Ron DeSantis tells Japanese press he’s ‘not a candidate’ for President

Gov. Ron DeSantis may be on the other side of the world, but some of the questions are familiar.

DeSantis met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Monday, and reporters wondered if the Florida Governor had higher aspirations.

Asked if he was running for President, DeSantis said he’s “not a candidate.”

“We’ll see if and when that changes,” the Governor said, in footage provided by the Sunday Times of Britain.

DeSantis, beginning a four-country trade mission in Japan, said that “many Floridians” and he and wife Casey DeSantis “have great regard for the Japanese people, Japanese culture, and really appreciate what a great ally Japan has been to the United States for many, many decades.”

“We’re excited to be here to be able to explore more relations with Florida and Japan,” the Governor added.

“A strong Japan is good for America. And a strong America is good for Japan,” DeSantis said according to Nikkei, adding, “Our country is there with you every step of the way.”

It wasn’t just state-to-country relations, however.

The Japan Times’ report focused on defense and military issues, and the “essential” U.S. alliance with Japan.

“We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defenses,” DeSantis told Kishida. “We understand it’s a tough neighborhood out here with North Korea and the rise of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party).”

“We really believe that a strong, strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan,” he added. “So we commend you on that. And we hope that our country is there with you every step of the way.”

Economic cooperation was also a focus of the remarks.

“There’s a lot of economic opportunities, and we know that Japan has some of the best companies that have ever existed,” DeSantis said.

Direct airline flights, such as those between the U.S. and Israel, are a goal that could be achievable. The Governor made a pitch for those in Florida in remarks to the Southeastern United States – Japan Conference in Orlando.

In the stateside speech, the Governor raved about meat and Japanese cooks.

“You have these unbelievable Japanese sushi chefs who are now in Florida, doing really, really great things! They bring in this Kobe beef,” DeSantis said. “It’s unbelievable what’s going on.”

There is no indication that the Governor offered similar ruminations during Monday’s state visit, however.

DeSantis will head to South Korea next, and will also visit Israel and the United Kingdom.