December 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis says it might have been ‘advantageous’ to launch campaign earlier

A.G. GancarskiDecember 19, 20233min1

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis wants FBI, Justice Department to be ‘accountable’ to President

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis doesn’t want ‘DEI sweepstakes’ VP

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Abortion rights amendment on track for 1.4 million signatures by New Year’s

DeSantis NH NBD
What if the Governor had 'turned around right after November of '22 and started building'?

Florida’s Governor says he doesn’t regret his decision to forestall a formal presidential campaign launch until after Sine Die.

But he also says it would have been better, perhaps, if he hadn’t felt the obligation to see the Legislative Session through,

“I had a responsibility to see all that through before I started worrying about running for anything else,” DeSantis said before presenting a counterfactual.

“Now, had I not had that opinion? Had I just turned around right after November of ’22 and started building, you know, perhaps that would have been advantageous for me with the presidential, but that’s just not the way I roll,” DeSantis claimed. “I had a job I had to do. I had promises I needed to keep, and I wasn’t going to turn my eye to a presidential race until I followed through on all those promises.”

The Governor made the comments on NewsRadio 1110 on Tuesday.

DeSantis traveled often during the Legislative Session under the auspices of a book tour, which appeared to be a soft launch for a presidential campaign at the time. But before he launched, supporters were restive, urging him to get in the race before the Session ended, which included a law that was changed to clarify statutory ambiguity about whether his running was legal.

“I would prefer him to be in the race right now,” U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky said in April. “In fact, I encouraged him to get in the race right now.”

Massie also said it “looks and feels a little odd for him to act like a candidate with the trips and the speaking tours without actually being a candidate,” comments made while DeSantis was in Japan, declaring he was “not a candidate” when asked about his slump in polls against Trump.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis wants FBI, Justice Department to be 'accountable' to President

One comment

  • Michael K

    December 19, 2023 at 11:35 pm

    It sounds like the post-mortem has begun. Woulda, coulda, shoulda.

    Poor Tiny D: it’s not the timing or the message. It’s the candidate and his policies.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories