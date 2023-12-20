Donald Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic ruling by state’s Supreme Court

A divided Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday declared former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and removed him from the state’s presidential primary ballot, setting up a likely showdown in the nation’s highest court to decide whether the front-runner for the GOP nomination can remain in the race.
The decision from a court whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.
“A majority of the court holds that Trump is disqualified from holding the office of president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment,” the court wrote in its 4-3 decision.
Colorado’s highest court overturned a ruling from a district court judge who found that Trump incited an insurrection for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, but said he could not be barred from the ballot because it was unclear that the provision was intended to cover the presidency.
Key points
- The 4-3 decision was made by the Colorado Supreme Court, whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors.
- It is the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.
- Trump’s attorneys had promised to appeal to the nation’s highest court, which may eventually decide if Trump can be on the ballot in 2024.
The court stayed its decision until Jan. 4, or until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on the case. Colorado officials say the issue must be settled by Jan. 5, the deadline for the state to print its presidential primary ballots.
“We do not reach these conclusions lightly,” wrote the court’s majority. “We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us. We are likewise mindful of our solemn duty to apply the law, without fear or favor, and without being swayed by public reaction to the decisions that the law mandates we reach.”
Trump’s attorneys had promised to appeal any disqualification immediately to the nation’s highest court, which has the final say about constitutional matters.
Trump’s legal spokeswoman Alina Habba said in a statement Tuesday night: “This ruling, issued by the Colorado Supreme Court, attacks the very heart of this nation’s democracy. It will not stand, and we trust that the Supreme Court will reverse this unconstitutional order.”
Trump didn’t mention the decision during a rally Tuesday evening in Waterloo, Iowa, but his campaign sent out a fundraising email citing what it called a “tyrannical ruling.”
Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel labeled the decision “Election interference” and said the RNC’s legal team intends to help Trump fight the ruling.
Trump lost Colorado by 13 percentage points in 2020 and doesn’t need the state to win next year’s presidential election. But the danger for the former president is that more courts and election officials will follow Colorado’s lead and exclude Trump from must-win states.
Dozens of lawsuits have been filed nationally to disqualify Trump under Section 3, which was designed to keep former Confederates from returning to government after the Civil War. It bars from office anyone who swore an oath to “support” the Constitution and then “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against it, and has been used only a handful of times since the decade after the Civil War.
“I think it may embolden other state courts or secretaries to act now that the bandage has been ripped off,” Derek Muller, a Notre Dame law professor who has closely followed the Section 3 cases, said after Tuesday’s ruling. “This is a major threat to Trump’s candidacy.”
The Colorado case is the first where the plaintiffs succeeded. After a weeklong hearing in November, District Judge Sarah B. Wallace found that Trump indeed had “engaged in insurrection” by inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and her ruling that kept him on the ballot was a fairly technical one.
Trump’s attorneys convinced Wallace that, because the language in Section 3 refers to “officers of the United States” who take an oath to “support” the Constitution, it must not apply to the President, who is not included as an “officer of the United States” elsewhere in the document and whose oath is to “preserve, protect and defend” the Constitution.
The provision also says offices covered include Senator, Representative, electors of the President and Vice President, and all others “under the United States,” but doesn’t name the presidency.
The state’s highest court didn’t agree, siding with attorneys for six Colorado Republican and unaffiliated voters who argued that it was nonsensical to imagine that the framers of the amendment, fearful of former confederates returning to power, would bar them from low-level offices but not the highest one in the land.
“President Trump asks us to hold that Section 3 disqualifies every oathbreaking insurrectionist except the most powerful one and that it bars oath-breakers from virtually every office, both state and federal, except the highest one in the land,” the court’s majority opinion said. “Both results are inconsistent with the plain language and history of Section 3.”
The left-leaning group that brought the Colorado case, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, hailed the ruling.
“Our Constitution clearly states that those who violate their oath by attacking our democracy are barred from serving in government,” its president, Noah Bookbinder, said in a statement.
Trump’s attorneys also had urged the Colorado high court to reverse Wallace’s ruling that Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack. His lawyers argued the then-president had simply been using his free speech rights and hadn’t called for violence. Trump attorney Scott Gessler also argued the attack was more of a “riot” than an insurrection.
That met skepticism from several of the justices.
“Why isn’t it enough that a violent mob breached the Capitol when Congress was performing a core constitutional function?” Justice William W. Hood III said during the Dec. 6 arguments. “In some ways, that seems like a poster child for insurrection.”
In the ruling issued Tuesday, the court’s majority dismissed the arguments that Trump wasn’t responsible for his supporters’ violent attack, which was intended to halt Congress’ certification of the presidential vote: “President Trump then gave a speech in which he literally exhorted his supporters to fight at the Capitol,” they wrote.
Colorado Supreme Court Justices Richard L. Gabriel, Melissa Hart, Monica Márquez and Hood ruled for the petitioners. Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright dissented, arguing the constitutional questions were too complex to be solved in a state hearing. Justices Maria E. Berkenkotter and Carlos Samour also dissented.
“Our government cannot deprive someone of the right to hold public office without due process of law,” Samour wrote in his dissent. “Even if we are convinced that a candidate committed horrible acts in the past — dare I say, engaged in insurrection — there must be procedural due process before we can declare that individual disqualified from holding public office.”
The Colorado ruling stands in contrast with the Minnesota Supreme Court, which last month decided that the state party can put anyone it wants on its primary ballot. It dismissed a Section 3 lawsuit but said the plaintiffs could try again during the general election.
In another 14th Amendment case, a Michigan judge ruled that Congress, not the judiciary, should decide whether Trump can stay on the ballot. That ruling is being appealed. The liberal group behind those cases, Free Speech For People, also filed another lawsuit in Oregon seeking to bounce Trump from the ballot there.
Both groups are financed by liberal donors who also support President Joe Biden. Trump has blamed the President for the lawsuits against him, even though Biden has no role in them, saying his rival is “defacing the constitution” to try to end his campaign.
Trump’s allies rushed to his defense, slamming the decision as “un-American” and “insane” and part of a politically-motivated effort to destroy his candidacy.
“Four partisan Democrat operatives on the Colorado Supreme Court think they get to decide for all Coloradans and Americans the next presidential election,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik said in a statement.
Not only are the wheels coming off of DeSantis’ campaign, they’re coming off Trumps, and the GOP party.
F@ck the GOP – let them do a pure caucus, but he’s still not allowed on the general ballot either.
Now we see how corrupt SCOTUS really is and if Biden packs it or not.
1. A 2017 document form the DOJ defines an “Office” holder referred to in the 14th Amdt. The Appointment Clause of the Constitution grants the President sole authority to name officers. No one appoints the President. Therefore, since the President is not appointment, the 14th Amdt does not applied to him.
2. There has been no insurrection. No one has been charged or convicted of insurrection.
3. No enemy list exists. Who exactly are the enemy?
Dont Say FLA
December 20, 2023 at 9:20 am
Team Trump claims they will take this to the SCROTUS.
Rudolph Giuliani claimed he would provide all the evidence against those Georgia election workers.
Guiliani was a no show at court. He had no evidence to support what he said. So he stayed home.
Trump also has no evidence with which to defend himself. Makes you wonder if he’ll really appeal. To sort that, what are the potential outcomes at SCOTUS?
What does Trump have to gain if he wins at “his” SCOTUS? What does Trump have to lose if “his” SCOTUS does what USA based Conservative justices tend to do, and take the side of the US Constitution?
Take a look at Colorado. It’s solidly Democrat. Seems like it might not help Trump very much being on the ballot. A SCOTUS ruling against Trump, however, could take him off the ballot in every state.
But wait, there’s more to it. Colorado is in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact which, being in a G0P run state, we are not in that compact and have most likely never even heard of it.
What is the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact? It’s states that have all agreed to award their electoral college to the winner of the national popular vote. Why? Because G0P only gets in anymore due to the electoral college, with the exception of Dubya’s 2nd term with his wars ongoing.
Therefore, Trump’s votes in Colorado DO matter. Colorado basically opted out from the electoral college nonsense, as have many states, via awarding their electoral votes to whichever candidate wins the popular vote at the national level, the goal being the person awarded the office of the President of the USA is more likely to be the person who won the popular vote rather than the other guy as it so often goes due to the electoral college.
So, this is a more complex issue that it seems. Trump needs the Colorado votes due to the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. Without the popular votes of Colorado’s MAGAs, Trump loses millions of votes off the popular vote which does, in fact, matter, because it sways the electoral votes for every state in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact which, again, living in G0P led states, most of us have never even heard of the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, same as we never heard of a recall vote before Gavin Newsom in CA made national news surviving one very handily.
Trump has to go to SCROTUS and hope for the wink wink nod nod from his appointees, plus of course Clarence will give Trump the wink wink nod nod. But will Roberts or any other serious conservative justice? Or will they side with the US Constitution with is very clear on this issue and Colorodo’s win is, in the language of experts on the issue, “unassailable.”
I can promise on thing: Up in D.C., it’s gonna be wild! Again!
While my full comment at length awaits moderation, I will say one thing:
The National Popular Vote Interstate Compact makes this issue more complicated than it is at face value. Colorado is a Democrat state, but they give all their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.