Personnel note: Susannah Randolph picked for Sierra Club Florida Director

The Sierra Club Florida Executive Committee has appointed Susannah Randolph as the organization’s new Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Susannah as our new Director of the Sierra Club Florida Chapter. She has long been an instrumental member of the Sierra Club team, and her past accomplishments speak volumes to the wealth of expertise and qualifications she brings to her new role. We are looking forward to great things for both our Chapter and Florida’s environmental movement as a whole under her leadership,” said Executive Committee Chair James Scott.

Randolph added, “I am delighted to be appointed as the Director of Sierra Club Florida. There’s no doubt that our state is entering into a pivotal time in 2024, and I am committed to making sure our organization is fully prepared to meet the challenges ahead. Together, we will continue leading the way in building a better, brighter future for Florida’s environment.”

Randolph first joined the Sierra Club in 2017 as Senior Campaign Representative for the Beyond Coal campaign in Florida. During her tenure, she built the most diverse campaign team in the country to reignite the effort to move Florida beyond coal and fossil fuels and help secure the retirement of three coal units in Orlando and Tampa Bay.

She also worked closely with the Florida Chapter and the Northeast Florida Group on the Renew Jax campaign to urge the city government to commit to using renewable energy by 2050.

Before the Sierra Club, Randolph worked as Florida Political Director for ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now), and Executive Director of Florida Watch Action. In addition to advocating for voter enfranchisement and anti-poverty policies, her social justice and equity work has focused on “uniting and mobilizing Floridians against politicians’ anti-middle-class agendas,” resulting in statewide successes such as the Awake the State and award-winning Pink Slip Rick campaigns.

Throughout her career, Randolph has built and fostered diverse coalitions with grassroots organizers, non-profit partners, and progressive leaders to deliver positive, sustainable change for Florida. The organization said, “Under her leadership as Chapter Director, Sierra Club Florida will continue building upon its success this past year to deliver more wins for Florida’s environmental movement in 2024 and beyond.”