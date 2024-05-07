May 7, 2024
DJ Khaled to appear at North Miami Beach Small Business Expo

Jesse SchecknerMay 7, 20244min0

DJ Khaled AP
He first gained recognition as a radio host at 99 Jamz just 13 miles from North Miami Beach City Hall.

DJ Khaled is coming to North Miami Beach.

The music producer and consummate self-promoter will appear Wednesday at the city’s Small Business Expo.

He’s expected to deliver opening remarks at or around 10 a.m. Mayor Evan Piper will then present Khaled with a proclamation recognizing his contributions to the local community.

The event is to also include:

— Lessons from business leaders.

— Breakout sessions for small business owners and entrepreneurs.

— Career coaching.

— Grant and loan opportunities.

Though born in New Orleans, Khaled and his fans agree his rise to fame began while he was a radio host for 99 Jamz, a long-standing hip-hop and R&B station headquartered in Hollywood just 13 miles from North Miami Beach City Hall. While there, he co-hosted “The Luke Show” with 2 Live Crew’s Luther Campbell, who briefly flirted with a congressional run last month.

He released his debut album, “Listennn… the Album,” in 2006. It premiered on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart at No. 12. Subsequent albums performed increasingly better, and his work has since been recognized by the American Music Awards, Grammy Awards, BET Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, among others.

According to TheRichest.com, he has a net worth today of approximately $75 million.

Not that he’s been shy about spending it, and his spending has sometimes gone to benevolent causes, including $20,000 he gave last year during a celebrity golf tournament in Miami Beach and donations of medical supplies and resources during the pandemic.

Those and other contributions, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship grants given through his We the Best Foundation Golf Classic and thousands more donated to Miami-Dade schools, earned him a “Hometown Hero” award from the county School Board in May 2023.

The Small Business Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at North Miami Beach City Hall, 17011 NE 19th Ave.

This is the third year the city has hosted the event.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

