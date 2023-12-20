December 20, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Poll: Ron DeSantis hits new low in New Hampshire, slips to 6%

A.G. GancarskiDecember 20, 20234min2

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 12.20.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ron DeSantis repeats claim that he would ‘flatten’ the Bahamas if they attacked Florida

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis questions ‘pretext’ behind Florida medical marijuana law

Desantis NHIOP
Time is running out for the Governor in the first-in-the-nation Primary state.

The newest New Hampshire poll is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis. In fact, the pollster says his support has “all but disappeared.”

The St. Anselm College Survey Center survey shows the Florida Governor in fourth place with just 6% support. This suggests DeSantis won’t get many of the state’s 22 delegates, which are allocated on a proportional basis.

Donald Trump (44%), Nikki Haley (30%) and Chris Christie (12%) lead DeSantis, who is just 1 point ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Governor has just 53% approval among GOP Primary voters, against 45% disapproval, underscoring the position of poll respondents.

This poll finds DeSantis with less support than the average poll in the state, but still in fourth place. According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 10% puts him behind Trump, Haley and Christie.

The best recent poll for DeSantis has been The Trafalgar Group survey, conducted from Dec. 9-11, which shows the Florida Governor at 11%.

The worst recent poll until this one: Last month’s Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters found the Florida Governor had fallen to fifth place in the Granite State, but with 7% support, he was doing better there than in the current survey.

When asked about his sluggish performance in the state’s polls in October, DeSantis suggested more face time with the state’s voters would improve his standing.

“What I found when I’m out is I will say, I will do my spiel, or I’ll just meet with voters, and people come up to me and they’ll say, ‘You flipped me from Trump to you. I’m with you now,’” the Governor said on “The Pulse of NH.”

However, time is quickly running out before the Jan. 23 Primary. And it’s clear Granite State voters are considering other options.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCosts to save southern areas of St. Johns County from erosion are pricey

nextRon DeSantis questions 'pretext' behind Florida medical marijuana law

2 comments

  • What was he and Casey thinking?

    December 20, 2023 at 4:58 pm

    To say that his hopes are based on more face time with voters is indeed the kiss of death. DeSantis is a horrible retail politician; his Florida successes have been with Trump’s endorsement with nearly exclusively mass communications. Doesn’t work in a one-on-one state like NH, particularly against the very person whose support put him in power in the first place. Granite Staters can sniff out cads from a mile away.

    Reply

  • Julia

    December 20, 2023 at 6:13 pm

    Scam scam every where but don’t worry , every one is not a cheater, very reliable and profitable site. Thousands peoples are making good earning from it. For further detail visit the link no instant money required free zs02 signup and information…………….. dailyincome97.blogspot.com

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories