Joe Burgess enters race for Leon County Schools Superintendent

Chiles High School Principal Joe Burgess is launching a campaign for Leon County Superintendent of Schools in the 2024 election.

“In 2024, we have the opportunity to begin a new chapter for our Leon County students and parents. Over 50% of Leon County schools are ‘C’ or ‘D’ graded, and frankly, that is unacceptable. It is time we return the focus to families and quality education for every single student, instead of prioritizing political battles and distractions,” Burgess said in a news release.

“I’m humbled to enter into this race, and ready to put in the work to fight for the best interest of our students.”

Burgess has worked as Chiles High School’s Principal since 2012, during which time the school has earned “A” grades and has been recognized as a Florida Department of Education “School of Excellence” multiple times.

“As Superintendent, I will bring my record of success to every school across the district by making bold investments to improve the quality of education for our students,” Burgess said.

Burgess is running as a no-party candidate and is so far the only declared opponent to the Democratic incumbent, Rocky Hanna, who was first elected in 2016. Earlier this year, Burgess was suspended without pay for paying teachers for extra work without documentation. Burgess denied the allegations and challenged the suspension multiple times. He said he was “disappointed” with Hanna’s decision to go through with the suspension, and the Tallahassee Democrat noted he has “an otherwise sterling personnel file.”

Before CHS, Burgess was the Principal of Springwood Elementary School, where he led the school from a “C” to an “A” grade. He was subsequently appointed Principal of Swift Creek Middle School in 2009, where he led the school to three straight “A” grades and, in 2010, was the only school to improve in every category.

During Burgess’ career in K-12 education, he has also worked as a classroom teacher, coach, athletic director and dean of students. In 2003, Burgess was named “Teacher of the Year” while teaching at Swift Creek Middle School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in social science education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida State University.