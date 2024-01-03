Bruce Bartlett, Chris Sprowls endorse Adam Ross for Pinellas Tax Collector

Pinellas County State Attorney Bruce Bartlett and former House Speaker Chris Sprowls are offering their support for Adam Ross in his bid for Pinellas County Tax Collector.

Ross is a former Assistant State Attorney for Pinellas and Pasco counties and now serves as Executive Director in the Office of the State Attorney. He is running to succeed current Tax Collector Charles Thomas, who announced just before Christmas that he would not seek re-election and immediately endorsed Ross as his preferred successor.

With a new year underway, Ross is gathering support for his bid.

“I have known Adam Ross for many years. His work ethic and dedication as an assistant state attorney and executive director are exemplary,” Bartlett said in a prepared statement. “As an executive director for both me and Bernie McCabe, Adam was a natural at personnel and budget management. His skills, work ethic, and dedication will make him an excellent Tax Collector and I know he will be successful.”

Added Sprowls: “Adam Ross is a strong conservative who has a track record of standing up for Pinellas families. As Tax Collector Adam will put residents first, deliver first-class services, and be an excellent steward of taxpayer dollars.”

Ross first became an Assistant State Attorney in 2011, and was hired in 2015 to hold the role under former State Attorney McCabe in the Sixth Judicial Circuit serving Pinellas and Pasco. During his tenure there, he brought more than 60 jury trials to verdict, including capital crimes. Ross said the experience provided valuable insight into the ways Pinellas families depend on local government for various services.

Ross was promoted in 2018 to Executive Director of the State Attorney’s Office. In that role he supervises more than 400 employees and administers the agency’s nearly $50 million budget. He also helped create a new case management system that rapidly increased the office’s efficiency and saved taxpayers money.

Ross also currently serves as the Chair of the Pinellas County Republican Party, a position for which he was elected by GOP members in 2022. He said he is now running for Tax Collector because he believes his experience with budget management, personnel management and public service will help the Tax Collector’s Office continue to deliver on its commitment to families.

Ross is so far the only candidate to announce a bid for the seat.