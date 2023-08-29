August 29, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Crema is brewing up some of South Florida’s best coffee
Barista make coffee cup latte art

Staff ReportsAugust 29, 20231min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tom Powers resigns as Broward GOP Chair, citing battle with cancer

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade sets table for food delivery app regulations amid privacy concerns

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Jimmy Patronis recalls ‘catastrophic’ flooding in South Florida. It didn’t stop Ron DeSantis’ out of state trips.

Barista make coffee cup latte art
Pop in and grab a pick-me-up.

Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar is a must-try when visiting South Florida.

Founded by Ioannis Sotiropoulos and Efthymios Paliouras, two Greek immigrants who arrived in America with a dream of starting their own business, the cafe serves up decadent coffee exclusively brewed with Illy espresso beans and offers a vast menu.

With over eleven locations and 10 more on the horizon, Crema is passionate about contributing to the local culture and has nurtured an online community with the support of Instagram Reels, showcasing delicious drinks and new and current menu items.

You can check them out at @crema_gourmet or visit cremagourmet.com.

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFelicia Robinson faces Primary challenge in her bid for a 3rd term

nextDCF’s sole-source proposal is as swampy as it gets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Uber offers free rides to hurricane shelters as Hurricane Idalia nears
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more