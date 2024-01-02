January 2, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Francis Rooney, development leaders to raise big bucks for Gary Price in Naples

Jacob OglesJanuary 2, 20244min0

Related Articles

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Ron DeSantis campaign frustrated by Donald Trump’s failure to debate

Epilogue: TrumpHeadlines

Michael Cohen can’t hold Donald Trump liable for retaliatory imprisonment, appeals court says

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis predicts Michigan Wolverines will win College Football Championship

Gary price copy
The former City Council member is challenging Mayor Teresa Heitman, and faces Ted Blankenship.

Former U.S. Rep. Francis Rooney will host a fundraiser this week for Naples mayoral candidate Gary Price.

The Naples Republican served in the U.S. House from 2017 to 2021. A former U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Rooney also was the longtime Chair of Rooney Holdings, a private investment company with operating interests in real estate development, agriculture, electronics, energy and construction.

A look at an invite for the fundraiser shows leaders in the development and business community serving on the host committee. Price, a former Naples City Councilman, said Rooney organized the event and the committee is indicative of the growing support he boasts.

“The committee knows what I have done here for 20 years, and they know that it’s time to provide a different path,” he said. “They know who I am and the commitment I bring.”

The committee includes industry leaders like former state Rep. Tom Grady, Lutgert Companies Chair Scott Lutgert, Industrial Equities CEO John Allen, Sunshine Ace Hardware President Michael Wynn, real estate sales associate Tom Campbell, Naples Winter Wine Festival founders Valerie Boyd and Jeff Gargiulo and IPC Naples broker David Stevens. The event will be held at the Naples Yacht Club on Jan. 5.

Price is challenging Mayor Teresa Heitman’s re-election, and he also faces City Councilman Ted Blankenship. Heitman first won office in 2020, unseating former Mayor Bill Barnett.

Price said the city in the past couple years has put undue constraints on city staff and hindered services in Naples.

“The most important thing is to get back on a path to supporting staff,” he said. “Turnover was 20% each year the last two years. There have been challenges to property rights after Hurricane Ian. We have a moratorium on building put in place before due diligence. Everything is out of order. People need to come first.”

He also anticipates other fundraising events of various sizes in January and February.

Gary Price fundraiser
Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis campaign frustrated by Donald Trump's failure to debate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories