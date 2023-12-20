Florida pols react to Colorado court booting Donald Trump from the ballot

News that Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on the ballot sparked emotional reactions in the candidate’s home state. Florida Republicans, even one competing with Trump for the GOP presidential nomination, rapidly defended the former President. But Democrats hold a different outlook.

Trump campaign statement, via spokesperson Steven Cheung: “Unsurprisingly, the all-Democrat appointed Colorado Supreme Court has ruled against President Trump, supporting a (George) Soros-funded, left-wing group’s scheme to interfere in an election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden by removing President Trump’s name from the ballot and eliminating the rights of Colorado voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office next November. The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, Republican Presidential candidate, posted: “The Left invokes ’democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. (The Supreme Court of the United States) should reverse.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Miami Republican, posted: “The U.S. has put sanctions on other countries for doing exactly what the Colorado Supreme Court has done today.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Republican, posted in English and Spanish: “This is insane. In the US, we don’t allow political hacks to kick their ‘enemies’ off the ballot because they disagree with them. If this is the path that radical Democrats choose to weaponize the courts against conservatives, we are no better than the socialist regimes in Venezuela and Cuba. Joe Biden can’t win an election so he’s trying to use the legal system to steal it. It’s what happens in third world countries. Biden’s no different from Xi (Jinping, Chinese President) or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, just older and with a weaker grasp of the English language. Liberal activist judges in Colorado are following the same playbook as (Venezuelan President Nicolás) Maduro and (deceased Cuban dictator Fidel) Castro. Democrats’ gross attempts to silence or disenfranchise American voters will never stand.”

U.S. Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a Miami Democrat, said: “When you break the law and attack democracy, it has consequences. Even if you’re a former President. Trump is anti-democratic and has been ruled ineligible for office yet Rick Scott STILL proudly endorses him. There’s no place on the ballot for someone who is anti-democracy.”

U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, a Gainesville Republican, posted: “The Colorado ruling is an affront to our republic. The court opting to disenfranchise voters and strip their voice ought to be a concern for every American regardless of their opinions on President Trump. Frankly this is judicial activism at its utter worst. When judges limit our choices in a free election, it is no longer a free election.”

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, a Naples Republican, wrote: “This is blatant disenfranchisement of millions of voters from the Colorado Supreme Court. Trump says it best: They’re not after me. They’re after you. I’m just in the way. TRUMP 2024.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Fort Walton Beach Republican, added: “Democrats are trying to imprison their chief political opponent and have now apparently succeeded at removing him from the ballot. This is what dictators do. I’m confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will not allow this egregious ruling to stand. The American people will decide their next president, not activist judges in Colorado.”

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a St. Petersburg Republican, posted: “It’ll get slapped down by the Supreme Court.”

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills, a Winter Park Republican, said: “The American people see right through the left’s pattern of election meddling/ interference. First, there were unprecedented indictments in New York and Georgia, and now Colorado is pulling Trump off the 2024 ballot — President Trump is a clear victim of political persecution. The leftist-controlled Colorado Supreme Court’s move contradicts the democratic values the left claims to fight for. SCOTUS must intervene! This is blatant election interference, violating the First Amendment and distorting the 14th Amendment’s intent. It’s time for the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold democracy!”

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, a Sarasota Republican, posted: “Not even Jack Smith charged Trump with Insurrection. Yet, 4 liberal judges in Colorado want to tell every voter in the state to vote for Joe Biden. They don’t even want voters in Colorado to have the choice of a candidate. That’s not a democratic republic, that’s a banana republic.”

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a Saint Augustine Beach Republican, wrote: “The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the ballot is banana republic nonsense. Clearly the Left is desperate after Biden’s nosedive in the polls. These four unelected judges have decided for the rest of the country — with no trial, no jury, and no conviction — that the former President and leading candidate is guilty of insurrection. SCOTUS must dismiss this garbage before it gets out of hand.”

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican, posted: “This unprecedented action is a politically motivated attack on Donald Trump!”