August 29, 2023
Hillsborough transit agency to suspend service Wednesday

Staff ReportsAugust 29, 20231min0

HART (Medium)
The agency hopes to restore at least some service Thursday.

The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority (HART) is suspending transit service on Wednesday due to safety concerns related to Hurricane Idalia’s impacts on the agency’s service area.

The suspension includes all bus, van and streetcar service.

HART staff will spend Wednesday conducting damage assessments, moving buses back to its Operation Center from the higher ground where fleets were staged during the storm, and checking routes for debris.

The agency plans to restore at least some service, if conditions permit, on Thursday.

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall north of the Tampa Bay area, likely in the Big Bend area. However, the region will likely still experience tropical storm-force winds and faces potentially devastating storm surge in low-lying areas.

HART has been assisting those needing to evacuate who need transportation to shelters.

Staff Reports

