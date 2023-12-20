Poll: Ron DeSantis hits new low in New Hampshire, slips to 6%

The newest New Hampshire poll is the worst yet for Ron DeSantis. In fact, the pollster says his support has “all but disappeared.”

The St. Anselm College Survey Center survey shows the Florida Governor in fourth place with just 6% support. This suggests DeSantis won’t get many of the state’s 22 delegates, which are allocated on a proportional basis.

Donald Trump (44%), Nikki Haley (30%) and Chris Christie (12%) lead DeSantis, who is just 1 point ahead of Vivek Ramaswamy.

The Governor has just 53% approval among GOP Primary voters, against 45% disapproval, underscoring the position of poll respondents.

This poll finds DeSantis with less support than the average poll in the state, but still in fourth place. According to the Race to the White House polling average, DeSantis’ 10% puts him behind Trump, Haley and Christie.

The best recent poll for DeSantis has been The Trafalgar Group survey, conducted from Dec. 9-11, which shows the Florida Governor at 11%.

The worst recent poll until this one: Last month’s Washington Post-Monmouth survey of New Hampshire GOP Primary voters found the Florida Governor had fallen to fifth place in the Granite State, but with 7% support, he was doing better there than in the current survey.

When asked about his sluggish performance in the state’s polls in October, DeSantis suggested more face time with the state’s voters would improve his standing.

“What I found when I’m out is I will say, I will do my spiel, or I’ll just meet with voters, and people come up to me and they’ll say, ‘You flipped me from Trump to you. I’m with you now,’” the Governor said on “The Pulse of NH.”

However, time is quickly running out before the Jan. 23 Primary. And it’s clear Granite State voters are considering other options.