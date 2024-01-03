Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.3.24

Good Wednesday morning.

Breaking late Tuesday — State asks high court to pass on redistricting challenge — Attorneys representing the state have asked the Florida Supreme Court not to hear a challenge to the congressional map approved by the Governor and Legislature last year. The state is asking the court to let stand a lower-court ruling that found no issue with the map. At issue is the reconfiguration of a Northeast Florida district that had been held by former U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Black Democrat. The district that replaced it favors Republicans. Plaintiffs argue that the new district diminishes Black voters in violation of the state’s Fair Districts Amendment. In a previously filed brief, they asked the state Supreme Court to rule on the matter “no later than March” so potential changes could be implemented in time for the 2024 Elections.

—@KitMaher: Per @DavidWright_7, the @RonDeSantis campaign & allied super PACs have run less than $5,000 worth of advertising combined in New Hampshire since the week of Nov. 14. In same period, he and his allies have spent $13 million in combined advertising in Iowa.

—@NewHampJournal: On @FoxNews this AM, former @GovChristie steering committee member @tombouchernh says he’s switched his support to @NikkiHaley in #FITN race.

—@RalstonReports: This is a warning beacon (again) for Election 2024. Another election overseer leaves, this one the second registrar in a year to depart NV’s second-largest county. Clark, the largest county, also has a new registrar and county clerks in rural NV have departed, too. Worrisome.

—@JacobOgles: All morning, I’m calling Florida attorneys asking about a hypothetical video voyeurism case, trying not to get into identifying details. Every attorney’s first question back was some version of “Is this about that Republican guy in Sarasota?”

New frames for the new year! 🤓 Thank you @WarbyParker ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yFeCtNp3NP — Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) January 2, 2024

—@KirkHErbstreit: I’ve been saying this for years and I’ll say it one more time. As the world of CFB changes in so many ways, I really wish the leaders and decision-makers would just make the @rosebowlgame the host for the National Championship EVERY YEAR!! The setting-beauty-field and history of that place is unparalleled. Last night was another chapter in its long and incredible history of memorable moments.

—@JimRosicaFL: Will anyone ever beat the 2015 Headline of the Year, Florida news category? “Florida man attacks ‘spiritual’ girlfriend’s car over dead granny sex-toy dream prophecy.”

— TOP STORY —

“Authorities expanding investigation into Florida GOP Chair accused of rape” via Kimberly Leonard of POLITICO — Sarasota authorities are expanding their investigation into Florida Republican Chair Christian Ziegler to probe whether he broke any laws when he allegedly recorded a sexual encounter with a woman accusing him of rape, according to a search warrant affidavit.

The Dec. 8 search warrant seeks access to Ziegler’s Instagram messages, videos and photos, including those that were under the “vanish” mode that makes them disappear from the app.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told police she didn’t consent to being recorded.

The new document states that Ziegler showed police the 2 1/2-minute video at the center of the investigation on Nov. 2, 2023. It also says that Ziegler’s attorney, Derek Byrd, told police that the alleged victim asked Ziegler in an Instagram message whether he showed his wife, Bridget Ziegler, the video.

Both the alleged victim and Bridget Ziegler told police they didn’t know about the video and hadn’t seen it.

Ziegler faces possible charges of rape and video voyeurism. Asked about the newly released search warrant, Byrd stood by his original statement about the investigation, which stated he was confident his client would not face charges and predicted he’d be “completely exonerated.”

Byrd said he didn’t know when the investigation would be over but “have to believe it will be soon.”

— THE TRAIL —

“CNN’s Iowa debate will be a Ron DeSantis-Nikki Haley showdown” via Maggie Astor of The New York Times — Both DeSantis and Haley are long shots to win the Caucuses, given that they are trailing Trump in polls of Iowans by more than 30 points on average. But if either one is to have even a small chance of claiming the nomination, that person needs to drive the other out of the race, which they could do — or at least take a first step toward doing — by beating them for second place in Iowa. And no other candidate qualified by the deadline on Tuesday. Trump is scheduled to participate in his own counterprogramming: a town hall event that Fox News announced Tuesday.

“Pro-Haley super PAC in new ad says DeSantis ‘tried to court China’ as Governor” via Elizabeth Crisp of The Hill — The new ad hammers DeSantis for describing China as Florida’s most important trading partner and for the expansion of a Chinese-owned U.S. subsidiary near a U.S. military base in the state. “DeSantis called China ‘Florida’s most important trading partner,’” the voice-over says at the start before noting the openings of two new Cirrus Aircraft locations. “Nikki Haley’s ad is full of debunked lies about Ron DeSantis’ record and reeks of desperation to distract from her own disastrous pro-China record,” DeSantis press secretary Bryan Griffin said in a statement responding to the ad. “She invited China to her state, gave away land, and even stood in front of the Chinese flag and said, ‘I now work for you.’”

“DeSantis predicts Michigan Wolverines will win College Football Championship” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview on WHO radio, DeSantis said he thinks the Wolverines will ultimately win it all. “I think Michigan is probably favored,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to have the big conference shake-up where those specific teams are going to be in the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference is going to get Texas and some of these others. But I think what Michigan did show is that the Big Ten, you know, down in the Southeast we’re kind of like, oh, the SEC is all that. But I mean, Michigan handled Alabama, and I think they’re probably going to win the national championship. So, I think that’s good for the conference.” DeSantis did not discuss the 63-3 obliteration of Florida State University in the Orange Bowl, a defeat to another SEC team, the Georgia Bulldogs.

— MORE 2024 —

“DeSantis, Haley pledge to pardon Donald Trump if he’s convicted” via Reis Thebault of The Washington Post — Trump’s leading Republican Primary challengers said in recent days that if they are elected, they would pardon the former President should he be convicted of any of the 91 felony charges he’s currently facing. DeSantis and Haley argued in separate campaign stops last week that extending clemency to Trump would be in the country’s best interest. Both had previously signaled they were leaning toward issuing a pardon, but their recent statements were the most definitive yet and left little room for doubt just weeks before the first nominating contests in January. “I would pardon Trump if he is found guilty,” Haley told a crowd in Plymouth, New Hampshire.

“In Haley’s home state, some Republicans point fingers inward on race, history” via Meryl Kornfield of The Washington Post — In the wake of Haley’s comments, which triggered a firestorm in the Primary race on the eve of the final stretch of campaigning before the first nominating contests, GOP leaders, activists and voters have been reflecting on how the party talks about race and history, which has been a divisive force in recent elections. Maurice Washington, a former Charleston County GOP Chair, convened the dinner here with associates to talk about the topic with a Washington Post reporter present. The conversation, in a state that was once a Confederate stronghold and has been grappling with its own history, offered one snapshot of a larger debate in the party. The comments in some ways contrasted with the responses from some other Republicans across the country in recent days, who dismissed the resulting fallout.

“Trump plans aggressive expansion of electoral map, says he’ll make ‘heavy play’ for New York, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico, Minnesota” via Matthew Boyle and Alexander Marlow of Breitbart News — Trump said assuming he wins the GOP nomination again he will work to expand the universe of battleground states and aggressively compete against whoever Democrats nominate in states like New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Minnesota and New Mexico. Trump said he thinks he can compete in a number of states that Republicans have not won in many years in presidential elections. He said he plans to do rallies in these states and work to try to win them, but maybe not as hard as the traditional battleground states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia. Trump even threw out a possible idea of renting out the iconic Madison Square Garden to hold a rally in the heart of Manhattan in New York City.

“How the Joe Biden campaign hopes to make 2024 less about Biden and more about a contrast with Trump” via Edward-Isaac Dovere of CNN — The 2024 campaign year for Biden’s inner circle will largely be about carefully ratcheting up the intensity against Trump, wary of voters becoming dulled to what they expect to be the former President’s ever wilder rhetoric and promises about what he would do if back in power. If Trump does become the Republican nominee, Biden aides say they will capitalize on the unique situation of a former President trying to return to the White House by putting the spotlight on parts of his record they believe voters find repulsive, as well as on promises he failed to deliver on in office.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“DeSantis had a ‘normal people’ Christmas in Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — During an interview, DeSantis described how he spent his holiday and why he spent it outside of the Hawkeye State. “We did get to go to Florida for Christmas. So, we had a few days there where we were just normal people,” DeSantis said. “Part of it is people, during Christmas, they’re not exactly going to attend campaign events. So, we were just like, you know what, we’re going to do that.” DeSantis noted that “Santa came through very well,” though not without some technical difficulties. “Santa probably didn’t do the best job wrapping the presents; maybe a little too much eggnog there,” DeSantis said. “But what ended up happening is the kids wake up and rip it open right away anyway. So, it’s all good.”

“DeSantis administration quietly alters Medicaid policies to comply with federal law” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — The DeSantis administration quietly announced last week its plans to comply with new Medicaid policies to extend health care coverage to poor and low-income children and to ensure federally approved vaccines are covered. State Medicaid officials announced on Dec. 26 that they were sending the amendments to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for approval. One amendment ensures that effective Jan. 1, children under 19 years old who qualify for Medicaid will have coverage for 12 months without having to take steps to requalify for the safety net program. Before the change, Florida policy was to provide 12 months of Medicaid eligibility for children under 5 years old. Eligibility for older children (5 through 19) has been limited to six months.

“Sean Hannity announces he’s left New York and moving to Florida full time” via Colby Hall of Mediaite — Hannity announced on Tuesday afternoon’s radio show that he is taking his talents to Florida or, that is to say, he is officially relocating from his home in Long Island to the Sunshine State. Hannity revealed to listeners of his iHeartRadio talk show that he was broadcasting live from his new studio in Florida, where he has taken full-time residence. Hannity has regularly hosted his Fox News show from his Long Island compound, which includes a full television studio, except for when he hosts live studio audiences at the Fox News broadcast headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

— STATEWIDE —

“Rape investigation of Florida GOP Chair expands to video voyeurism” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident — Sarasota police are investigating whether Ziegler unlawfully videotaped the sexual encounter at the heart of a rape allegation against him, a third search warrant affidavit obtained by the Florida Trident reveals. Based on the newly released Dec. 8 police affidavit, Circuit Judge Thomas Krug issued a search warrant for Ziegler’s Instagram account after finding probable cause the embattled Republican official violated state law prohibiting video voyeurism, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Police also continue to investigate the allegation that Ziegler raped the woman who appears in the video on Oct 2. after a planned threesome fell through between her, Ziegler and his wife, Bridget Ziegler.

“If Ziegler faces a video voyeurism charge, will sex videos go public?” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The potential for Ziegler to face a video voyeurism charge opens new legal questions around the case. The most scandalous is whether sex videos taken by the embattled Republican Party leader will become public as evidence. A judge found probable cause that Ziegler violated Florida’s video voyeurism law when he filmed a sexual encounter with a woman in Sarasota. Legal experts say that opens a new legal aspect to the case independent of whether he ever faces a rape charge. “It would be a separate crime,” said Orlando lawyer Richard Hornsby, who represented clients in several video voyeurism cases. “The only question is whether (the victim) knew they were being videotaped when this was going on.”

“Early signs indicate a rebound for Florida’s insurance market, but recovery could take three years” via Christina Georgacopoulos of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Florida Office of Insurance Regulation Commissioner Michael Yaworsky inherited the seemingly impossible task of restoring order to the state’s property insurance market when he stepped into the role in February 2023. Yaworsky can reflect on his first 10 months in office with a degree of optimism that the worst of the crisis is in the rearview, although insurance executives and industry experts say the market is at the beginning of a long road to recovery.

“Sports betting opponents’ final plea to Florida Supreme Court: Don’t let DeSantis usurp voters’ power” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Florida Supreme Court could rule on sports betting any day now, experts say, though it’s also possible the case will stretch on for years. West Flagler Associates, the group of betting companies that brought the lawsuit, filed its final brief, replying to arguments made by DeSantis’ office and making its last plea for the court to take up the case. At stake, West Flagler argues, are the rights of Florida’s voters, over 70% of whom approved a constitutional amendment in 2018, known as Amendment 3, that gives voters the sole power to “authorize casino gambling” in the state, through another constitutional amendment.

“Ileana Garcia, Rita Harris want to reform Florida’s guardianship system” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A bipartisan push is underway to reform Florida’s guardianship system after local and national investigations revealed that incapacitated seniors have been having their homes sold out from under them by agencies responsible for their care. Sen. Garcia and Rep. Harris have filed substantively identical bills (SB 48, HB 887) aimed at improving the state guardianship process. Both are titled “Karilyn’s Law” after Karilyn Montanti, a Palm Beach County senior allegedly subjected to abuse and denied visitation from family while under a court-ordered guardianship program. Among other things, the legislation would secure family visitation rights unless there is “clear and convincing evidence” for visitation. Under current law, the appointed guardian is responsible for making that determination.

Anesthesiologists back ‘Live Healthy Act’ — The Florida Society of Anesthesiologists is praising Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s priority health care legislation, which aims to bolster Florida’s health care workforce and infrastructure and directs hundreds of millions to help get it done. “Senate President Passidomo’s ‘Live Healthy Act’ will proactively propel Florida into the 21st century by ensuring that our state has a robust and modern health care workforce,” FSA President Chris Giordano said in a news release. The organization said it “wholeheartedly endorses Senate President Passidomo’s visionary leadership and, as physicians, appreciate all that she does for our patients, families and communities.”

— 9 a.m. The Revenue Estimating Conference meets to discuss highway safety revenues. Room 117, Knott Building.

— 1 p.m. The Social Services Estimating Conference meets to examine the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP), which helps determine how much Florida receives from the federal government for Medicaid. Room 117, Knott Building.

— DOWN BALLOT —





— DOWN BALLOT —

“Francis Rooney, development leaders to raise big bucks for Gary Price in Naples” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Former U.S. Rep. Rooney will host a fundraiser this week for Naples mayoral candidate Price. Rooney served in the U.S. House from 2017 to 2021. A former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Rooney also was the longtime Chair of Rooney Holdings, a private investment company. A look at an invite for the fundraiser shows leaders in the development and business community serving on the host committee. Price, a former Naples City Council member, said Rooney organized the event and the committee is indicative of the growing support he boasts. “The committee knows what I have done here for 20 years, and they know that it’s time to provide a different path,” he said. “They know who I am and the commitment I bring.”

“After big year for organized labor nationally, will Florida become more fertile ground for unions?” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Union leaders, advocates for organized labor and official statistics all agree: Florida is not a bastion of powerful labor unions, unlike northern industrial states like Illinois, Michigan and Pennsylvania where unionized workforces are far more prevalent. Still, support for labor unions in Florida is higher than some might expect, said Kevin Wagner, a political scientist at Florida Atlantic University, an assessment based on results of a poll of Florida voters that asked about unions. A majority said they support labor unions. Support is broad, cutting across many demographic groups — with one notable exception.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Large group of people arrive in Florida Keys migrant landing, Coast Guard says” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A group of up to 30 people arrived in a migrant boat on a remote island in the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The people arrived after 3 p.m. in the Marquesas, a chain of uninhabited islands located about 20 miles west of Key West, said Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg, a representative for the service. The exact number of people with the group was not immediately known, but Strasburg said crews on the scene estimated it to be around 30. Their nationalities were not immediately released, but the Marquesas are a frequent landing spot for people fleeing Cuba by sea.

“Personnel note: Lauren Cooley resigns as Broward GOP Executive Director” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Cooley, who has served in the role since April 2021, left the job on Dec. 31 for a full-time position with the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church. She informed the Broward Republican Executive Committee of her decision in a Dec. 15 letter, pointing to “recent changes in leadership” and “concerns about the future direction of the Broward GOP.” “While I understand that change is an inevitable part of any organization, I have reservations about the direction that Chairman (Chris) Marino is taking the organization and our ability to work together,” she wrote. “A successful organization thrives when its Executive Director and Chairman share a unified vision. Consequently, I can no longer, in good conscience, continue my role as Executive Director.”

“Broward provocateur sues to block Trump from 2024 ballot” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Trump won’t be on the 2024 ballot in Florida if political provocateur Chaz Stevens gets his way. The Broward County activist responsible for erecting Festivus poles at government buildings across America and requesting Bible bans last year in most Florida school districts has filed a lawsuit to block Trump from the ticket. “I’m just saying, ‘Listen, not on my watch,’” he told Florida Politics on Tuesday shortly after filing the complaint. “Maybe this goes somewhere. Maybe it doesn’t. Maybe the court throws it back over the transom and says, ‘Get the hell out of here.’ But at least I’m standing up as one of many people to say, “Not today. No way.’”

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Brightline 2024: With South Florida to Orlando route a reality, big bucket list looms for more local stops, Tampa extension” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It took the better part of a decade to make it happen, but high-speed Brightline trains are whisking passengers daily from Miami to Orlando, adding a travel option that vacationers and business commuters over the years rarely thought possible. Now, the Miami-based company is turning its attention to various next steps— from helping Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties eventually install commuter service in their regions and expanding the regional rail line from Orlando to Tampa on the Gulf Coast. In its latest monthly report to bondholders who support the multibillion-dollar passenger railroad, management sounded an upbeat chord with the initial public response to the Orlando extension.

“Orlando Museum of Art lawsuit: 19 months to trial and $500K?” via Matthew J. Palm of the Orlando Sentinel — Orlando Museum of Art’s lawsuit against former Director Aaron De Groft and the owners of the purported Basquiat artwork seized by the FBI in 2022 might not come to trial until the Summer of 2025 and could cost the museum another half million dollars — or more — on top of untold thousands already spent. A court filing from the end of 2023 lays out how the case could proceed while shedding light on several new wrinkles in the lawsuit, filed by the museum in Orange County Circuit Court in August. The filing — known as a joint case management report — is a regular legal procedure and comes ahead of a case-management hearing scheduled for this morning, Jan. 2.

“Deltona City Commissioner resigns, citing personal reasons” via Mark Harper of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Deltona City Commissioner has resigned, citing personal reasons. According to a news release, Anita Bradford, who had less than a year left on her second term on the City Commission, announced she is stepping down immediately. Bradford did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment. She was first elected to Deltona’s District 2 seat in 2016 by a 64-36 margin over Thomas Stauffenberg. Bradford was re-elected in 2020 when her only opponent, now-Mayor Santiago Avila Jr., dropped out before qualifying. District 2 covers northwestern Deltona.

“Nick Adams becomes second Bartow City Commissioner to resign before state law takes effect” via The Lakeland Ledger — The Bartow City Commission has now lost two members in one week. The City Clerk’s office said Vice Mayor Adams submitted his resignation on Saturday. His resignation followed Commissioner Steve Githens, who cited a state law taking effect Monday that requires local elected officials to present more detailed financial disclosures. In his resignation letter, Adams blamed the “invasive requirements imposed by the new Form 6.”

— LOCAL: TB —

“Big-budget films are recreating Tampa Bay elsewhere. It might get worse.” via Paul Guzzo of the Tampa Bay Times — Sean Michael Davis spent the early part of his career as crew on big-budget movies in Florida. Seven years ago, wanting to be home more, Davis walked away from reality television and sought a return to feature films in Florida. “But they just don’t exist here anymore like they used to,” said Davis. “There are not enough for steady work.” He could have recently worked with Zachary Levi, Woody Harrelson, Chris Evans and Emily Blunt if things had been different. Each starred in movies about Tampa Bay. However, those productions recreated the area in Georgia and Malta because Florida lacks a state film incentive program.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Jacksonville City Council probes controversial removal of Confederate statue” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jacksonville’s legislative branch is scrutinizing a mayoral decision to move the city’s last remaining Jim Crow-era Confederate monument. While it doesn’t appear legislation will emerge to restore the structure, new General Counsel Michael Fackler took questions and absorbed attacks from City Council members during a Rules Committee meeting. Fackler, appointed by Mayor Donna Deegan and unanimously confirmed by the Council last year, heard questions about the Democratic chief executive’s choice to remove the city’s tribute to the “Women of the Southland.” Jacksonville’s General Counsel tailored his argument for monument removal around questioning whether the structure was even “historical” or a “contributing structure” to the Springfield historical district, a position based on local ordinance not making that designation clear.

“Former DEP Secretary named to the top slot at Jacksonville law firm” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — A former Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary and veteran business and governmental lawyer has been appointed to a top partner position in a powerhouse Jacksonville law firm. Herschel T. Vinyard Jr. was recently named partner in charge at Adams and Reese. The firm has multiple lawyers on staff at its Jacksonville offices and offices in three other Florida cities, including Tallahassee, Sarasota and Tampa. It is a multidisciplinary law firm with more than 300 lawyers and advisers at its offices across the Southeast United States and in Washington, D.C. Vinyard himself has served in government during his 30-year law practice. He was DEP Secretary from 2011 to 2014 under former Gov. Rick Scott.

“Army Corps approves $32.4M contract for massive Duval County beach restoration” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Jacksonville’s coastline is about to undergo a significant makeover as The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved a $32.4 million contract for a beach renourishment project covering most of Duval County’s Atlantic Ocean beachfront. While the contract award came in late December, Duval County beach communities have requested beach renourishment help from federal agencies since the coastline got hammered by back-to-back impacts in 2016 and 2017 from Hurricanes Matthew and Irma, respectively. Army Corps officials said the beach restoration project would cover Atlantic Ocean shorelines from just south of the mouth of the St. Johns River in Mayport southward through Atlantic Beach, Neptune Beach and Jacksonville Beach to the St. Johns County line. That covers a stretch of beaches that runs about 10 miles.

“What are Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves’ top priorities for 2024? Here’s the list” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Pensacola Mayor Reeves said he’s entering 2024 focusing on executing the numerous projects he began or inherited in 2023. Completing the new park at Bruce Beach, obtaining funding to acquire and demolish the old Baptist Hospital, issuing the city’s first modern request for proposal for an affordable housing redevelopment of the Pensacola Motor Lodge, updating the Fricker Community Center, revisiting the grant request for a Children’s Resource Center, updating the design of the Hollice T. Williams stormwater and greenway park, conducting a citywide strategic plan and starting and completing construction on the new headquarters for American Magic are just a few of the to-do items on Reeves’ list for 2024.

“David Stafford trusts the process, and worked tirelessly so you do too” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Stafford is leaving office after nearly 20 years where he held the trust of the public in the county’s election system. In his new role, he’ll work to help build trust in the nation’s election system. Sitting in his corner office overlooking Palafox Street the day after he announced he was retiring, Stafford said his confidence in how elections are run has only increased during his time in office. “I think that the advancements that have been made particularly here, in Florida, over the last 24 years since the 2000 election have gone a long way toward increasing that confidence,” Stafford said.

“First JetBlue flight touches down in Tallahassee on Jan. 4, city announces” via the Tallahassee Democrat — Almost a year after the deal was first announced, JetBlue will be the newest air service provider at Tallahassee International Airport (TLH) as of next Thursday, Jan. 4. The New York-based, lower-cost airline “will provide daily, nonstop service between TLH and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).” “This new service is the result of strategic investments in our airport and a focus on building strong business relationships to bring value to our community and further establish Tallahassee as a hub for economic activity,” Mayor John Dailey said.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘Too intriguing to pass up’: Beth Petrunoff to remain on Naples City Council” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Petrunoff will stay the course. After giving it more thought and analysis, she’s decided to keep her seat on the City Council in Naples. A few weeks ago, she warned she might resign at the end of 2023 to avoid new state-mandated financial disclosure requirements. The new requirements kicked in Jan. 1 for city and town Councilors, forcing them to fill out what’s known as a Form 6. The new rules triggered resignations around the state from local elected leaders who saw them as unfair and intrusive. Petrunoff doesn’t like them, but she’s decided to give in to them rather than leave a job she loves.

“Sanibel City Council member Scott Crater resigns, citing financial disclosure law” via Dan Glaun of the Naples Daily News — Sanibel City Council member Crater has resigned from his seat, becoming one of the latest local officials to quit because of the state’s expanded financial disclosure law. Crater, a dermatologist, wrote that the enhanced requirements would have an adverse effect on his business and family in a Dec. 28 letter to his colleagues in city government. “I have agonized over this decision for the past two weeks, but I have decided to resign from Council over the required Form 6. Effective immediately,” Crater wrote. In May, DeSantis signed a law requiring elected members of municipal governments to report details about their personal finances annually.

“Sarasota judge to interview ‘Take Care of Maya’ case juror over alleged misconduct” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — A Sarasota Judge is set to interview a juror Wednesday afternoon in the “Take Care of Maya” case after granting a defense motion by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital based on allegations of potential juror misconduct that tainted the verdict. Judge Hunter Carroll, who has been the presiding Judge on the case since May 2021, granted a motion to conduct a limited interview of Juror No. 1, the foreperson, less than a week after hearing arguments about the motion on Dec. 15. The hospital’s attorneys claim that the juror deliberately ignored Carroll’s instructions to not discuss the case with any person during the trial.

— TOP OPINION —

“Florida is pulling out all stops to block voters from deciding on abortion” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The group working to ensure abortion access in Florida has nearly reached the number of signatures it needs under state law to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2024 ballot. As of last week, Floridians Protecting Freedom had almost 864,000 of the required 891,523 validated signatures.

This is important news. The voters of Florida must have the chance to speak on this issue rather than allow the Florida Legislature, which passed an extreme, six-week abortion ban in May, to force its decision on the rest of us.

The ballot measure is not a done deal yet. The state is trying to block voters from having their say. Attorney General Ashley Moody has filed a court challenge regarding the wording of the summary that would appear on the ballot. Getting the signatures is a crucial step.

It’s a milestone in the fight to let voters decide in a state where Republicans have primarily succeeded in locking down control of government.

But there’s another significant hurdle looming: the state itself.

Moody’s brief, filed with the state Supreme Court, argues, essentially, that Floridians will be confused by the wording of the ballot summary.

There’s no confusion in Florida, no matter what Moody — “the people’s lawyer” — says. Abortion has been part of the American discussion since the 1970s. Ending a pregnancy is a medical issue for a woman and her doctor. Floridians aren’t unclear what it means to specify that right in the state constitution. Moody and the state need to get out of the way and let the people speak.

— OPINIONS —

“Moving federal agencies out of D.C. won’t drain the swamp” via Jeremiah Poff of the Washington Examiner — In response to the former President saying he would build a “new and spectacular building” for the FBI, DeSantis attempted to differentiate himself from Trump by saying that “draining swamp requires taking power out of D.C., not cementing power inside D.C.” The reality is that the money spigot for the federal bureaucracy will follow the agencies wherever they go. And the infrastructure required to maintain the agency will follow it as well. The functional effect of moving the Department of Agriculture to Iowa will be to create a new safe space for far-left government bureaucrats to congregate and live in red states — and, if the state is sparsely populated enough, could even turn a ruby red state into a purple state.

“Big box retailers seeking to shift their costs and handicap small competitors” via Joel Griffith of The Heritage Foundation — Several states are considering proposals to exempt the sales tax portion of business transactions from credit card processing fees. These fees — imposed by interchange platforms such as Visa, Mastercard and American Express — typically amount to around 2% of the total transaction. Since 2006, 29 states have considered variations of this proposal. None have passed — for good cause. The onerous compliance costs and equipment changes would fall disproportionately on smaller businesses — often surpassing the promised savings. Meanwhile, past experience with similar price caps on credit-card processing fees suggests the handful of big box retailers likely to benefit from this proposal will pocket the savings rather than pass them along to consumers.

“AI can create efficiencies, increase productivity for Florida businesses” via Brewster Bevis for the Fort Myers News-Press — As businesses across the Sunshine State accelerate the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into their day-to-day operations, we’re realizing myriad opportunities for growth and efficiency. But AI is not just a tool for efficiency — it’s a catalyst for innovation that can redefine Florida’s economic landscape. AI supports businesses across a wide range of industries. From medical imaging to law enforcement to utilities, AI can create efficiencies and increase productivity. In some cases, tasks that require years to complete are reduced to just seconds with the use of AI. The efficiency gains alone, stemming from streamlined processes and automation, can catalyze economic productivity across sectors.

— ALOE —

“Quadrantid meteor shower: How to see 2024’s first shooting stars this week” via Adam Kovac of The Messenger — This meteor shower is spectacular in quantity as well as quality: many of the Quadrantid meteors appear as fiery balls of streaking light that last longer than is usually typical. These fireballs are the result of debris falling off an asteroid named 2003 EH1. The Quadrantids started over Christmas, but while observers may have spotted a stray meteor darting across the sky over the past week, that’s nothing compared to what’s coming when they hit their peak on Jan. 4. NASA estimates that there will be as many as 120 meteors per hour on Wednesday night into Thursday. To get the best view, lie on the ground with your feet facing northeast and look up. Make sure not to look at any light sources, as your eyes will need time to adjust to the dark.

“Fontainebleau welcomed 2024 with historic New Year’s Eve celebration” — In New York City, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Times Square donning bowtie-shaped glasses as legendary crooner and Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening headliner Paul Anka serenaded the crowd with a new rendition of his signature hit “My Way” and John Lennon’s “Imagine,” a New Year’s Eve tradition. Following the iconic ball drop, the ball itself was re-lit with Fontainebleau’s iconic bow tie motif and rose back up where it will sit atop One Times Square for the remainder of the year — a nod to the resort’s 70-year history to be celebrated throughout 2024.

