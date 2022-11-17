November 17, 2022
Gov. DeSantis: State workers to get extra days off for holidays
What will the future hold for a Ron DeSantis second term? Image via NBC News.

Gray Rohrer

Image: US-VOTE-ELECTION-FLORIDA-DESANTIS
State workers will have off Nov. 23, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.

Christmas isn’t here yet, but Mariah Carey is warming up and DeSanta Claus is coming to town.

State workers will get each business day off before three upcoming major holidays: Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

State offices will close Nov. 23, Dec. 23 and Dec. 30. Christmas and New Year’s fall on a Sunday this year, so workers will have off the Friday before those holidays.

“Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year, especially over the past few months responding to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole,” DeSantis said in a released statement.

“Closing state offices on November 23, December 23 and December 30 will provide state employees with some much-deserved time with their families to enjoy the holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for the dedication our state employees have demonstrated to helping the people of Florida.”

The days off are in addition to the following Monday off state workers already were due.

DeSantis made a similar declaration the last three years for Christmas and New Year’s, which fell on a Saturday, giving workers the Friday before off as well.

DeSantis’ predecessor, Rick Scott, also typically gave state workers an extra day off for Christmas.

Gray Rohrer

One comment

  • A better america.

    November 17, 2022 at 5:36 pm

    Florida politics editors spend an awful lot of time to promote DeSantis and the GOP.

    I be yet to see an article where judge Walker determined the wile law for universities was unconstitutional. Quoting the greatest liberty is being able to tell people something they don’t agree with…

    DeSantis doesn’t like truth and becomes quite angry when you challenge his lies!

    Reply

