is echoing Adolf Hitler. “I don’t agree with the rhetoric,” Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez said of Trump’s comments, noting his own family immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba. “While I support the President, I certainly don’t support everything he says.” Yet, he added, the immigration system is broken, and he accused Biden of doing nothing to stop the surge.

“Nearly a quarter of Trump voters say he shouldn’t be nominated if convicted” via Maggie Haberman, Alan Feuer and Ruth Igielnik of The New York Times — Nearly a quarter of former Trump’s own supporters believe that he should not be the Republican Party’s nominee for President next year if he is found guilty of a crime, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump continues to enjoy an enormous lead among the Republican candidates vying for the party’s presidential nomination, and he has used the prosecutions he faces to cast himself as the target of political persecution by Democrats and Biden. But the poll suggests that a not-insignificant minority of those who would otherwise want him at the top of the Republican ticket in November could change their mind if he were found guilty in any of the four criminal cases he is facing.

“Trump classified documents judge is asked to start jury questionnaire process” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — In an apparent effort to jump-start the government’s classified documents trial against Trump, Special Counsel Jack Smith has asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of Fort Pierce to start the process of developing a questionnaire for potential jurors. “Because the pretrial publicity surrounding this case is substantial, the Government recommends a thorough jury selection process, including a written questionnaire completed by potential jurors before in-person voir dire,” the government wrote in a nine-page request filed with the court. The prosecutors acknowledged that the defense teams representing Trump and co-defendants Waltine Nauta, the former President’s personal valet, and Carlos De Oliveira, an employee at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, oppose the government motion, saying it is “premature.”

“Joe Biden impatient behind the scenes as projects funded by his legislative accomplishments are slow to materialize” via MJ Lee and Kevin Liptak of CNN — Biden has privately flashed impatience to his senior advisers as his White House struggles to change public opinion on his economic record ahead of the 2024 Election, expressing deep frustration that he can’t show off physical construction of many projects that his signature legislative accomplishments will fund. The President is said to have griped that even as he travels the country to tout historic pieces of legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure law, it could be years before the residents of some of the communities receiving federal funds see construction begin, according to three sources familiar with Biden’s comments to his top aides. “There’s immense frustration in that, and he has vocalized that very clearly,” said one administration official.

“The Supreme Court may decide the 2024 Election. Here’s how” via Devan Cole of CNN — The Supreme Court has become the ultimate force in the 2024 Presidential Election as the justices face several disputes over the fate of GOP front-runner Trump. The court has been at the center of several election controversies this century, from deciding the winner itself in 2000 in a controversial decision that gave the presidency to George W. Bush to having a vacancy on the bench be a top vote draw for Trump in 2016 and rejecting last-gasp GOP attempts to help Trump cling to power in 2020. But now the justices will have to determine — quickly — if the former President is even eligible to be on the ballot and whether he’s immune to prosecution from special counsel Jack Smith, both controversies stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 Election leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack. “These are cases that the Supreme Court typically has the ability to duck, but that are really presenting themselves as national controversies before the court rather than the court reaching out to grab controversial issues,” Justin Levitt, an election law specialist at Loyola Law School, told CNN. “There are very few places to duck,” he said.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis floats taking Biden off the ballot using same reasoning as Colorado Supreme Court” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — At the Westside Conservative Club, DeSantis mulled the possibility of taking Biden off the ballot, should other states apply the same line of reasoning used by the Colorado Supreme Court in taking Trump off its Primary ballot. The Governor floated using the same logic as the court to take Biden off the ballot. The court said Trump violated the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, specifically, that he engaged in rebellion or insurrection. “There was no trial on any of this,” DeSantis said. “They basically just said, what, you can’t be on the ballot? I mean, how does that work?”

“DeSantis questions ‘pretext’ behind Florida medical marijuana law” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis disparaged his home state’s more than 850,000 medical marijuana patients, suggesting some were just using the program as a “pretext” for recreational enjoyment. In response to a question about Florida’s vertical integration scheme, the Florida Governor told supporters in Dubuque. “Look there was, you know, how much of that is medicinal versus how much of it is, ‘That’s the pretext for it’? I don’t know, but it is in our constitution,” DeSantis said. DeSantis also suggested he was opposed to vertical integration as a matter of principle, saying “As a general matter with programs, you want there to be an open field and competition that’s going to make it better for consumers and that will make it better for taxpayers.”

“Marco Rubio, former Florida GOP leaders back Evan Power for party Chair” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican Party of Florida Vice Chair Power will face competition for State Chair. But he’s quickly racking up key endorsements. That includes support from U.S. Sen. Rubio. “With the 2024 Elections right around the corner, the Republican Party of Florida needs a strong and experienced leader,” Rubio said. “Evan Power is a longtime friend, and I am confident he will work tirelessly to ensure Republicans are elected up and down the ballot. Evan Power has my full support in his bid to become the next Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida.” Already, Power has stepped into more of a leadership position as a sex scandal swirls around current state Chair Christian Ziegler.

“Peter Feaman running for Florida GOP Chair” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Republican National Committee member Feaman told party members he’s running for Republican Party of Florida State Chair. The Boynton Beach Republican sent out an email a couple of days after the state party’s Executive Board censured and sidelined sitting Chair Ziegler amid a sex scandal. “Like many of you, I have found the news about our Party Chairman to be shocking, depressing, and unnerving. Please join me in prayer for Christian Ziegler and his family,” Feaman wrote. “As difficult as it may be, we cannot allow media narratives or high drama to distract us from our mission: We still have a country to save! We must keep Florida RED next year and ensure crooked Joe Biden is a one-term President.”

“Shaken by sex scandal, Florida GOP turns to repairing party’s image, jockeying for top spot” via Zac Anderson of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Shaken by a sex scandal, the Republican Party of Florida is trying to quickly regroup and repair the party’s image before the 2024 Election kicks into high gear. Plans are in motion to remove current party Chair Ziegler, who has been accused of rape, and immediately elect a new Chair on the same day, although the timing of when the election should be held is a point of contention. A pair of longtime Republican activists have announced they’re running to replace Ziegler: RPOF Vice Chair Power of Tallahassee and Republican National Committee member Feaman of Palm Beach County. Power said Ziegler gave the party a “black eye” but he’s confident it can bounce back quickly.

— D. C. MATTERS —

“White House says it will not tolerate Cuba efforts to influence U.S. elections” via Michael Wilner of the Miami Herald — Florida lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to condemn the Cuban government after the U.S. intelligence community said Havana attempted to influence the 2022 Midterm Elections. A report released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that Cuban officials worked to build relationships with members of the American media sympathetic to Havana and that a network of social media accounts likely tied to Cuban intelligence “amplified derogatory content” on U.S. politicians in Florida who are hostile to the Cuban government. A White House official referred to the intelligence community for comment on the report and to the State Department and Treasury Department on whether the U.S. plans any retaliatory response.

“GOP’s next move in impeachment: Holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress” via Stephen Neukam and Amie Parnes of The Messenger — Republicans have the votes to hold Hunter Biden, the President’s son, in contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena for testimony issued by House impeachment investigators, GOP sources told The Messenger. Three senior House Republican aides said they expect GOP leaders to have the necessary support for the House of Representatives to hold Hunter Biden in contempt if such a measure comes to the floor. The House won’t address the contempt process until after it is expected to return in the new year. On the same note, House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, told reporters last week that Republicans and Committee lawyers would get the ball rolling immediately on the process of holding Hunter Biden in contempt.

— STATEWIDE —

“Stay on guard: Rising flu cases in Florida amid holiday celebrations” via Mikiyah Everett of the Tallahassee Democrat — It’s Winter and that means flu season. While people are out socializing at holiday parties or shopping, medical officials are advising locals to be aware of their surroundings as their health could be affected. Flu hospitalizations are rising across the country, and Florida’s positivity rate for the flu has started to increase, according to the Florida Department of Health. But, during the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2, the state also witnessed a minor decline in the number of people receiving flu diagnoses in emergency rooms. The flu data from the state indicates that it is still higher than the three-year average from before.

“DeSantis gives Florida workers extra days off for Christmas” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Don’t accuse DeSantis of being a Grinch. Florida’s Governor is gifting state employees three extra paid days off for Christmas and the New Year. Combined with regular office closures and an extra day off DeSantis gave state workers before Thanksgiving, this year’s paid leave is the most any Governor has given during the holiday season in at least 15 years. DeSantis said it’s much deserved. “Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to assist Florida families,” he said in a statement. “Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation.”

“Lawmakers aim to increase penalties for organized retail theft” via Andrew Powell of The Center Square — Lawmakers have introduced two bills designed to curb the growing issue of organized retail theft in the Sunshine State. SB 824 is sponsored by Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, and was accompanied by HB 549, a companion bill sponsored by Rep. Bob Rommel, a Naples Republican, that would increase punishments for retail theft that could carry a minimum sentence of five years imprisonment. The bills would revise state law to make retail theft a third-degree felony if the theft is over $750 — either committed individually or in a group — if the individual commits more than three retail thefts within 365 days or acts in concert with five or more people to overwhelm store owners.

Sked:

— 9 a.m. The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to discuss the KidCare subsidized health insurance program. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 11 a.m. The Florida Supreme Court will release regular weekly opinions.

“Florida not ready for recreational weed’s effects on traffic crashes, panel says” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — If Florida voters get the opportunity to legalize recreational marijuana use next Fall, the state will need to develop better ways to catch impaired drivers and avoid increases in traffic crashes. That was the consensus of panelists who participated in a discussion of the likely effects of legalizing recreational weed on insurance-related issues last week at the Florida Chamber’s annual Insurance Summit in Orlando. Voters could get an opportunity to decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use in Florida next November if the state Supreme Court rules in favor of a ballot initiative backed by Trulieve, the state’s largest medicinal marijuana producer. At least 60% of voters would have to approve the ballot question for it to be enacted.

— DOWN BALLOT —

“Losing Democrat asks Florida judge to block newest Republican lawmaker from seat in Legislature” via Fresh Take Florida — The losing Democrat in a state House election in South Florida is asking a county judge to block the newest Republican member of the Legislature from holding his seat over a dispute about his residency in the district, as DeSantis this week led the effort to formally certify the race results. Voters elected Rep. Michael Redondo, a Miami Republican, on Dec. 5 by 540 votes in a narrower-than-expected election to represent House District 118. That is a heavily leaning GOP district made up of suburban neighborhoods west of Miami. House leaders have already appointed Redondo to five legislative Subcommittees, and he attended two of his first hearings in Tallahassee last week.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“U.S., Venezuela swap prisoners: Nicolás Maduro ally for 10 Americans, plus fugitive contractor ‘Fat Leonard’” via Joshua Goodman and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press — The United States freed a close ally of Venezuelan President Maduro in exchange for the release of 10 Americans imprisoned in the South American country and the extradition of a fugitive defense contractor known as “Fat Leonard” who is at the center of a massive Pentagon bribery scandal, the Biden administration announced. The deal represents the U.S. government’s boldest bid to improve relations with the major oil-producing nation and extract concessions from the self-proclaimed socialist leader. The largest release of American prisoners in Venezuela’s history comes weeks after the Biden administration agreed to suspend some sanctions, following a commitment by Maduro and an opposition faction to work toward free and fair conditions for the 2024 Presidential Election.

“Miami’s political godfather Joe Carollo, unfazed by $63M beating, can’t wait for next fight” via Linda Robertson of the Miami Herald — “He thrives on turmoil,” said the second of Carollo’s three ex-wives, Mari Ledon. Carollo was charged with simple battery and spent a night in jail as Mayor when he threw a tea container that hit her in the head in 2001. “His passion is destroying people.” Now in his fourth decade as godfather of Miami’s serial political drama, Carollo, 68, is destroying the city, too, say his critics, whom he calls “haters.” At the end of a stormy year even by Miami standards, Miami is in crisis. Mayor Francis Suarez is under FBI investigation for allegedly accepting payments from a developer who needed help with a stalled project in Coconut Grove.

“Approval for South Florida water park nixed by federal Judge” via Samantha Hawkins of Bloomberg Law — Developers must toss their plans to build a water park, hotel, and retail center in South Florida after a federal judge found that the National Park Service (NPS) skipped environmental review of the project. “NPS put the cart before the horse,” Judge Patricia A. Seitz of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida said. The Center for Biological Diversity and other conservation groups claimed that NPS approved an agreement with Miami-Dade County to transfer land use restrictions from the project area so that it could proceed without completing an environmental analysis. Seitz vacated the agreement.

“Boat dwellers protest as Miami Beach shuts down dock they use to go get food” via Aaron Leibowitz of the Miami Herald — A community of boat dwellers is protesting attempts by Miami Beach officials to cut off access to a city-owned dock that live-aboards describe as a lifeline that lets them get food and water. Footage recorded by one of the boaters showed public works employees, accompanied by police, using a truck to place a concrete barrier in front of the dock’s entrance on Dade Boulevard near Michigan Avenue. The city also removed the dock’s plastic deck, leaving only its wooden frame. Earlier that day, city workers had put up a sign on the dock: “NO TRESPASSING. DOCK PERMANENTLY CLOSED.”

“Fort Lauderdale is willing to back a new train bridge. Mayor doesn’t want it to be ‘the epitaph for downtown.’” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Fort Lauderdale agreed to accept a train bridge over the New River if a tunnel is too costly, the latest development in a long-running debate over paving the way for commuter rail. If a bridge carrying high-speed commuter trains ever slices through Fort Lauderdale, it will forever change downtown, delivering a cut so deep the city will never recover, a former county official warned before the 3-2 vote. “A bridge would be a scar on this community, a gash that will never heal,” former Assistant County Administrator Alan Cohen told Fort Lauderdale officials during a debate on whether the city should keep fighting for a tunnel or throw in the towel.

“How Wellington is growing: Lotis developers want to switch senior housing for apartments” via Valentina Palm of the Palm Beach Post — The builders of the Lotis developments along State Road 7 want to change the mix of housing in the first stage of their project by replacing a senior-living complex it had proposed with nearly 200 more market-rate apartments. The Wellington Village Council will consider the request in January but has let the mixed-use development team know it is disappointed that the first phase of the project has taken so long to complete. “The level of frustration could not be higher,” said Council member John McGovern during a meeting regarding the delays.

“Palm Beach Gardens annexation: Property owners fear higher taxes; city says most would pay less” via Maya Washburn of the Palm Beach Post — The city is going ahead with its proposed annexation of five different areas in the March election despite one last outcry from residents living in the plan’s largest zone, who begged the city not to proceed during a Council meeting. The residents said they object to having an extra layer of government if Palm Beach Gardens were to annex their properties and cited concerns about what they would pay in taxes for municipal services. Some of their comments were at odds with projections listed on the city’s website and with information available from the Palm Beach County Property Tax Collector’s Office.

What Billy Corbin is reading — “Miami’s Mario Cristobal earns elite signing day haul as Hurricanes soar to Top 3 class” via Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald — Not much Miami Hurricanes football coach Cristobal covets more than recruiting. And not much the Canes covet more than a Cristobal signing class — as evidenced by a Top 3 national class ranking a year after finishing among the Top 5. Off a 7-5 season, the coach’s well-documented flair for captivating the nation’s top high school players resulted in another superb haul on the opening day of the three-day early signing period for the class of 2024. After five-star Miami Central defensive end Armondo Blount announced his commitment to Miami, UM’s 2024 class led the Atlantic Coast Conference and was No. 3 nationally behind Georgia and Alabama in the 247Sports composite rankings.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Video showing Randy Fine hiding behind desk is latest in bizarre feud with Jennifer Jenkins” via Eric Rogers of Florida Today — A video circulating on social media shows Fine apparently hiding behind the desk of his Palm Bay office, in what his critics say was an effort to evade a subpoena in a lawsuit brought by Brevard County School Board member Jenkins. Fine has denied dodging the subpoena and said he was following safety protocols, established in the wake of antisemitic threats over his support for Israel in its war with Hamas when he said an unidentified man approached the office and began “banging” on the door and windows. The five-minute cellphone video appears to show Fine ducking behind his desk with the lights off as the investigator knocks on the window.

To see the clip, please click the image below:

“Orange school district pulls 673 books from teachers’ classroom shelves” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — A total of 673 books, from classics to bestsellers, have been removed from Orange County classrooms this year for fear they violate new state rules that ban making “sexual conduct” available to public school students. The list of rejected books, which the district began compiling during the Summer, will get another review from Orange County Public Schools staff, so some could eventually be put back on shelves. But for now, teachers who had them in their classrooms have been told to take them home or put them away so students cannot access them. The books run the gamut, from John Milton’s 17th-century epic poem “Paradise Lost” to John Grisham’s 1991 New York Times bestseller “The Firm.”

“Buyer of lots near Pulse nightclub says he secured them for Orlando’s eventual memorial” via Amanda Rabines and Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — The buyer of a pair of properties near Pulse nightclub said he quietly purchased the parcels to help the city of Orlando’s effort to build a memorial to the 2016 mass shooting. Property records show RMS Investments LLC, a firm tied to GOP megadonor Craig Mateer, bought the lots at 21 W. Esther St. and 20 W. Kaley St. from the onePulse Foundation for about $1 million. Reached by phone, Mateer said he was asked by the city to get involved and “be a bridge” between the foundation, which is liquidating its assets and shutting down, and the city, which is now leading memorial efforts. The city purchased the Pulse nightclub site in October.

“Gunfight with Volusia deputies ends in house fire, former DeLand city worker’s arrest” via Patricio G. Balona of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Deltona man stole cigarettes at a convenience store and shot at deputies, injuring one, after they followed him to his home that he set on fire during a five-hour standoff, officials said. The deputy, 25-year-old Ethan Thomas, was grazed by a bullet in the face during a gunbattle and was later discharged from the hospital after his injury was treated, said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. The suspect was a 30-year employee of the city of DeLand, Chitwood said. City of DeLand representative Vicki Karr, said the employee identified as Dempsey Hadley, is a former employee. Hadley, who was facilities superintendent, retired from the city in April 2020 after 32 years, she said.

“Who’s running? Mayor races ahead in Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, Port Orange” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Buried beneath the 2024 races for President, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, Sheriff, County Council, School Board and others, are offices that have the most direct bearing on local residents’ lives: Elections for Mayors and City Commission and Council. Here is a rundown of how other races are taking shape. Bill Partington, Ormond Beach’s Mayor since 2016, has announced a run for the Florida House of Representatives. City Commissioner Susan Persis, a nearly lifelong resident of Volusia County, and business owner Jason Leslie, who’s new to both politics and the area, have thus far engaged in the most expensive Mayor’s race in the two counties. Persis has collected nearly $61,000, including $5,000 she lent to her campaign.

“Deadline looming on Flagler School Board attorney’s separation agreement” via Mary Ellen Ritter of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — Despite a monthslong effort and fast-approaching Dec. 31 deadline, select Flagler School Board members have not yet been able to oust longtime Board attorney Kristy Gavin. Superintendent LaShakia Moore informed the Board that she and Gavin have yet to reach a mutual separation agreement and will meet again before the week’s end. If they do not reach a mutual agreement by the end of the year, Gavin’s contract will be terminated, and the Flagler School Board will have to pay 12 weeks of her $132,325 base salary without benefits as well as accrued sick and annual leave. Board Chair Will Furry asked both parties to confirm their willingness to reach an agreement before the end of the year.

Appointed — L.E. Hutton, of Neptune Beach, to the 4th Judicial Circuit; Timothy McCourt, of Ocala, to the 5th Judicial Circuit.

What Michelle Schorsch is reading — “UCF signs best recruiting class in school history” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — UCF capped its first season in the Big 12 by signing its highest-ranked recruiting class in school history during the start of National Signing Day’s early period. The Knights signed 18 commitments, including a record 8 four-star recruits as part of the class that ranked No. 32 in the 247Sports composite rankings. The majority of the class was from Florida, with six players coming from Georgia and one apiece from South Carolina and Texas. Six of the 10 players from the state were from the Central Florida area. The class finished third in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech and TCU. Coach Gus Malzahn anticipates the Knights hosting a school-record 13 early enrollees in January.

“John Mica’s memories go on display at Winter Park Library, shovels and all” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — Mica, in his 24 years as a Republican member of Congress from Central Florida, worked alongside Presidents, helped build roads, bridges and airports, and developed close relationships across the aisle. Along the way, he collected more groundbreaking shovels than he knew what to do with. “I’ve had probably 50 or 60 of them,” Mica said, holding a particularly shiny shovel on display at the Winter Park Library used at the U.S. Veterans Affairs nursing home in Orlando in 2016. “I’ve been giving them away.” Mica’s documents, letters and assorted mementos from his 12 terms in office and nearly four decades in public life are now part of the Winter Park Library archives.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Form 6 is the No. 1 issue as small-town governments see resignations” via Tim Kephart of ABC Action News — A new Florida law that requires small-town officials to disclose their financial information has sparked a wave of resignations from small-town governments. The new law is called Form 6, and it’s the top issue for many small-town governments across the state. St. Pete Beach was one of the latest cities to see a mass resignation when four out of the five City Council members decided to quit their jobs this week instead of complying with the new disclosure rules. According to St. Pete Beach Vice Mayor Mark Grill, the resignations shouldn’t come as a surprise to state officials. Grill said the potential for mass resignations was brought up to state officials in August. They estimated upward of 40% of small-town local leaders could be lost because of the new disclosure requirements. The St. Pete Beach Commission was left scrambling trying to find a solution to the resignations, which take effect on December 30.

“Charles Thomas won’t seek re-election to Pinellas County Tax Collector, endorses preferred successor” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — After more than 23 years with the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office, Thomas will step away from the government agency he has led since 2017. Thomas will not seek re-election as the county’s Tax Collector, according to a statement obtained by Florida Politics. He will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in January 2025. “I am proud of my service to this community and the many accomplishments that I have made over the years in the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office and as the Pinellas County Tax Collector. Now, it is time to look in a new direction,” Thomas wrote. In his statement, Thomas also said he is endorsing Adam Ross as his preferred successor.

“Clearwater moves to dismantle downtown Board, citing unspent money” via Tracey McManus of the Tampa Bay Times — City Council members are moving to exert greater control over a special taxing district whose Board, they say, has fallen short in its mission to support downtown businesses and events. The move comes at a key point in Clearwater’s history, as officials strain to leverage millions of dollars in public investment into success for a downtown that has struggled for decades. The Council voted unanimously to direct City Attorney David Margolis to draft an ordinance that would allow Council members, or residents they appoint, to serve as members of the Downtown Development Board. The measure would shake up the current structure of the 50-year-old Board.

“St. Petersburg’s local markets feel ‘growing pains’ as city changes” via Gabrielle Calise of the Tampa Bay Times — The words “local market” evoke images of leisurely weekend strolls and tote bags filled with fresh produce and flowers. The reality these days? Shoppers might have to circle for a parking spot or wait 20 minutes in line for a tamale. Browsing outdoor markets is a beloved St. Pete pastime. But as the region’s population has ballooned, so has attendance at many of the events. This can mean crowded stalls and transportation woes. But don’t give up on the fleas and festivals yet. Ester Venouziou, owner and founder of LocalShops1, has already started to plan next year’s Shopapalooza. This year’s event, which took place on the weekend after Thanksgiving, drew an estimated 30,000 shoppers to Vinoy Park. The surge came after the pandemic when many people started to take their passions seriously and turn hobbies into businesses. While there are more markets for shoppers to choose from, vending has gotten competitive.

“Tampa Double Tree hotel on West Cypress leveled by implosion” via Chris Tisch of the Tampa Bay Times — The Double Tree hotel on West Cypress was leveled to the ground by an implosion. The Florida Department of Transportation was responsible for the implosion. The property will be used as a staging area for a $1 billion construction project on the Westshore interchange that will start late next year. Several Tampa residents posted about the explosion on the Tampa subreddit. “I live right off Westshore across from the mall; wtf was that loud banging/explosion?” one Redditor wrote around 1 a.m. “I jumped up and opened my back patio and the windows were rattling so hard. Freaked me the hell out.

To watch the implosion, please click the image below:

What Mike Griffin is reading — “Alex Golesh, USF Bulls secure best signing class in nearly a decade” via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times — A year ago at this time, Golesh barely had time to breathe. USF’s newly minted coach was scurrying to recruit, salvage a roster in flux, assemble a staff and identify his team’s most pressing needs. Golesh hardly has exhaled since, providing a pulmonary irony of sorts. Recruiting — the very oxygen of any program — never has seemed more robust around Bulls headquarters. Since those hectic initial weeks, Golesh and his sprawling staff have been able to meticulously evaluate their roster, develop a recruiting Board, and work like mad — via phone calls, flights and feet on the ground — to build relationships with prospects.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Chiles Principal Joe Burgess files to run for Leon Schools Superintendent” via Arianna Otero of the Tallahassee Democrat — Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna has the first challenge to his 2024 re-election — and it’s none other than one of his Principals. Burgess, the Principal of Chiles High School, filed his paperwork to take on Hanna, first elected in 2016. Hanna already has filed for re-election; Burgess is running as a no-party candidate, and Hanna as a Democrat. Burgess, 47, has worked in the district for 25 years, previously serving as principal at Swift Creek Middle School and Springwood Elementary School, before taking over at Chiles. Burgess held a campaign kickoff in the lobby of the Leon County Supervisor of Elections office with family and friends by his side.

“State-led audits uncover irregularities in three north Florida small towns” via James Call of the USA Today Network-Florida — Auditors and analysts didn’t pull punches in reports about the performance of officials in three small North Florida towns when they appeared this month before a Joint Legislative Auditing Committee. The two-and-a-half-hour meeting highlighted problems with internal procedures or questioned the spending of millions of public dollars in Greenville, Mexico Beach and White Springs — communities of fewer than 1,500 each. The panel of state House and Senate members is charged with ensuring Florida’s 411 municipalities comply with state regulations and procedures when raising and spending money. The Committee heard some sobering revelations.

“Costs to save southern areas of St. Johns County from erosion are pricey” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — St. Johns County Commissioners will likely soon consider elements of an environmental and financial sustainability study to possibly nourish a coastal housing community and surrounding areas that have long been pummeled by the ocean and erosion for years. The St. Johns County Commission reviewed a presentation on the study for the Summer Haven community, which is in the southern reaches of the county along State Road A1A just north and south of Matanzas Inlet. The housing complex hosts about 60 structures, some of which are literally on sandbars along barrier islands and exposed directly to the Atlantic Ocean. Those structures have sustained bouts of heavy ocean erosion the county has funded to combat since the 1990s into the 2000s.

“A tale of 2 schools: Exploring food access between FAMU and FSU” via Casey Chapter and Ariyon Dailey of WFSU — Eating, or satiety, is a basic physiological need. How that need is met can vary from person to person, moment to moment, and, increasingly often, is dependent on income. In Tallahassee, between its two public universities, those income and access lines can be as pronounced as the railroad tracks that divide the two schools. One school caters to predominantly White, and higher-income families, while the other was created to serve communities of color, particularly low-income African American students. This is a tale of two of those students, two different backgrounds, at two different universities, with only a few things in common: they live in the same city and have the same fundamental need: hunger.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe set to resign following new financial disclosure rules” via Kendall Little of Naples Daily News — Naples Vice Mayor McCabe announced he will be resigning from his position on Dec. 31 following new state legislature, Form 6, that will require local elected officials to disclose their finances. “The changes that it makes (are) not what I signed up for,” McCabe said about the new rule. McCabe has held his position since 2020 and was expected to seek re-election next year. “As I have said, I am mad as hell and I am not going to take it anymore,” McCabe said during the Dec. 18 City Council meeting. “I will not accept this government intrusion.”

“Manatee County begins 44th Avenue East project near Lakewood Ranch, with an I-75 overpass” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The long-awaited extension of 44th Avenue East broke ground east side of Interstate 75, bringing the project to the final stages of construction near the Lakewood Ranch community. The extension is a part of a larger effort that has been completed in phases since 2013, starting at its western end at the intersection with Tamiami Trail and culminating in Lakewood Ranch. The segment is the only portion of the project located east of I-75 and is designed to help alleviate traffic congestion on other heavily traveled thoroughfares like State Road 64 and State Road 70.

“Charlotte County Commissioners study water impacts” via Elaine Allen-Emrich of the Port Charlotte Sun — Too much nitrogen in the waterways is an issue Charlotte County Commission discussed. During a water quality workshop, Commissioners learned about trends, new and old water and aquatic projects, water restoration processes and recreational fishery conservation. Commissioner Ken Doherty said nitrogen is a big problem. He asked experts if the issue could be concentrated on because phosphorus is naturally occurring in Charlotte County. He said it’s expected to be at a higher level because it’s always present in the water. However, Doherty was told the Department of Environmental Protection looks at many other factors — including bacteria, iron, nutrients and phosphorus — that impact water. All of that data is collected by the state.

— TOP OPINION —

“Supreme Court unlikely to uphold Colorado ruling disqualifying Trump” via Noah Feldman of Bloomberg — If you’re one of those people who want the justices to save us from the shame and danger of re-electing a President who tried to break democracy in his first term, try not to get too hopeful. Given the unprecedented nature of the case and the court’s composition, it’s likely that the justices will overturn the Colorado decision. First, the state court claimed the authority to consider whether the federal Constitution does indeed bar Trump from the state Primary ballot. Second, there’s Griffin’s Case, the most important one ever to address Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. Griffin’s Case held that the bar on insurrectionists holding office doesn’t go into effect unless Congress passes a law providing for its execution, which it has not done. This brings us to the thorniest part of Colorado’s decision to exclude Trump, namely the legal conclusion that his acts on Jan. 6 amounted to insurrection.

— OPINIONS —

“How DeSantis squandered his chance against Trump” via Karen Tumulty of The Washington Post — The spiraling collapse of DeSantis has been one of the most absorbing subplots of the 2024 presidential campaign. Looking back at how things have played out, it becomes clear that the first indictment of Trump was also a death warrant for the hopes of the candidate who was his closest rival. Though few might remember this now, as DeSantis’ campaign gasps for life in Iowa, it was but a year ago that he was actually leading Trump by a healthy margin in some polls and was the darling of the donor class. Back then, DeSantis was coming off a landslide re-election in Florida, a contrast from the disappointment that Republicans nationally had suffered in the Midterm.

“Will Nikki Haley or a trial bring Trump down? For now, our poll says no.” via Nate Cohn of The New York Times — Trump is still leading in the race for the Republican nomination. By a lot. In the latest New York Times/Siena College poll, he holds a 64-11 lead over Haley, with DeSantis in third place at 9%. Does the poll provide any indication that Haley or a criminal trial will bring Trump down, as our headline asks? No, but given the latest news, let’s look at it anyway. With Trump leading his nearest rival by more than 50 points, it will probably take something unprecedented for him to lose the nomination. But all year, there has been something unprecedented looming over the race: Trump’s legal problems.

“Miami Dysfunction: Seems like Francis Suarez has better things to do than be Mayor” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Does Miami even need Mayor Suarez? This is not a rhetorical question. We’re dead serious. The job of Miami Mayor comes with a lot of hype and little executive power over City Hall. His job description aside, Suarez is proving that he’s less of an asset to his constituents and more of one to the powerful interests that want something from the city or with whom he has a business relationship through the law firm that employs him. It’s as if Suarez is too big for the parochial concerns that usually keep the Mayor of a city of around 450,000 occupied.

“Why now, Bill Cowles? Grilling Orange’s elections chief about his surprise retirement” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — When I heard last week that Cowles was retiring, I winced. Why? Because when you look back at the scandals that have enveloped Orange County’s Elections Office in the nearly 30 years he has run it, you realize … there weren’t any. For the most part, Cowles has been one of the most boring elected officials in local office. And God bless him for it. There were no embarrassing episodes involving misprinted or missing ballots. No reports of suspicious, late-night visits to the office with paramours or political cronies. No blackface costume scandals or stories about angry fights with County Commissioners. Cowles just did his job — which is all voters can really hope for. Yet now that Cowles has announced he is retiring Jan. 31, about a year before his term is up, he’s giving DeSantis the opportunity to appoint a replacement. And if Cowles has been low-key and boring, DeSantis revels in chaos.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Why the Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year and what signs to look for that it’s here” via Kimberly Miller of the Palm Beach Post — Silent celestial rituals older than time mark Thursday as the shortest day of the year when the sun reaches its low point in the sky kicking off astronomical Winter. The Winter Solstice in Palm Beach County means there will be 10 hours, 27 minutes and 44 seconds of daylight compared to the yawning June solstice when the Summer sun lingers for nearly 14 hours. On Thursday, the sunrise will be as far to the right on the horizon as it can reach, and the sunset will be to its left-most limits. Shadows will loom at their longest, and subtle changes in sunbeams will filter through windows.

“The $720M resort run by a budget airline” via Dawn Gilbertson of The Wall Street Journal — The steakhouse at the sprawling new Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor serves $52 lobster linguine, $100 crab legs, and $195 prime Tomahawk rib-eye for two. Such pricey fare is no shocker at a waterfront hotel. But the name on the joint might be. Maury’s Steakhouse is named after Maury Gallagher, a champion of cheap travel as the CEO and largest shareholder of Allegiant Travel, the parent company of budget airline Allegiant Air. Sunseeker is Allegiant’s long-awaited — and much-debated — entry into the hotel business. The 785-room resort, a few years behind schedule and $300 million over budget due to the pandemic, Hurricane Ian, and other factors, opened Friday near Punta Gorda in Southwest Florida.

— HOLIDAYS —

“Willow the Cat tours White House decorations with Jill Biden: ‘It’s amazing’” via Virginia Chamlee of People — The Biden family’s three-year-old tabby cat is enjoying her second holiday season at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Willow, the first family’s rescue cat, can be seen in a new video shared by The Dodo, receiving a tour of this year’s White House’s holiday decorations, and opening her presents, which include a small toy mouse. “It’s amazing, really. She came to one of my speeches in a barn,” Dr. Biden recounts of meeting the cat for the first time. “She came and sat on the chair and listened to the speech.” Elsewhere in the video, Dr. Biden describes Willow as “very affectionate,” even noting that the pet has at one point gotten a little too interested in the decorations.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

“O Holy Night: For Catholics, has Christmas Eve replaced Christmas Day as the go-to Mass?” via James Coleman and John Pacenti of the Palm Beach Post — Rev. Gavin Badway, the rector at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens, remembers Christmas Day Mass growing up in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. “When I was a kid and I think back, and I’m 57 now, it was packed on Christmas Day,” Badway said. But those days are gone as a sea change — long seen in other denominations — is being felt among Catholics as families de-emphasize Christmas Day Mass for the Vigil on Christmas Eve. At a time when church attendance is down, it is about keeping seats in the pews and evolving to meet parishioners’ needs. That means more choices for churchgoers. Even the once-popular Midnight Mass is going by the wayside.

“TPD detectives spread holiday cheer to kids at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare” via Elena Barrera of the Tallahassee Democrat — Tallahassee Police Detectives Rob Adams and Kyle Rowland, who are both on TPD’s Tactical Apprehension and Control (TAC) Team unit, dressed up as Santa and Olaf to brighten kids’ days while they stay in the hospital during the holiday season. Gabby Culbreath’s face lit up as the TPD team walked into her room. “To have Santa and some holiday cheer in here at this time of year when we have to be in the hospital is amazing,” said Gabby’s mom, Schanen Anderson. The family just moved to Tallahassee, and the 7-year-old told Adams, dressed up as Santa, that all she wanted for Christmas was for her whole family to come and see her.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Celebrating today are Kevin Doyle, our dear friend, the effervescent Erin Isaac, and Lance Lozano.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.