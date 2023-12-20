Gov. DeSantis gives Florida workers extra days off for Christmas

Don’t accuse Ron DeSantis of being a Grinch.

Florida’s Governor is gifting state employees three extra paid days off for Christmas and the New Year:

— Dec. 26, the day after Christmas.

— Dec. 29, the Friday before New Year’s Eve.

— Jan. 2, the day after New Year’s Day.

Combined with regular office closures and an extra day off DeSantis gave state workers before Thanksgiving, this year’s paid leave is the most any Florida Governor has given during the holiday season in at least 15 years.

DeSantis said it’s much deserved.

“Our state employees have worked tirelessly throughout the year to assist Florida families,” he said in a statement.

“Over the past few months, they have selflessly responded to Hurricane Idalia and the State of Florida’s Israel Rescue Operation. Closing state offices on these additional days will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families and loved ones while enjoying the holiday season.”

The four extra days off this year are one more than DeSantis gave employees last year. It’s also double what he gave for the holidays between 2019 and 2021, when Florida workers received the weekdays before Christmas and New Year’s off.

DeSantis’ predecessor in the Governor’s Mansion, Rick Scott, gave workers similar paid breaks. Former Gov. Charlie Crist gave workers both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve off with pay as well in 2008.

Florida employees receive nine paid days off throughout the year: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veteran’s Day, Thanksgiving, the Friday after Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

There are also 21 legal holidays when state offices may be closed and 35 separate days, weeks or months designated or proclaimed as public holidays with varying suggestions for observance.

Full-time employees may take one personal holiday per year. If unused, it does not roll over to the next year.