Tom Powers resigns as Broward GOP Chair, citing battle with cancer

Tom Powers has stepped down from his post leading the Republican Party of Broward to spend more time with his loved ones as his health declines due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

The twice-elected Chair of the Broward GOP informed party members of his decision over the weekend by email, describing his service to the organization as an “honor.”

“As many of you know, I have been battling cancer since early 2021. I have fought as hard as I can fight, but in recent months my health has deteriorated quicker than I expected. I would prefer to spend the moments I have left with my family,” Powers wrote.

“I want to thank my family for allowing me to spend the last years of my life immersed in politics. I want to thank the number of people that I have met along the way and grown to know as friends, who helped turn the Broward GOP into the successful organization it is today. I want to thank Lauren Cooley, my executive director, for sticking by my side no matter what; she has been a true friend.

“Unfortunately I no longer have the strength to tender this (resignation) to you in person.”

RedBroward.com first published the letter Monday. The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported on it shortly after, speaking with several key Broward Republicans about Powers’ impact on local and state politics.

Powers, a 66-year-old former detective with the Arizona Department of Public Safety who served for six years on the Coral Springs City Commission, said his resignation is effective immediately.

Vice Chair Chris Marino, who has taken over as interim Chair, is tasked with choosing the date for a Special Election for a permanent successor to Powers through 2024, when his term would have ended.

Marino, a retired firefighter, confirmed to the Sun-Sentinel that he will run for the position. So did Abby Stafford, the party Treasurer, whom Powers endorsed as the person he preferred to replace him as Chair.

Stafford is a certified public accountant and CFO of a commercial tire business. Last year, she ran unsuccessfully for the Lighthouse Point City Commission.

“I ask that you please support Abby Stafford to follow me as Chair,” Powers wrote. “She has the leadership skills, grassroots know-how, and connections to our donors to carry this organization forward as we rapidly approach such a critical election year.”