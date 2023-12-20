Last Call for 12.20.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Chiles High School Principal Joe Burgess is launching a campaign for Leon County Superintendent of Schools in the 2024 election.

“In 2024, we have the opportunity to begin a new chapter for our Leon County students and parents. Over 50% of Leon County schools are ‘C’ or ‘D’ graded, and frankly, that is unacceptable. It is time we return the focus to families and quality education for every single student, instead of prioritizing political battles and distractions,” Burgess said in a news release. “I’m humbled to enter into this race and ready to put in the work to fight for the best interest of our students.”

Burgess has worked as Chiles High School’s Principal since 2012, during which time the school has earned “A” grades and has been recognized as a Florida Department of Education “School of Excellence” multiple times.

“As Superintendent, I will bring my record of success to every school across the district by making bold investments to improve the quality of education for our students,” Burgess said.

Burgess is running as a no-party candidate and is so far the only declared opponent to the Democratic incumbent, Rocky Hanna, who was first elected in 2016. Earlier this year, Burgess was suspended without pay for paying teachers for extra work without documentation. Burgess denied the allegations and challenged the suspension multiple times. He said he was “disappointed” with Hanna’s decision to go through with the suspension, and the Tallahassee Democrat noted he has “an otherwise sterling personnel file.”

Before CHS, Burgess was the principal of Springwood Elementary School, where he led the school from a “C” to an “A” grade. He was subsequently appointed principal of Swift Creek Middle School in 2009, where he led the school to three straight “A” grades and, in 2010, was the only school to improve in every category.

During Burgess’ career in K-12 education, he has also worked as a classroom teacher, coach, athletic director and dean of students. In 2003, Burgess was named “Teacher of the Year” while teaching at Swift Creek Middle School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in social science education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Florida State University.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Ron DeSantis was asked about that. You know what he said? It was a tactical error as if he was following Waze in his car and he tactically made the wrong turn. What’s that mean exactly, a tactical error?”

— Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, on DeSantis’ response to Trump’s Hitleresque ‘blood poisoning’ comments.

Put It on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

It’s that time of year when a middle-aged curmudgeon turns into Santa. Some would argue Tim Allen did it better, but Gov. DeSantis is giving him a run for his money … at least among state employees. DeSanta Claus may not be a fan of sugary drinks, but he’d surely enjoy a Santa Clausmopolitan.

The Guv is coming around to the concept that his presidential campaign missed the ideal launch window, so he could use a Rudolph’s Regret for round two.

Don’t jinx him by ordering a Heir Apparent, but Evan Power’s bid for Republican Party of Florida Chair is racking up endorsements — how about a Strong Start instead?

University of Florida President Ben Sasse has been putting the Legislature’s strategic funding to use, approving another $11 million in special projects, including a few that will harness AI tech. We’re sure BarGPT can help you pick the best drink to help him celebrate.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Sunshine State showdown

The NBA’s two Florida teams meet tonight in Orlando when the Miami Heat travel to face the Magic (7 p.m. ET, Bally Sports Florida).

Miami (15-12) is getting healthier with center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro returning to the lineup. The duo combined for 47 points as both returned from injury Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s welcome news for the Heat who will play without forward Kevin Love (illness) and guard Jimmy Butler (calf) tonight.

Orlando (16-9) is also getting healthier. Wendell Carter Jr. is set to return after missing more than six weeks with a broken hand.

Home court has been good to the Magic, who have won nine straight in the Magic Kingdom. Orlando hasn’t lost at home since falling 120-119 to the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 9.

Orlando leads the Southeast Division by two games over Miami. The Magic hold the fourth seed overall in the Eastern Conference with the Heat tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the sixth spot.

Although the NBA season is just a third of the way through, a win by Miami would be substantial, considering the injury issues the Heat have dealt with this season. An Orlando win would further solidify the Magic among the Eastern Conference contenders as they chase top-seeded Boston in the conference standings.

ALSO TONIGHT

___

