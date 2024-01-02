Ron DeSantis campaign frustrated by Donald Trump’s failure to debate

With only 13 days between this writing and the Iowa caucuses, Ron DeSantis is running out of time and opportunity for a one-on-one faceoff with Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, his campaign again tried to troll the former President into showing up for a CNN debate next week in the Hawkeye State Nov. 10.

“We understand Donald Trump is scared to get on the stage because he’d have to finally explain why he didn’t build the wall, added nearly $8 trillion to the debt, and turned the country over to (Anthony) Fauci. But even Gavin Newsom had the courage to stand on the stage to debate his own failed record against Ron DeSantis. If it would make the debate more inviting, we would gladly agree to make it a seated format where the former President would be more comfortable,” said Communications Director Andrew Romeo.

Trump will counterprogram the event with a town hall on the Fox News Channel at the same time DeSantis debates Nikki Haley.

The Trump campaign has contended that the race is over already, and its chief architects made that case in a memo sent out Tuesday.

“On average, President Trump is at 51% in Iowa, with DeSanctimonious and Haley tied at 18% and Vivek (Ramaswamy) at 6%. The real battle is who will place second — when Nikki Haley’s resources from the pro-China crowd are rising, and DeSanctimonious’ money is drying up. Regardless of how well President Trump finishes in Iowa, the headlines will be about the second-place finisher so the media can make New Hampshire the flavor of the week,” wrote Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

DeSantis’ campaign has claimed this debate would “provide Trump with the perfect setting to stop cowering behind his teleprompter and step into the arena.” But what’s clear is Trump’s campaign doesn’t think voters care about a debate between the former President and his Republican challengers.