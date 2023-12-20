December 20, 2023
Gov. DeSantis gives Florida workers extra days off for Christmas
Ron DeSantis comes off a victorious Special Session.

Jesse Scheckner

ron-desantis
It’s the most paid time off any Florida Governor has given during the holiday season in at least 15 years.

Don’t accuse Ron DeSantis of being a Grinch.

Florida’s Governor is gifting state employees three extra paid days off for Christmas and the New Year:

— Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

— Dec. 29, the Friday before New Year’s Eve.

— Jan. 2, the day after New Year’s Day.

Combined with regular office closures and an extra day off DeSantis gave state workers before Thanksgiving, this year’s paid leave is the most any Florida Governor has given during the holiday season in at least 15 years.

DeSantis said it’s much deserved.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to assist Florida families,” he said in a statement.

“Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”

The four extra days off this year are one more than DeSantis gave employees last year. It’s also double what he gave for the holidays between 2019 and 2021, when Florida workers received the weekdays before Christmas and New Year’s off.

DeSantis’ predecessor in the Governor’s Mansion, Rick Scott, gave workers similar paid breaks. Former Gov. Charlie Crist gave workers both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off with pay as well in 2008.

Florida employees receive nine paid days off throughout the year: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, the Friday after Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

There are also 21 legal holidays when state offices may be closed and 35 separate days, weeks or months designated or proclaimed as public holidays with varying suggestions for observance.

Full-time employees may take one personal holiday per year. If unused, it does not roll over to the next year.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPeter Feaman running for Florida GOP Chair

4 comments

  • Pastor Pasta

    December 20, 2023 at 12:48 pm

    Wow, that looks like an honest to God, genuine smile from Ronnie! Didn’t know he had it in him!

    Reply

    • Dont Say FLA

      December 20, 2023 at 12:51 pm

      That was probably generated by ChatGPT 4.0 in response to FP taking heat for their pictures of Rhonda always making him look creepy. Try as they might, they couldn’t find non-creepy pics of Rhonda, so I bet it was ChatGPT 4.0 to the rescue.

      Reply

      • Dont Say FLA

        December 20, 2023 at 12:54 pm

        Or maybe he is smiling in anticipation of a big ole poop he’s about to go do.

        Or perhaps smiling with satisfaction about having just done a big ole poop.

        Or maybe he’s got his white boots on!

        Reply

  • Dont Say FLA

    December 20, 2023 at 12:50 pm

    Couple extra vacation days are nice but it won’t make folks feel any better about paying a Governor’s salary to Rhonda Dee DeSantis who doesn’t show up for work.

    I mean shoot, Rhonda rarely even sets foot, be it high heeled or white booted, in the State of Florida. While that’s kind of good, it would be much better if he weren’t being paid for being Florida’s Governor.

    Reply

