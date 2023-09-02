Former Broward GOP leader Tom Powers passes away

A recent leader of the Broward County Republican Party has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Tom Powers‘ death was confirmed by the county organization Saturday afternoon, just days after he stepped away from his position as the twice-elected Chair of the Broward GOP.

Republican Party of Florida Chairman Christian Ziegler memorialized Powers as “a very competent and effective leader” who “loved his country and worked hard to protect it. Grassroots PATRIOT.”

Vice Chair Evan Power said Powers’ “loss will be felt not just in Broward but across the state.”

Last weekend, Powers officially stepped away in an email.

“As many of you know, I have been battling cancer since early 2021. I have fought as hard as I can fight, but in recent months my health has deteriorated quicker than I expected. I would prefer to spend the moments I have left with my family,” Powers wrote.

“I want to thank my family for allowing me to spend the last years of my life immersed in politics. I want to thank the number of people that I have met along the way and grown to know as friends, who helped turn the Broward GOP into the successful organization it is today. I want to thank Lauren Cooley, my executive director, for sticking by my side no matter what; she has been a true friend.

“Unfortunately I no longer have the strength to tender this (resignation) to you in person.”

Powers was a 66-year-old former detective with the Arizona Department of Public Safety who served for six years on the Coral Springs City Commission.

Vice Chair Chris Marino, who has taken over as interim Chair, is tasked with choosing the date for a Special Election for a permanent successor to Powers through 2024, when his term would have ended.

Marino, a retired firefighter, confirmed to the Sun-Sentinel that he will run for the position. So did Abby Stafford, the party Treasurer, whom Powers endorsed as the person he preferred to replace him as Chair.

Jesse Scheckner contributed reporting.