Charles Thomas won’t seek re-election as Pinellas County Tax Collector, endorses preferred successor

After more than 23 years with the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office, Charles Thomas will step away from the government agency he has led since 2017.

Thomas will not seek re-election as the county’s Tax Collector, according to a statement obtained by Florida Politics. He will serve the remainder of his term, which ends in January, 2025.

“I am proud of my service to this community and the many accomplishments that I have made over the years in the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office and as the Pinellas County Tax Collector. Now, it is time to look in a new direction,” Thomas wrote.

In his statement, Thomas also said he is endorsing Adam Ross as his preferred successor. Ross is currently the Executive Director in the Office of the State Attorney for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which covers Pasco and Pinellas counties.

“His leadership skills, experience with county and state government, unparalleled commitment to serving this community, and private sector business experience make him the ideal candidate,” Thomas wrote.

Ross has not filed to run for the seat, but Thomas said he has encouraged him to run.

Thomas’ predecessor, Diane Nelson, tapped him to serve as Chief Deputy Tax Collector in 2000. He held that role until 2017, after he was elected in the 2016 election to succeed Nelson as Tax Collector.

“Along the way, I became a devotee of the Governor’s Florida Sterling Organizational Management System,” Thomas wrote. “I was the driving force behind the Pinellas County Tax Collector’s Office Governor’s Sterling Award in 2013 and the Sterling Sustained Excellence Award in 2016.”

Thomas further touted his work improving customer service and implementing “a more systematic approach to data and systems security as cyber security threats were increasing.”

“We have continued to enjoy high levels of customer service, which now include internal customers as well. Significant progress has been made in systems and data security, including a data and systems recovery plan,” Thomas said.

“By the end of 2024, every significant application and the underlying architecture and system used by PCTC will have been replaced or upgraded. And we have a deep bench of future leaders due to our leadership development program.”

While Thomas has continued to gather accolades, including a third Governor’s Sterling Award in 2020, he has faced some criticism.

Thomas, a Republican, faced a Primary opponent in the 2022 election. One of his former employee’s Joyell Bobala, challenged him citing “a lack of trust, a lack of transparency, favoritism” and “a demoralizing internal culture,” according to the Tampa Bay Times.

But Thomas defeated her soundly with 73% of the vote and went on to easily win the General Election against Democrat Joseph Saportas with 57% of the vote.

Ross, meanwhile, is also a Republican. Prior to serving as Executive Director in the State Attorney’s Office, he was an Assistant State Attorney. Ross also serves as a Commissioner on the Federal Judicial Nominating Commission for the Middle District of Florida and for the Sixth Judicial Circuit, according to his LinkedIn bio. Ross is also the Chair of the Pinellas County GOP.

The Pinellas County Tax Collector’s office serves a variety of purposes, including issuing vehicle registrations, titles, driver’s licenses, and hunting and fishing licenses. The Tax Collector serves a four-year term.