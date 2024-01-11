January 11, 2024
Tampa Bay area Sheriffs back Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector

Janelle Irwin Taylor January 11, 2024

Adam Ross copy
'As the Tax Collector, he will ensure everyone is treated with outstanding customer service and that integrity and professionalism will always be paramount.'

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri is backing Adam Ross for Pinellas County Tax Collector. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco also is offering his support.

“Adam Ross is a strong supporter of law enforcement. As a prosecutor and executive director of the State Attorney’s Office, Adam worked closely with law enforcement to develop new technologies to make the administration of criminal justice more efficient and effective,” Gualtieri said.

“Law enforcement has always counted on Adam Ross, and I know that the people of Pinellas County can count on him to bring the same drive for excellence to the office of Pinellas County Tax Collector. He has my full support and endorsement.”

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties who now serves as Executive Director of the office. He announced last month he would run for Tax Collector after the incumbent, Charles Thomas, announced he would not seek re-election and preemptively endorsed Ross as his successor. Both men are Republicans. Both Sheriffs are, too.

While Nocco does not serve Pinellas County directly, he has had experience working with Ross through the State Attorney’s Office, which oversees both Pinellas and Pasco counties.

“I have been privileged to personally work side-by-side with Adam Ross to ensure public safety. Adam is willing to listen to ideas, incorporate them in the process, and has shown success in all that he does,” Nocco said.

“As the Tax Collector, he will ensure everyone is treated with outstanding customer service and that integrity and professionalism will always be paramount. I am proud to endorse Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector and am confident he will exceed the already high expectations bestowed on him.”

Ross celebrated the endorsements.

“I work closely with both their offices as Executive Director of the State Attorney’s office, and I know how hard they work to promote public safety and uphold the rule of law in the communities we love,” Ross said.

Ross first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney Bernie McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. In his announcement Thursday, Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

Ross also currently serves as the Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, a position he was elected to by GOP members in 2022. He said he is now running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s Office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.

The latest endorsements add to those already earned from Thomas, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett and former House Speaker Chris Sprowls.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

