January 2, 2024
Personnel note: Lauren Cooley resigns as Broward GOP Executive Director

Jesse Scheckner

Lauren Cooley Twitter
She blamed a lack of ‘unified vision’ for the organization’s future.

The Republican Party of Broward County needs a new Executive Director.

Lauren Cooley, who has served in the role since April 2021, left the job Dec. 31 for a full-time position with the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church.

She informed the Broward Republican Executive Committee of her decision in a Dec. 15 letter, pointing to “recent changes in leadership” and “concerns about the future direction of the Broward GOP.”

“While I understand that change is an inevitable part of any organization, I have reservations about the direction that Chairman (Chris) Marino is taking the organization and our ability to work together,” she wrote.

“A successful organization thrives when its Executive Director and Chairman share a unified vision. Consequently, I can no longer, in good conscience, continue my role as Executive Director.”

Cooley’s resignation comes less than four months after late Broward GOP Chair Tom Powers stepped down, citing a desire to spend more time with loved ones as his health declined due to a battle with cancer.

“I have fought as hard as I can, but in recent months my health has deteriorated quicker than I expected,” he said in an Aug. 27 letter. “I would prefer to spend the moments I have left with my family.” He thanked Cooley “for sticking by my side no matter what,” adding that “she has been a true friend.”

Powers died days later.

Marino, a retired firefighter, took over as Interim Chair of the organization. He confirmed to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that he will run to be permanent Chair. So did Abby Stafford, the party Treasurer, whom Powers endorsed as the person he preferred to replace him.

Cooley said she is proud of her work with Powers securing “historic” financial support for the Broward GOP, including more than $500,000 in a single term.

“Chairman Powers was not only a remarkable leader but a dear friend and mentor. Our time together is something I will cherish for a lifetime,” she wrote. “It is with a heavy heart that I make this decision, and I genuinely hope that the Broward GOP continues to prosper and thrive in the future. Broward County is my home, and I remain committed to the success of the Republican Party.”

Cooley is moving into a full-time position as Executive Director of the church’s Institute for Faith and Culture, a job she held part-time for the past two years. She previously worked as editor at the Washington Examiner and aide to former Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Heather Moraitis.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

